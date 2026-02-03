Northern Edition
Six Nations

New trophy up for grabs in Guinness Six Nations

In attendance at the launch of the Solidarité Cup, presented to the winners of the 6 Nations match between Ireland and France, in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, are from left, former Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll, IRFU president John O'Driscoll and Ambassador of France to Ireland H.E. Ms Céline Place. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

France and Ireland will compete for a sparkling new piece of silverware, the Solidarity Trophy, when the Guinness Men’s Six Nations gets underway at the Stade de France on Thursday night.

The latest addition to the growing collection of trophies handed out to the winning team in select matches, the Solidarity Trophy will be awarded on an annual basis in both the men’s and women’s championships.

Ireland and France’s Six Nations rivalry dates back to their first meeting at Lansdowne Road in 1909, and there have been plenty of high-octane matches between the two in the 116-year history of the fixture.

VIDEO

“Ireland and France have shared some extraordinary moments on the rugby pitch over the years, moments that live long in the memory of players and supporters alike,” said former Ireland captain, Brian O’Driscoll.

“The Solidarity Trophy is a powerful symbol of that rivalry and, more importantly, of the respect and friendship that underpins it. It’s a great addition to the game that we now have a trophy to celebrate everything that makes this fixture so special.”

In addition to the Six Nations trophy for the overall winner of the Championship, and the Triple Crown, awarded for a clean sweep of victories against fellow British/Irish teams, there are now separate trophies for the winners of eight individual matches.

Ted Hill, <a href=
Ollie Lawrence, Fin Smith” width=”1200″ height=”800″ /> Hill was able to share in England’s Calcutta Cup celebrations after coming on in the final minute against Scotland (Photo by Dan Mullan – The RFU Collection via Getty Images)
The Calcutta Cup is the oldest and most coveted of the lot, having been played for by Scotland and England since 1879.

Scotland are the only team to have something tangible resting on the outcome of all five matches, while Wales have just one trophy to play for – the Doddie Weir Cup – outside of the Championship trophy and the Triple Crown.

Starting with the Solidarity Trophy, here’s all the ‘Cups’ that will be lifted aloft during the 2026 Six Nations, in fixture list order:

Solidarity Trophy: France v Ireland, Thursday, 5 February
According to the press release, the Solidarity Trophy has ‘a striking spiral design, symbolising connection, shared history and the enduring bond between the two countries.’ Holders: N/A

Cuttitta Cup: Italy v Scotland, Saturday, 7 February
Introduced in 2022, the Cuttitta Cup is named after former Italian player and celebrated Scotland scrum coach, Massimo Cuttitta. Holders: Scotland

Calcutta Cup: Scotland v England, Saturday, 14 February
Spanning three centuries, the trophy has been played annually with only three breaks: for the duration of both World Wars, and during a dispute between the nations in the 1880s, which ultimately led to the establishment of the International Rugby Football Board (now World Rugby). Holders: England

Millennium Trophy: England v Ireland, Saturday, 21 February
The oldest ‘rivals’ trophy other than the Calcutta Cup, the Millennium Trophy was first played for in 1988. The Millennium Trophy was introduced as part of Dublin’s official millennial celebrations and has a viking helmet design to commemorate the city’s first Viking settlement. Holders: Ireland.

Doddie Weir Cup: Wales v Scotland, Saturday, 21 February
The Scotland Rugby legend’s legacy lives on, not only in the form of the Doddie Weir Foundation, the charity dedicated to finding a cure for MND, the cruel disease that robbed the lock of his life, but also in the trophy awarded to the winners of the annual Scotland vs Wales match. Wales were the first winners in 2018. Holders: Scotland

Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy
ROME, ITALY – MARCH 12: Italy celebrate victory after the RBS Six Nations match between Italy and France on March 12, 2011 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: France v Italy, Sunday, 22 February
With its swirly, abstract design, the Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy is perhaps the most eye-catching of all the trophies. Its creator is certainly the most famous; he’s former France captain and world-renowned sculptor Jean-Pierre Rives. The trophy was awarded for the first time in 2007. Holders: France

