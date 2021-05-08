3:31pm, 08 May 2021

A second British and Irish Lion injury concern has struck in what has been an unlucky weekend for those selected by Warren Gatland for the sport’s flagship touring side. Leinster’s Jack Conan lasted just 24 minutes of his side’s Rainbow Cup encounter with Irish provincial rivals Connacht.

Conan took a knock carrying the ball up the pitch and colliding with Connacht No.8 Jarrad Butler. The Dubliner received treatment on the pitch before making his way off the pitch unaided, to be replaced by fellow Ireland teammate Josh Van Der Flier.

The Leinster and Ireland No.8’s superb form in 2021 had seen him leapfrog a number of higher-profile candidates on his way into the Gatland’s 37-man Lions squad on Thursday, a selection that raised some eyebrows.

Concern for Conan comes just hours after fellow Lions selection Dan Biggar was removed from the action after a collision during Northampton Saints’ clash with Gloucester in the Gallagher Premiership.

Speaking to RugbyPass prior to the Lions squad announcement, Conan said: “It’s not something I am worrying about or thinking too much about. At the end of the day, it would be fantastic to go but I am not holding my breath, it’s not something I am losing too much sleep over. I am just worrying about Leinster and the next game. It’s difficult enough to get into that Leinster back row. That’s the only place that my thoughts are going to at the moment.

