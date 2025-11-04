Oli Mathis reveals his favoured position moving forward

With Super Rugby Pacific squads for the 2026 season being named later on this week, the Crusaders have announced one of their biggest off-season moves, the signing of exciting, versatile loose-forward Oli Mathis.

Mathis has inked a deal with the Crusaders for the 2027 and 2028 Super Rugby Pacific seasons, which will leave him in a wider training group squad for 2026, giving the 20-year-old time to get used to the professional environment.

The hybrid loose forward, and winger, has played both positions throughout his time in the Bunnings NPC competition, as well as during his stint with the New Zealand U20’s.

Speaking to the media in Christchurch after the announcement, Mathis explained which position he sees himself in going forward.

“Yeah, I guess I played more wing this year for Waikato, I definitely see myself long term as a flanker,” Mathis said.

The way rugby is trending at the moment, the ability to play multiple positions has often proved to be a valuable asset in a player, something Mathis believes is the main reason he wants to continue playing both.

“Yeah, definitely, I guess the game’s changing as well, at such a rapid pace, a flanker can play on the wing, or a winger can play on the flanks pretty easily.

“Everyone’s fast, fit, and strong, so yeah, it’s pretty exciting. Just want to play wherever I can, I guess, add my best impact on the field, I’m happy to play.”

The former New Zealand Schools captain is excited to get into the Crusaders environment, saying that he’s looking forward to getting stuck in for the Christchurch-based franchise in 2026.

“There’s just good people who love coming to work each day and just putting their best step forward. Like I said before, it’s so exciting coming in here every single day and just being excited to go to work, being excited to throw a seed round on the field.”

The deal itself is for the 2027 and 2028 Super Rugby Pacific campaigns, a long-term project which Mathis thinks will help him transition into a full-time playing contract.

“Yeah, I guess the main reason when talking to Rob Penney, and the coaching group, was just to give my body time to go.

“I’m 20, I’m a loose forward, I came in here at 91 kgs, and lucky enough, I’ve put a few kgs on. I’m 101 now, but just slowly building my body and just not rushing into it.

“I want to play for a long time, not a short time.”

With putting on weight in the off-season, Mathis isn’t sure what the exact number he wants to be at for the upcoming season, but is pretty happy with how he’s tracking.

“Like, as long as you’re technically good, you’re fast, you’ve got good skill set, like you can play at whatever weight you want.

“But I’m pretty happy what I am sitting at now this season, and I guess we’ll look to put on some more weight or talk to the nutritionist and whatnot in the coming weeks. But I’m pretty happy where I am at the moment.”