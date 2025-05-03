Northern Edition

Investec Champions Cup

Northampton Saints player ratings vs Leinster | 2025 Investec Champions Cup SF

By Ian Cameron at Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Henry Pollock of Northampton Saints celebrates victory in front of the Northampton Saints fans after defeating Leinster to progress through to the Champions Cup final during the Investec Champions Cup semi-final match between Leinster Rugby and Northampton Saints at Aviva Stadium on May 03, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Northampton Saints player ratings: Saints booked their place in the Investec Champions Cup final with a thrilling 37–34 win over Leinster in Dublin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their blend of pace, physicality and breakdown accuracy was too much for the Irish side on the day, with Saints’ defence holding firm under huge pressure in the final quarter. We rate the Northampton players:

1. Emmanuel Iyogun – 7.5
Pick-pocketed Leinster brilliantly at an early ruck and scrummaged well against Furlong. Played a full part in Saints’ physical front-row effort and was prominent around the park.

2. Curtis Langdon – 7
Won a brilliant breakdown penalty early to spoil a Leinster attacking position. His yellow card didn’t help, but it didn’t overshadow a combative, high-energy performance. One of Saints’ more aggressive tacklers.

3. Trevor Davison – 7.5
Scrummaged well and gave both Healy and Porter plenty to think about. Delivered in the tight and contributed in open play when needed.

Fixture
Investec Champions Cup
Leinster
34 - 37
Full-time
Northampton
All Stats and Data

4. Temo Mayanavanua – 7.5
Guilty of a couple of discipline slips but was game throughout. Showed up well in collisions and added a 120kg bite at ruck time.

5. Alex Coles – 8
Disrupted Leinster’s lineout and brought plenty of beef in contact. Why he was yellow-carded for holding on the disallowed Leinster try is beyond this rater. A really sharp performance from the second row.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Josh Kemeny – 8
Part of a back row that dominated Leinster at the breakdown. Bunkered for a high shot on Slimani, but the damage was largely already done by then. Constantly on the edge in the best way.

7. Henry Pollock – 9
A lot of hype around Pollock and he lived up to it. A constant menace. Most wingers couldn’t have scored his try — a 30-metre dash, easily rounding Prendergast. Saints’ most impactful forward.

8. Juarno Augustus – 6.5
The Bok No.8 is a formidable presence, but his late tackle on O’Brien was coach-killer stuff. Some powerful carries but discipline let him down.

Attack

198
Passes
94
126
Ball Carries
87
158m
Post Contact Metres
109m
7
Line Breaks
7

9. Alex Mitchell – 7.5
Busy throughout and kept the tempo high, although not an error-free outing for the scrum-half. His urgency suited the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Fin Smith – 8
Won the Lions battle with Sam Prendergast. A smart kick set up Tommy Freeman’s first try. Controlled the game well and kicked his goals. His poise under pressure stood out.

11. Tom Litchfield – 6
Didn’t see too much action in the first half but did put Freeman away for his second try. Quiet but effective when needed, with a solid defensive shift.

12. Rory Hutchinson – 7.5
A few really decent cameos as Saints cut Leinster up. Tackled like a demented security guard. Their line speed hampered Leinster’s shape and he was at the heart of it.

13. Fraser Dingwall – 7
Linked well with the backline, although stretched at times by Leinster’s second-half attack. Showed leadership and was reliable throughout.

22m Entries

Avg. Points Scored
2.2
14
Entries
Avg. Points Scored
4.8
7
Entries

14. Tommy Freeman – 9
Phenomenal stuff from the England wing. A big unit with the athletic ability to match. A massive weapon for Saints — his three tries were all sensational efforts, and his defensive work was solid too.

15. James Ramm – 8
Got caught in possession early by Leinster but was generally a really effective carrier. Ate up metres and took his try well. Sharp and elusive in broken play.

Replacements:

16. Henry Walker – 6
Solid at set-piece and carried with intent late on. Helped Saints close it out.

17. Tom West – 6
Helped steady the scrum in the second half. A few tidy involvements around the fringes.

18. Elliot Millar-Mills – 6
Added bulk late on and held firm under pressure. Kept things steady when the result was in the balance.

19. Tom Lockett – 6
Brought fresh energy in the closing stages and added to the lineout threat. Physical and alert.

20. Chunya Munga – NA
Not on long enough to rate.

21. Angus Scott-Young – NA
Not on long enough to rate.

22. Tom James – 6
Sensible distribution and helped close it out when the game was on the line. A calming presence.

23. Tom Seabrook – NA
Not on long enough to rate.

Related

Leinster player ratings vs Northampton | 2025 Investec Champions Cup SF

Leinster player ratings: An error-strewn Leinster will be left to lick their wounds after exiting Europe with a 37-34 defeat at the hands of a game Northampton Saints.

Read Now


ADVERTISEMENT

3 Comments
J
J Marc 8 days ago

Henry Pollock is a very good player, but at 20 , he speaks to the ref more than Rory Kokott at 35….

S
SM 6 days ago

Seems to be working doesn't it?

J
JW 8 days ago

Yeah doesn’t listen either lol Probably should have given up the tieing penalty at the end there for repeating the foul he did just minutes earlier, if the ref was consistent and saw it that is.

