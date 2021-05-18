7:24am, 18 May 2021

Ospreys hooker Scott Otten has announced his retirement from professional rugby with immediate effect at the age of 26 after suffering a neck injury at Dragons last January. A product of the region’s pathway system, the ex-Wales U20s forward made his 100th Ospreys appearance in December 2019 but his decade-long attachment with the club has now ended.

“As a young kid it was always my dream to represent the Ospreys,” said Otten on the club website. “I used to have a season ticket with my old man when I was playing for Waunarlwydd and through college, so it’s meant a lot to me.

“It’s been a dream come true and it’s just gut-wrenching and cruel to have it cut short. To say I’ve represented the jersey not just once but 110 times is something I will always be proud of and be able to show my kids one day. It’s not only made me a better player but a better person too.

“I’ve always had unbelievable support here both as a player and a person which was always important for me. The supporters make a rugby team and I just want to say a big thank you to them for everything over the years.

“For me, retirement from rugby has come way too early. There is a lot of hard work to come. My coffee business SO Coffee is growing nicely at the moment and our coffee shop Humble down in Llanelli is re-opening soon so we’re excited about them.

“I’ve just finished my level two coaching course and looking ahead to my level three then seeing what opportunities are out there for me to become a coach. There’s a lot to think about as a family and seeing what’s best for us.”

Ospreys coach Toby Booth added: “It’s hugely sad when a player’s career is curtailed by injury, but if there is a silver lining, it is that Scott has planned an alternative career, which will no doubt see him flourish. He is currently still with us and he is still contributing to our environment which is great and reflects what the Ospreys mean to him.”

