No end in sight for George Martin's injury nightmare
George Martin’s injury nightmare is stretching towards another Six Nations with still no definitive return date for the England second row.
Martin, whose last appearance on a rugby field was 11 months ago in round two of the championship against France, has been sidelined since by a nerve issue in his shoulder.
With England head coach Steve Borthwick due to name his squad for the Six Nations on January 23, time is running out for the 24-year-old.
“It’s an injury you can’t put a date on. It certainly won’t be in the short, short term but he is improving. It’s one of those injuries which is a bit more unusual,” said Leicester head coach Geoff Parling.
After rest failed to cure the problem, Martin underwent surgery in the summer which ruled him out of the first half of the current campaign.
But progress has been slow and his delayed return is proving a frustration for club, country and the player himself.
“Everyone knows his qualities as a player and the quicker we can get him back the better. He’s a fantastic player – one of the best in England,” said Leicester teammate Billy Searle.
“It is obviously very frustrating for him but he has been great around the place. He’s a good lad, he’s always trying to help if he can but I know from being injured from when I was injured for a long time at Wasps that it can be a very frustrating and lonely place. He’s doing all he can to get back.”
Martin’s last game for Leicester – who he leaves in the summer to join Saracens – was on January 17, 2025.
Leicester have also had to deal with the extended absence of their big summer signing James O’Connor who has started just two matches for the Tigers since signing for the club in the summer because of injury and international commitments.
The veteran Wallaby is currently sidelined by a calf injury. “He will be back from injury soon-ish – he won’t be out too much longer – but we won’t rush him back,” said Parling.
News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!
Whether you’re looking for somewhere to track upcoming fixtures, a place to watch live rugby or an app that shows you all of the latest news and analysis, the RugbyPass rugby app is perfect.
Would rather he’s 100% fit for the Nations Cup games rather than rushing him back for the 6N.
Tbh., even if he was fit, I’m not sure he’d displace Coles and Chessum atm.
really hope he is ok - and really hope when he comes back he’s as good as he was before! I guess if its a shoulder issue he probably has still been running, squatting, etc.?