Auld Alliance Trophy: Scotland v France, Saturday, 7 March
Another ‘pot’ out of the Thomas Lyte & Co stable. The Auld Alliance Trophy commemorates the 30 Scottish and 22 French rugby players who gave their lives during WW1, with poppies incorporated in the design. Scotland became the first team to lift the trophy in the 2018 Six Nations. Holders: France

Centenary Quaich Trophy: Ireland v Scotland, Saturday, 14 March
A Quaich is a Celtic drinking vessel, and Ireland have been drinking out of it more times than not, having the best head-to-head record in matches against Scotland since its inception in 1989. Holders: Ireland

J
J Marc 4 days ago

I hope the trophy factory is a sponsor of WR…. At least of six nations..

I
Icefarrow 4 days ago

And I thought it was bad when there was a separate trophy for each NZ-Argentina test last year. This sport has turned trophies into a joke.

u
unknown 5 days ago

Is this ‘trophy-flation’??

E
Eric Elwood 5 days ago

Sick of seeing O’Driscoll’s mug everywhere now. He was a great centre but was he the most effective Irish players of all time? Was he F***!

Chatting to fans, signing autographs was always a little beneath the great man..

S
SB 5 days ago

Every test has a trophy now lol

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Eric Elwood 3 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

France, SA and I am sure England use a professional ref to advice the coaches but also coach the captains in how to deal with laws and referees. Picture Etzebeth with hands passively behind back communicating with Hollie Davison. That’s Peyper. If Ireland can’t afford it there are other ways.

But we need leaders who can affect play on the hoof. I don’t know how clubs do it but surely these skills win matches. How does a team problem solve, communicate, adapt assertively during matchplay? That arguable got England to a final in 2007.



...

316 Go to comments
J
J Marc 7 minutes ago
France star withdrawn from squad ahead of Wales trip

And “ France star” Kalvin Gourgues has played only 60 minutes in two games ….

2 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 15 minutes ago
France blow Ireland away to start Six Nations title defence in style

A lot of the reviews to the TMO are often instigated by the ref seeing something on the big screen. Beirne won 3 turnovers. Ireland were outclassed. As an Irish supporter I won’t be throwing in the towel just yet.

95 Go to comments
G
GRB13 16 minutes ago
12-year wait ended as major World Ranking change lands

Not bloody likely! You don’t get many points from beating the teams below you. Beating France at home might be enough to overhaul the All Blacks but it won’t get you near the Springboks!

14 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 17 minutes ago
Ireland player ratings vs France | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

We will see. Not that it affected the result but the TV editor did not show replays that might disadvantage France. Throw in for France pre Try2, Duponts knock on at base of scrum for same try and forward pass in run up to try 1.

On top of that Ireland lost 15/19 contestables. What was different was they could turn up the heat to a level Ireland couldn’t tolerate. Haven’t seen that for a long time.



...

47 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 22 minutes ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

Are you thin skinned, stupid or something else. If Leinster plays identically to Ireland then all those Leinster training sessions benefit Ireland because they are building cohesion. Ireland do implement their own tactics and gameplan but this now very different from Leinster’s so previous cohesion benefits are lost.

This is not a slight on your fellow country man Jacques Nienaber. SO YOU SEE THIS?



...

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 26 minutes ago
12-year wait ended as major World Ranking change lands

We have had ups and downs since professionalism it is cyclical but to pretend our status in the 1990s will be rock bottom of the current cycle is wishful thinking perhaps! The cycles are not quarter of a century cycles!!

At least 3 clubs will be top 8 this year, 2 in the top 4 of URC possibly. Now Ireland needs a little luck to fill out a full team with world class players but the bottom is still a high enough standard.



...

