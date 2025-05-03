Northampton Saints player ratings vs Leinster | 2025 Investec Champions Cup SF

Northampton Saints player ratings: Saints booked their place in the Investec Champions Cup final with a thrilling 37–34 win over Leinster in Dublin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their blend of pace, physicality and breakdown accuracy was too much for the Irish side on the day, with Saints’ defence holding firm under huge pressure in the final quarter. We rate the Northampton players:

1. Emmanuel Iyogun – 7.5

Pick-pocketed Leinster brilliantly at an early ruck and scrummaged well against Furlong. Played a full part in Saints’ physical front-row effort and was prominent around the park.

2. Curtis Langdon – 7

Won a brilliant breakdown penalty early to spoil a Leinster attacking position. His yellow card didn’t help, but it didn’t overshadow a combative, high-energy performance. One of Saints’ more aggressive tacklers.

3. Trevor Davison – 7.5

Scrummaged well and gave both Healy and Porter plenty to think about. Delivered in the tight and contributed in open play when needed.

Leinster Northampton All Stats and Data

4. Temo Mayanavanua – 7.5

Guilty of a couple of discipline slips but was game throughout. Showed up well in collisions and added a 120kg bite at ruck time.

5. Alex Coles – 8

Disrupted Leinster’s lineout and brought plenty of beef in contact. Why he was yellow-carded for holding on the disallowed Leinster try is beyond this rater. A really sharp performance from the second row.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Josh Kemeny – 8

Part of a back row that dominated Leinster at the breakdown. Bunkered for a high shot on Slimani, but the damage was largely already done by then. Constantly on the edge in the best way.

7. Henry Pollock – 9

A lot of hype around Pollock and he lived up to it. A constant menace. Most wingers couldn’t have scored his try — a 30-metre dash, easily rounding Prendergast. Saints’ most impactful forward.

8. Juarno Augustus – 6.5

The Bok No.8 is a formidable presence, but his late tackle on O’Brien was coach-killer stuff. Some powerful carries but discipline let him down.

Attack 198 Passes 94 126 Ball Carries 87 158m Post Contact Metres 109m 7 Line Breaks 7

9. Alex Mitchell – 7.5

Busy throughout and kept the tempo high, although not an error-free outing for the scrum-half. His urgency suited the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Fin Smith – 8

Won the Lions battle with Sam Prendergast. A smart kick set up Tommy Freeman’s first try. Controlled the game well and kicked his goals. His poise under pressure stood out.

11. Tom Litchfield – 6

Didn’t see too much action in the first half but did put Freeman away for his second try. Quiet but effective when needed, with a solid defensive shift.

12. Rory Hutchinson – 7.5

A few really decent cameos as Saints cut Leinster up. Tackled like a demented security guard. Their line speed hampered Leinster’s shape and he was at the heart of it.

13. Fraser Dingwall – 7

Linked well with the backline, although stretched at times by Leinster’s second-half attack. Showed leadership and was reliable throughout.

22m Entries Avg. Points Scored 2.2 14 Entries Avg. Points Scored 4.8 7 Entries

14. Tommy Freeman – 9

Phenomenal stuff from the England wing. A big unit with the athletic ability to match. A massive weapon for Saints — his three tries were all sensational efforts, and his defensive work was solid too.

15. James Ramm – 8

Got caught in possession early by Leinster but was generally a really effective carrier. Ate up metres and took his try well. Sharp and elusive in broken play.

Replacements:

16. Henry Walker – 6

Solid at set-piece and carried with intent late on. Helped Saints close it out.

17. Tom West – 6

Helped steady the scrum in the second half. A few tidy involvements around the fringes.

18. Elliot Millar-Mills – 6

Added bulk late on and held firm under pressure. Kept things steady when the result was in the balance.

19. Tom Lockett – 6

Brought fresh energy in the closing stages and added to the lineout threat. Physical and alert.

20. Chunya Munga – NA

Not on long enough to rate.

21. Angus Scott-Young – NA

Not on long enough to rate.

22. Tom James – 6

Sensible distribution and helped close it out when the game was on the line. A calming presence.

23. Tom Seabrook – NA

Not on long enough to rate.