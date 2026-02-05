Northern Edition
U20 Six Nations

Noah Caluori told what he must do to emulate Henry Pollock career path

Noah Caluori of England during the England training session at Pennyhill Park on October 21, 2025 in Bagshot, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Saracens wonderkid Noah Caluori has been challenged to emulate Henry Pollock and use England U20 as a fast-track springboard into Steve Borthwick’s senior squad.

A year ago, Pollock was catapulted straight from England U20 to the senior side for the Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales and scored two tries in the 68-14 thrashing, and Caluori is tipped to be next.

He has been in blistering form this season, bursting onto the scene with five tries against Sale Sharks in October and has scored 16 tries in 13 games for Saracens, as well as another for England A against Spain.

Steve Borthwick called him into his Quilter Nations Series squad, insisting it was a learning experience, and he was then touted for the Six Nations squad, but again missed out, before producing a four-try salvo against Newcastle Red Bulls.

Instead, he will continue his international apprenticeship in the U20 Six Nations opener against Wales at Franklin’s Gardens tomorrow night, and head coach Andy Titterrell has told him to go out and play himself into the senior side.

Fixture
U20 Six Nations
England U20
19 - 16
Full-time
Wales U20
All Stats and Data

“We had Noah last year and showed some exceptional talent. He had a blistering start to his rugby career against Sale. He’s on that progression, and he’s shown a lot of enthusiasm come back into the group, which is brilliant.

“We want him to play for England 20s. I think it’s part of his development, and we’ve had those conversations with Mark (McCall) at Sarries and with Steve (Borthwick).

“Noah has been kept in the picture about the path and the progress that he is likely to make, but ultimately, he’s got to go out and perform.

“He’s been brilliant coming back into camp. It’s the first time he’s come back in, but he’s slotted in like he’d been here for the last couple of camps. And I think it just raises everybody else’s expectation around the squad.

“I think he fully understands, I guess, the investment that’s been made in him from Sarries. He’s had those conversations with Steve and the coaches.

“It’s been widely articulated to him to support him through this year, and what that looks like. Whether or not he plays all of it, some of it, that can depend on what his plan is and what his programme looks like.

“But that’s discussed between Steve, Tofty (Mark Mapletoft), me, and Mark McCall. There’s obviously a lot of stakeholders involved in that, as there was the other year with Henry.

“We’ll do everything we can to give him the environment and the platform to go out and perform,” he said.

Noah Caluori returns to start for England U20 against Wales

Saracens wing Noah Caluori will start for England U20 against Wales U20 on Friday at Franklin's Gardens in round one of the U20 Six Nations.

Read Now

Comments on RugbyPass

H
Hammer Head 12 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

The buck stops with Leo Cullen and Andy Farrell no matter how you try and slice it up.

I’ve never once have I heard a SA pundit intimating that Jake White or John Plumtree weren’t good for the boks?



...

34 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 13 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

I for one am very glad that Nienaber has single handedly destroyed Irish rugby. What a smart move by us.

34 Go to comments
D
DT 13 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Yes I am and you have already agreed with me. Are you back tracking now?

34 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 14 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game



It seems a touch disingenuous to blame Ireland’s decline on the age of the squad when South Africa has an older average age to its squad.

What is the average ages of the Irish and SA squads?



...

34 Go to comments
D
DG 15 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

You’re not really calling me and Saffas in particular “over sensitive” are you? Rugby fans (including loads of Irish) are just as guilty.. To repeat my piece, when you point a finger three more point right back at you.

34 Go to comments
D
DT 15 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

He isn’t an assistant, he is the senior coach. Leo Cullen has a more overarching director of rugby type role. Cullen also deserves criticism however, how the team plays is mainly down to Nienaber.

The two previous Leinster coaches both won the champions cup and multiple URC/Pro14 titles, the bar is high and Neinabar has come in well below what is required while playing very poor unimaginative rugby. Leinster’s one URC trophy while achieving a champions cup quarter final exit is well below what’s expected in the club.



...

34 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 17 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Too rich

34 Go to comments
D
DT 20 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Thank you for the response. You seem to be making my point for me in agreeing that in your own experience Saffas (yourself included) can be overly sensitive when the Boks are criticised.

I don’t think anyone is uniquely blaming Nienaber as almost everyone has mentioned in their critique of the current Leinster senior coach. Your point on silverware is disingenuous as I have already pointed out. Furthermore, the two previous Leinster coaches both won the champions cup and multiple URC/Pro14 titles, the bar is high and Neinabar has come in well below what is required while playing very poor unimaginative rugby.



...

34 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 21 minutes ago
Jono Gibbes on what position Damian McKenzie will play in 2026

I think this is a pretty good diagnosis. I think part the issue also comes from not having the patience to develop players at test level. NZ expect test match quality players coming out of Super Rugby, this still happens occasionally enough to feed the expectation (Sititi, Holland) but it hasn’t been a realistic expectation for a long time.

Thing is DMac was actually improving somewhat at managing games at 10 (Ireland 2024, 2025). But he had some brain fats against Aus, Robertson lost patience and reverted to a short term option in Barrett.



...

11 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 23 minutes ago
Jono Gibbes on what position Damian McKenzie will play in 2026

As opposed to what? 3,4 or 9?

So the article should have been titled: Dmac to play 10 or 15. Again in 2026. Depending on the situation.



...

11 Go to comments
N
NB 24 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

In a nutshell JB.

138 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 24 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

It's really simple to explain, Irish rugby is weak they a glimmering short lived moment at the top and are now they need to get back into their place.

34 Go to comments
N
NB 26 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

So you don’t nbeleive Itoje, Chessum, Coles and Martin [when fit] are the equal of Les Bleus?

138 Go to comments
N
NB 29 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Yes I like that tactical battle and I don’t feel it’s the real problem.

138 Go to comments
P
PB 30 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Actually what is funny, is how an Assistant Coach at a provincial/franchise team gets called out as a culprit, when said team actually helps them to win a trophy that has eluded them. He then, even though he has no influence on the National team gets tagged for their failure. Even when the same team is still sitting pretty in the standings.

Leinster has 🟰 Ireland for many years, for obvious reasons. That trend is changing though.



...

34 Go to comments
S
SB 33 minutes ago
France star withdrawn from squad ahead of Wales trip

He just has to manage it well because otherwise he will keep getting injuries!

12 Go to comments
D
DT 35 minutes ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

No its pretty easy to fault them as I demonstrated in my response which I suspect you didn’t read. Funny how the claim from Saffas tends to be Leinster=Ireland until one of their own comes under criticism for sub par Leinster performances.

34 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Even if he is a South African, it is hard to fault the points raised. Maybe instead of also playing the SA card you can counter his reasoning with some hopefully coherent ones of your own.

I am also pretty sure there was more than a fair smattering if Munster players in the current team, so again how is Leinster, that are still 2nd on the URC log, and which did win a URC title that had eluded them prior to Nienaber joining the Leinster team.



...

34 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Yet all South Africa’s players play in teams with different styles. Some play in leagues that are regarded as less rigorous, yet you don’t see that lack of accuracy and skills in the Bok team.

So the pundits in question are studiously trying to avert looking inwards and continue an ongoing tirade at Nienaber, who has zero influence on the Irish national team.



...

34 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

💯 correct on all counts!

34 Go to comments
