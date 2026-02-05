Noah Caluori told what he must do to emulate Henry Pollock career path

Saracens wonderkid Noah Caluori has been challenged to emulate Henry Pollock and use England U20 as a fast-track springboard into Steve Borthwick’s senior squad.

A year ago, Pollock was catapulted straight from England U20 to the senior side for the Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales and scored two tries in the 68-14 thrashing, and Caluori is tipped to be next.

He has been in blistering form this season, bursting onto the scene with five tries against Sale Sharks in October and has scored 16 tries in 13 games for Saracens, as well as another for England A against Spain.

Steve Borthwick called him into his Quilter Nations Series squad, insisting it was a learning experience, and he was then touted for the Six Nations squad, but again missed out, before producing a four-try salvo against Newcastle Red Bulls.

Instead, he will continue his international apprenticeship in the U20 Six Nations opener against Wales at Franklin’s Gardens tomorrow night, and head coach Andy Titterrell has told him to go out and play himself into the senior side.

“We had Noah last year and showed some exceptional talent. He had a blistering start to his rugby career against Sale. He’s on that progression, and he’s shown a lot of enthusiasm come back into the group, which is brilliant.

“We want him to play for England 20s. I think it’s part of his development, and we’ve had those conversations with Mark (McCall) at Sarries and with Steve (Borthwick).

“Noah has been kept in the picture about the path and the progress that he is likely to make, but ultimately, he’s got to go out and perform.

“He’s been brilliant coming back into camp. It’s the first time he’s come back in, but he’s slotted in like he’d been here for the last couple of camps. And I think it just raises everybody else’s expectation around the squad.

“I think he fully understands, I guess, the investment that’s been made in him from Sarries. He’s had those conversations with Steve and the coaches.

“It’s been widely articulated to him to support him through this year, and what that looks like. Whether or not he plays all of it, some of it, that can depend on what his plan is and what his programme looks like.

“But that’s discussed between Steve, Tofty (Mark Mapletoft), me, and Mark McCall. There’s obviously a lot of stakeholders involved in that, as there was the other year with Henry.

“We’ll do everything we can to give him the environment and the platform to go out and perform,” he said.