No end in sight for George Martin's injury nightmare

George Martin’s injury nightmare is stretching towards another Six Nations with still no definitive return date for the England second row.

ADVERTISEMENT

Martin, whose last appearance on a rugby field was 11 months ago in round two of the championship against France, has been sidelined since by a nerve issue in his shoulder.

With England head coach Steve Borthwick due to name his squad for the Six Nations on January 23, time is running out for the 24-year-old.

VIDEO

“It’s an injury you can’t put a date on. It certainly won’t be in the short, short term but he is improving. It’s one of those injuries which is a bit more unusual,” said Leicester head coach Geoff Parling.

After rest failed to cure the problem, Martin underwent surgery in the summer which ruled him out of the first half of the current campaign.

But progress has been slow and his delayed return is proving a frustration for club, country and the player himself.

“Everyone knows his qualities as a player and the quicker we can get him back the better. He’s a fantastic player – one of the best in England,” said Leicester teammate Billy Searle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is obviously very frustrating for him but he has been great around the place. He’s a good lad, he’s always trying to help if he can but I know from being injured from when I was injured for a long time at Wasps that it can be a very frustrating and lonely place. He’s doing all he can to get back.”

Martin’s last game for Leicester – who he leaves in the summer to join Saracens – was on January 17, 2025.

Leicester have also had to deal with the extended absence of their big summer signing James O’Connor who has started just two matches for the Tigers since signing for the club in the summer because of injury and international commitments.

The veteran Wallaby is currently sidelined by a calf injury. “He will be back from injury soon-ish – he won’t be out too much longer – but we won’t rush him back,” said Parling.

ADVERTISEMENT