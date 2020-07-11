Follow all the action on the RugbyPass live blog from the Super Rugby AU clash between the Waratahs and Western Force at the Sydney Cricket Ground in New South Wales.
Keep up to date with the latest score, stats and join the conversation from anywhere in the world in our Live Match Centre (click here).
The Western Force will play their first Super Rugby match since 2017 and Sydney will host their return, with the Waratahs expected to welcome them back with some passion and aggression.
The Force have won four of their last six Super Rugby games against the NSW Waratahs, including a 40-11 triumph in their last meeting (Rd 17, 2017).
The NSW Waratahs have lost their last four consecutive Super Rugby games against fellow Australian opponents; a fifth consecutive defeat would mark their longest ever losing streak against their countrymen.
Recommended
- Fans lavish praise on Crusaders pivot Richie Mo'unga for stealing the show with virtuoso performance
- Crusaders win thrilling battle with Blues to secure 36th Super Rugby win in a row at home
- Sorry Australia, there's simply no justification for all five Super Rugby teams joining a trans-Tasman competition without significant changes
Mailing List
Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.Sign Up Now