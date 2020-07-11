5:33am, 11 July 2020

Follow all the action on the RugbyPass live blog from the Super Rugby AU clash between the Waratahs and Western Force at the Sydney Cricket Ground in New South Wales.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keep up to date with the latest score, stats and join the conversation from anywhere in the world in our Live Match Centre (click here).

The Western Force will play their first Super Rugby match since 2017 and Sydney will host their return, with the Waratahs expected to welcome them back with some passion and aggression.

The Force have won four of their last six Super Rugby games against the NSW Waratahs, including a 40-11 triumph in their last meeting (Rd 17, 2017).

The NSW Waratahs have lost their last four consecutive Super Rugby games against fellow Australian opponents; a fifth consecutive defeat would mark their longest ever losing streak against their countrymen.