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GM 13 minutes ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

I’m with Bruiser - lots of endeavour, bugger all impact at test level. The test as to whether Razor and Ryan have moved on from their initial Crusaders bias will be whether they can move on from Blackadder and Havili.

10 Go to comments
J
JWH 18 minutes ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Gotta say that the distribution of the ball took a serious hit when WJ came off. He’s normally the supply line to the wide players and you could feel it when he went off. Sevu Reece was never given any time or space.

6 Go to comments
J
JWH 21 minutes ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

When was the last time Sotutu made a dominant tackle?

13 Go to comments
J
JWH 22 minutes ago
Stat chat: Has Hoskins Sotutu answered the All Blacks' questions in 2025?

Compared to Hoskins he makes a much more physical impact on the game. Its all about his mentality. Sititi is huge, idk what you’re talking about tbh.


Lio-Willie brings more physicality, defensively and offensively, than Sotutu has in his whole career. It seems Sotutu has taken to Akira Ioane’s form of “if I’m huge then the AB’s will select me” which is simply not true anymore. Sotutu needs to do work on defense and operate in a lineout. Haven’t really seen a master class in either of those this season, while Christian has been excellent at lineout time as 3rd/4th option and always gets at least 10 tackles, usually bruising ones.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 32 minutes ago
Farrell puts his reputation on the line knowing tougher challenges lie ahead

Yep, they don't have pedigree. Despite what we are force fed, their all-time series win is in the 30% range.


It’s a corporate conn. It's just a second honeymoon for baby boomers to spunk their kids university funds.


Although the 2001 and 2009 series's were brilliant to be fair.


The second test in 2009 was the only game - for me - to match the 2000 Bledisole cup game.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 56 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Halfpenny had a memorable series in 2013 and was similarly diminutive for a fullback. Also a solid place kicker.


But he was among the absolute best man and ball tacklers around. Marcus is nowhere near that.


For all his attacking play, he would be the last line of defence at full back.


Liability.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Yep. None of them are athletes in the mould of France or the Boks.


5:3 is the only option for me. Although it looks like Australia will essentially have 15 wingers playing.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Cheeky, salty but accurate.


I only really get the highlights to be fair. With super rugby it's a dozen games a weekend.


I only really have time to watch Connaght get dumped on at home. That's 80 mins well spent.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Behind a dominant pack on a warm mid-summer esque afternoon, yep. He looks the business.


Flustered and trying to force the game by running everything from his own 22, not so much.


I'm sure every Aussie worth their salt wants him to start the test series. At 10!


They'd eat and shyte him.

12 Go to comments
B
BH 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

According to this website, O’Keefe has refereed the Crusaders with 20 wins out of 28 total games in his career for a 71% Crusaders win percentage.


https://www.rugbydatabase.co.nz/referee/team-games.php?teamId=7&refereeId=13

6 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Chiefs make championship statement in Christchurch heavyweight bout

You must have missed his try assist kick a couple of weeks ago

12 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Me too. If Ben is the factor the crusaders as an organisation should be ashamed for taking this long to adjust.

6 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

Hey how about it’s an internet comment section and we can all say what we want and if any of these strangers are upset about it they can go have a cry.

Works fantastic.

13 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Great comment. After all they were world beaters the week before against the Hurricanes. This comp has been like that all the way through.

10 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Ethan Blackadder is not a”plodder” at test level. He played outstandingly against South Africa last year. Ask any one , who has played with , against or trained with him if he is a “plodder” ? Answer would be no.

10 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Bang on.


Conan looks to the sidelines at 79 mins to see what to do. Sticks or tap it?! Advice welcome.


A 3 PT game about to hit 80 mins with a routine penalty on offer. Any decent coach at the start of the season would explain that in those situations TAKE YOUR KICK.


Non-negotiable. It shouldn't even be a decision to make. Remove the decision making from the process.


It's at the stage where these ‘learning opportunities’ are now becoming mental scars for talented players.


I actually feel bad for big Jordie. He's been treated like dirt.

5 Go to comments
M
Mainlander 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I would like someone to publish how many games the Crusaders have won and lost when Ben OKeeffe has been referee in the last 4 years

6 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Todd Blackadder should have played way more tests for the All Blacks. He was dropped by media favourite John Hart in 1998 , the AB’s went on to lose 5 tests in a row. People seem to think great AB’s have to be flashy. The great Colin Meads was never that. He publicly backed Todd Blackadder. Todd Blackadder captained great Crusaders and Canterbury teams and was tough as teak. His son Ethan Blackadder is someone like his father , you would rather go to war with than against. You stick to your Mark Carters, Akira Ioane’s and who ever else you support/or supported.

10 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Any top tier coach with these squads and resources would be questioned even if they had a handful of major trophies.


He's been around close to a decade with heir last big one in 2018. Not a single meaningful trophy in their last 4 seasons is embarrassing.


That those loses have all been single figures and hung on some individual errors, only reflects on him. He can't coach it out of them. Not up to it.


Dublin 4 is a closed shop and at this rate they may not even keep Nienaber interested.


Pumping Zebre by 70 does not a season make.

5 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Lions call-up reduced me to a sobbing wreck: Fin Smith

A likeable kid.


The hype machine seems to be centred around a different 20 something.


This is the lad with the complete game.

1 Go to comments
