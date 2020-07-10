Follow all the action on the RugbyPass live blog from the Super Rugby AU clash between the Rebels and Reds at Brookvale Oval in New South Wales.
Keep up to date with the latest score, stats and join the conversation from anywhere in the world in our Live Match Centre (click here).
Last week, the Reds broke an 11-match duck by besting the Waratahs in Queensland while the Rebels were handily dealt to by the Brumbies in Canberra.
The Rebels won both encounters between these two sides last year, including thrashing the home side 32-13 in Brisbane. Reds coach Brad Thorn has some of the best young talent in Australia on his books, however, and last week’s result should give his young charges plenty of courage heading into tonight’s match.
While it’s a home game for the Rebels, the match is being played in New South Wales due to Victoria’s ongoing battle with COVID-19.
Recommended
- 'Playing Bs was a bit of a kick in the guts': Young Reds star Tate McDermott's story of resilience
- Early kick-off time and location confirmed for North v South fixture
- Morgan Turinui on why Jack Maddocks has to be a priority for the Tahs & Wallabies | Rugby Ruckus Tight Five
Mailing List
Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.Sign Up Now