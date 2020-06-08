12:19pm, 08 June 2020

South African players from the victorious 1995, 2007 and 2019 Rugby World Cup teams have all teamed up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Captain of the 2007 team John Smit recently shared a photo of himself alongside 1995 fly-half Joel Stransky, former teammates Jannie du Plessis and Pierre Spies, as well as recent victors Elton Jantjies and Trevor Nyakane.

They were all shopping and packing food parcels for delivery as part of the South Africa Rugby Legends Association.

Nyakane, whose 2019 campaign in Japan was cut short due to a calf injury, wrote on Instagram: “A challenge worthy of accepting, thanks for the invitation Elton Jantjies this is for a great cause I hope myself and the Blue Bulls be able to continue the great work that you are doing and feed more people.”

These are not the only Springboks that have been active during the pandemic, as the tireless work of 2019 captain Siya Kolisi, through the Kolisi Foundation, has been monumental.

The flanker has been joined by South Africa’s record try scorer Bryan Habana in recent weeks, as well as his teammate for club and country Herschel Jantjies.

Kolisi took to social media to share his work with Herschel, saying:

“On and off the field, we stand united to bring hope in our communities no matter how big or small. I’m so proud of the work Herschel Jantjies has been doing in Kylemore and communities around to help out during this time.

He is not only using his voice but also using his platform as well to make a difference to the people that shaped the person he is now!”

Cheslin Kolbe is yet another star of South African rugby that has done a lot of work in the community during these times, in what has been a hugely positive response from players.