14 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 31 minutes ago
Ruben Love on 10 switch: 'I don't need to reinvent the wheel'

For me, Will Jordan isn’t a nailed-on starter. I know that’s a minority view right now, but we’ll revisit it in a few months’ time. At international level, if you can’t deal with the high ball, that’s a real issue. And he’s not as quick as people think — electric over 30 metres, yes, but not over 50. Caleb Tangitau will start for the All Blacks, on the wing with Caleb Clarke. You’ll see.

Jordan will be just another option — like Narawa or JRK — but nothing more than that.



...

13 Go to comments
d
d 36 minutes ago
Ruben Love on 10 switch: 'I don't need to reinvent the wheel'

Agree. He has potential, but I thought Godfrey was a more composed #10 for the Canes than Love, although I love(!) his tactical kicking game. Deserves a chance, but I suspect he’s a better fb.

13 Go to comments
d
d 40 minutes ago
Ruben Love on 10 switch: 'I don't need to reinvent the wheel'

My heart wants to keep Jordie in the side even when I wonder if he’s even fast and agile enough to be a complete fb. He makes the decision more difficult by managing to do Jordie things, like header try assists, and match-winning arms under balls in RWC matches!

I’d still rather see him at fb than WJ, who despite the Cru’s insistences has still proved a better wing than fb.



...

13 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 40 minutes ago
12-year wait ended as major World Ranking change lands

The draw is key. Assuming pools finishing with rankings, IF South Africa get past NZ then they will face a France team who have been lining them up. Will SA be strong enough to beat NZ then France then potentially England on consecutive weeks?

There are not many RWCs since the millenium where the team on the harder side of the draw has won. 2023 potentially but then NZ had a red card in the final. Otherwise…



...

14 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 50 minutes ago
Germany down Rugby World Cup regulars to pull off shock REC win

Well done Germany! Absolutely disastrous result for Romanian rugby. They have previously beaten France and pushed NZ to a narrow 14-8 win. Left to wither by the rest of the rugby world in thrall to world cup glory after 1987.

1 Go to comments
J
JPM 51 minutes ago
France star withdrawn from squad ahead of Wales trip

“Unpredictable Galthié” as you call him was totally right in his decision to make this type of choice: far better defense, far better management of contestable kicking, Guillard outshining Alldritt…Perhaps conservative coaches like Farrell or Robertson before should be less predictable…

2 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 54 minutes ago
'This Irish team are on the ropes and everyone is coming after them'

Let’s be clear. The headline you fell for was click bait. It is true that Leinster playing the same style of rugby was an advantage to Ireland for obvious reasons. That advantage was lost when Leinster played a different style to Ireland. That does not mean that Nienaber is a bad coach: his brief was to being Leinster trophies and not to play in a compatible style with Ireland. Is that clear enough for you?

(Given your (thin skinned) lack of judgement on that I have a feeling that we might pass on your suggestion to axe Farrell.)



...

3 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'This Irish team are on the ropes and everyone is coming after them'

I for one am extremely happy that Nienaber has single handedly ruined Irish rugby.

3 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hour ago
Ruben Love on 10 switch: 'I don't need to reinvent the wheel'

Agree DC.

He needs to EARN the All Black 10 jersey.



...

13 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

FRA were good and will likely get better.

I do think this will be their year JM. 👍



...

23 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
England player ratings vs Wales | 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations

Totally agree - the thing they will probably appreciate the most is no further injuries, other than Feyi-Waboso that was already known but was sad to see him gone from the tournament.

ENG should build from here.



...

16 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

Sure, but I don't know how England is used to begin six nations, but for France, it's often very boring for the first game. So everybody is very surprised by the thursday game.

23 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Definitely . . . but the real difference was the Italian scrum taking Scotland apart and the resulting territory games from all those penalties.

It’s just the sort of thing Italian rugby needed this 6N’s. I think it will really help them believe they are on the right track.



...

316 Go to comments
Close
