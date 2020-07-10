4:18am, 10 July 2020

Follow all the action on the RugbyPass live blog from the Super Rugby AU clash between the Rebels and Reds at Brookvale Oval in New South Wales.

Last week, the Reds broke an 11-match duck by besting the Waratahs in Queensland while the Rebels were handily dealt to by the Brumbies in Canberra.

The Rebels won both encounters between these two sides last year, including thrashing the home side 32-13 in Brisbane. Reds coach Brad Thorn has some of the best young talent in Australia on his books, however, and last week’s result should give his young charges plenty of courage heading into tonight’s match.

While it’s a home game for the Rebels, the match is being played in New South Wales due to Victoria’s ongoing battle with COVID-19.