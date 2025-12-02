PREM ringfencing blamed for CEO's shock exit call

Coventry Rugby CEO Nick Johnston has announced he will be leaving the club at the end of the season, citing financial reasons for his impending departure.

Johnston has been with Coventry for over seven years, initially as Head of Strategic Development and then Managing Director, before taking on his current role.

On his watch, Coventry’s crowds have grown impressively to an average of over 3,000 and a number of good initiatives have been implemented, strengthening the bond between the club and the local community.

However, fresh investment is needed for Coventry to kick on and Johnston says that defacto ringfencing between the top two divisions in English rugby have held the club back.

In October, it was reported that Scarlets investors, House of Luxury, pulled out of a deal to take a controlling stake in Coventry, due to a lack of clarity around promotion and relegation.

“I am very grateful to (owner) Jon Sharp for giving me the opportunity at Coventry and I am very proud of how much we have achieved together. The support of fans and staff has been magnificent and such an important part in transforming the club into what is now one of the best clubs in the country,” said Johnston.

“However, the barriers to promotion have made investment much harder to come by and has meant that both the club and I have to rethink how we best satisfy our respective ambitions. Once again, I would like to thank all at Coventry Rugby Club for their support on what has been a great journey.”

Sharp said: “Both the club and myself, personally, are grateful for all that Nick has done. Under his guidance, this club has been transformed into one that is a significant force both on and off the pitch. The combination of both his high performance and commercial expertise has been an invaluable asset and we wish him all the very best for the future.”

Prior to his time with Coventry, Johnston held High Performance roles at Worcester and Northampton, having started his pro rugby career in S&C at the WRU and then Sale Sharks.

Coventry will announce its new structure in due course.