8:37am, 25 January 2021

England have been forced to withdraw Harlequins prop Joe Marler and Wasps second row Joe Launchbury from their Guinness Six Nations training squad.

It’s a significant blow for England, especially in the frontrow, with Eddie Jones’ already without loosehead Mako Vunipola, who is recovering from an Achille’s injury.

A statement from the RFU reads: “England duo Joe Launchbury and Joe Marler have withdrawn from the squad for the Guinness Six Nations.

“Launchbury is out through injury, with a fibia stress fracture, and Joe Marler has withdrawn for personal reasons.

“Charlie Ewels and Tom West will join the tournament squad, marking West’s first England senior call-up.

Eddie Jones’ side will meet at St. George’s Park on Wednesday, January 27th where they will begin their preparations for the Guinness Six Nations. England’s opening game is against Scotland at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday 6 February.