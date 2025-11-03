'New Zealand were there for the taking... Ireland made them look good'

Rob Kearney pulled no punches in his assessment of Ireland’s 26-13 defeat to New Zealand in Chicago, saying Andy Farrell’s side let a poor All Blacks outfit off the hook after a strong start.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tadhg Beirne’s early red card for a high tackle on Beauden Barrett set the tone for a frustrating evening at Soldier Field, where Ireland’s hopes of repeating their famous 2016 victory evaporated in the second half.

Despite leading 13-7 through a Tadhg Furlong try and eight points from Jack Crowley, Ireland lost their grip as New Zealand pulled away with tries from Ardie Savea, Tamaiti Williams, Wallace Sititi and Cam Roigard.

Kearney, analysing the performance on Virgin Media Sport, said Ireland’s issues went deeper than Beirne’s dismissal.

“My biggest disappointment with the result tonight is, well, within the performance of it,” he said. “To beat the All Blacks you have to keep attacking them for 80 minutes. And, you know, we put some really good phases of play together in that first half and we had some opportunities from the 40 to 50 minute block, but after that we were just devoid of all ideas. We started handing cheap possession back to them, our kick chase wasn’t as good, some sloppy penalties away, then you throw in a couple of lineouts not going.”

Ireland’s structure and intensity fell apart after the hour mark, and Kearney suggested the team’s mindset slipped at the key moment.

“Our whole game just began to unravel a little bit,” he said. “I think there’s, OK, yeah, of course there’s a little bit of match sharpness and fitness within that, but I think ultimately it’s a mindset and it’s back to where we were beforehand. It’s what you would expect with the first game of the season a little bit too.”

The former full-back said Ireland’s failure to capitalise on New Zealand’s errors was particularly frustrating.

“New Zealand were there for the taking tonight,” Kearney said. “They did not play well today and we made them look good in the last 20 minutes. That’s the bit that’s going to really hurt this team and coaches tonight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT