New trophy up for grabs in Guinness Six Nations

France and Ireland will compete for a sparkling new piece of silverware, the Solidarity Trophy, when the Guinness Men’s Six Nations gets underway at the Stade de France on Thursday night.

The latest addition to the growing collection of trophies handed out to the winning team in select matches, the Solidarity Trophy will be awarded on an annual basis in both the men’s and women’s championships.

Ireland and France’s Six Nations rivalry dates back to their first meeting at Lansdowne Road in 1909, and there have been plenty of high-octane matches between the two in the 116-year history of the fixture.

“Ireland and France have shared some extraordinary moments on the rugby pitch over the years, moments that live long in the memory of players and supporters alike,” said former Ireland captain, Brian O’Driscoll.

“The Solidarity Trophy is a powerful symbol of that rivalry and, more importantly, of the respect and friendship that underpins it. It’s a great addition to the game that we now have a trophy to celebrate everything that makes this fixture so special.”

In addition to the Six Nations trophy for the overall winner of the Championship, and the Triple Crown, awarded for a clean sweep of victories against fellow British/Irish teams, there are now separate trophies for the winners of eight individual matches.

The Calcutta Cup is the oldest and most coveted of the lot, having been played for by Scotland and England since 1879.

Scotland are the only team to have something tangible resting on the outcome of all five matches, while Wales have just one trophy to play for – the Doddie Weir Cup – outside of the Championship trophy and the Triple Crown.

Starting with the Solidarity Trophy, here’s all the ‘Cups’ that will be lifted aloft during the 2026 Six Nations, in fixture list order:

Solidarity Trophy: France v Ireland, Thursday, 5 February

According to the press release, the Solidarity Trophy has ‘a striking spiral design, symbolising connection, shared history and the enduring bond between the two countries.’ Holders: N/A

Cuttitta Cup: Italy v Scotland, Saturday, 7 February

Introduced in 2022, the Cuttitta Cup is named after former Italian player and celebrated Scotland scrum coach, Massimo Cuttitta. Holders: Scotland

Calcutta Cup: Scotland v England, Saturday, 14 February

Spanning three centuries, the trophy has been played annually with only three breaks: for the duration of both World Wars, and during a dispute between the nations in the 1880s, which ultimately led to the establishment of the International Rugby Football Board (now World Rugby). Holders: England

Millennium Trophy: England v Ireland, Saturday, 21 February

The oldest ‘rivals’ trophy other than the Calcutta Cup, the Millennium Trophy was first played for in 1988. The Millennium Trophy was introduced as part of Dublin’s official millennial celebrations and has a viking helmet design to commemorate the city’s first Viking settlement. Holders: Ireland.

Doddie Weir Cup: Wales v Scotland, Saturday, 21 February

The Scotland Rugby legend’s legacy lives on, not only in the form of the Doddie Weir Foundation, the charity dedicated to finding a cure for MND, the cruel disease that robbed the lock of his life, but also in the trophy awarded to the winners of the annual Scotland vs Wales match. Wales were the first winners in 2018. Holders: Scotland

ROME, ITALY – MARCH 12: Italy celebrate victory after the RBS Six Nations match between Italy and France on March 12, 2011 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: France v Italy, Sunday, 22 February

With its swirly, abstract design, the Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy is perhaps the most eye-catching of all the trophies. Its creator is certainly the most famous; he’s former France captain and world-renowned sculptor Jean-Pierre Rives. The trophy was awarded for the first time in 2007. Holders: France

Auld Alliance Trophy: Scotland v France, Saturday, 7 March

Another ‘pot’ out of the Thomas Lyte & Co stable. The Auld Alliance Trophy commemorates the 30 Scottish and 22 French rugby players who gave their lives during WW1, with poppies incorporated in the design. Scotland became the first team to lift the trophy in the 2018 Six Nations. Holders: France

Centenary Quaich Trophy: Ireland v Scotland, Saturday, 14 March

A Quaich is a Celtic drinking vessel, and Ireland have been drinking out of it more times than not, having the best head-to-head record in matches against Scotland since its inception in 1989. Holders: Ireland