    Hooker Jamie George is the only member of the six-strong England contingent from Saracens who will be involved in this weekend’s Greene King IPA Championship game away to Richmond on Sunday. Much was made during the disappointing Guinness Six Nations about the general lack of form of the Saracens players.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Relegated from the Gallagher Premiership, they had no competitive club action over the winter in between England’s December Autumn Nations Cup final win over France and the February 6 Six Nations loss to Scotland. 

    Billy Vunipola was the only one to tog out, featuring in a pre-season loss to Ealing, but England skipper Owen Farrell, loosehead Mako Vunipola, hooker George, second row Maro Itoje and full-back Elliot Daly were all inactive and the consensus was this affected them on duty with Eddie Jones. 

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer
    Ex-Wales maverick back-rower Andy Powell guests on RugbyPass All Access

    Both George and Daly were dropped during the Six Nations while there was also criticism of the form shown by Farrell and the Vunipola brothers. Meanwhile, Itoje came under much scrutiny for his high penalty count.     

    It all fed into a miserable campaign that ended with a hammering last weekend in Dublin by Ireland and only George is on deck for Saracens this weekend as the club, automatically relegated from the Premiership for repeated salary cap breaches, looks to pick up momentum following an opening day loss at Cornish Pirates and a home win versus Jersey.   

    Farrell and Billy Vunipola both suffered head knocks at Aviva Stadium last weekend while Mako Vunipola was withdrawn at the interval following a troubled first-half showing. Scotland winger Sean Maitland is on the Saracens bench after he was ruled out of selection for Friday night’s Test re-fixture versus France due to a Premiership Rugby cap on the number of English-based players made available to Gregor Townsend.    

    ADVERTISEMENT

    SARACENS (vs Richmond, Sunday)
    15 Will Hooley
    14 Alex Lewington
    13 Dom Morris
    12 Duncan Taylor
    11 Rotimi Segun
    10 Manu Vunipola
    9 Aled Davies
    1 Richard Barrington
    2 Jamie George
    3 Vincent Koch
    4 Callum Hunter-Hill
    5 Tim Swinson
    6 Mike Rhodes
    7 Sean Reffell
    8 Jackson Wray (capt)
    Replacements
    16 Kapeli Pifeleti
    17 Ralph Adams-Hale
    18 Alec Clarey
    19 Joel Kpoku
    20 Andy Christie
    21 Alex Day
    22 Harry Sloan
    23 Sean Maitland

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News
    Simply the best Ali Williams compares his former teammates Dan Carter and Jonny Wilkinson, two of the best 10s to play the game. Gregor Paul Edge of glory The Crusaders exposed some familiar failings of the Blues in Sunday's victory. Patrick McKendry Raising the bar When will Richie Mo'unga finally transfer his excellent Super Rugby form into the test arena? Gregor Paul Attack force one If Super Rugby looks to be a different game entirely to the Six Nations, that's because it is. Gregor Paul Blue blooded Joe Rokocoko's soft spot for the Crusaders vanished when they beat his beloved Blues in the 1998 Super 12 final. Tom Vinicombe

    Recommended

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now