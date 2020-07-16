4:35am, 16 July 2020

Owen Farrell has become the latest high profile player to commit to a season in the Championship with Saracens, joining Sean Maitland, Jamie George, Calum Clark, Mako Vunipola and Elliot Daly who have all signed on for second-tier duty during the last week.

Farrell, 28, has been an integral part of the London club’s success for over a decade since making his debut in 2008.

He graduated from the academy in the same year alongside George, George Kruis, Jackson Wray and Will Fraser, and developed into an established England international, captaining his country at the 2019 World Cup.

Farrell collected 17 points in Saracens’ first-ever Premiership final win and has since helped Mark McCall’s side to a further four domestic titles as well as three European Cups.

The British and Irish Lions fly-half is one match away from reaching 200 appearances for Sarries and is pleased to have his future confirmed ahead of next month’s restart of the suspended 2019/20 Gallagher Premiership which will end in Saracens’ automatic relegation to the Championship due to salary cap breaches.

“The club means a lot to me,” Farrell said. “I’ve been here a long, long time now and to be sorted going forward is brilliant. “Most of the senior players are in a similar position. They would do anything to put us in the best position possible and that was telling during the tough times this year and I’m sure that will be the case going forward as well.”

Director of rugby Mark McCall added: “Owen has grown up at Saracens; from a teenager in our academy to a central figure in English rugby.

“His drive to improve is relentless, pushing everyone in the organisation – players and staff – to be better every day. Quite simply, Saracens would not be the club it is without Owen.

“Off the field, he is a grounded family man, who cares deeply about the club and the people here. We are delighted he has committed his long-term future to Saracens.”

