Lions flanker Ruhan Straeuli suffers career ending injury

Lions loose forward Ruhan Straeuli has announced his retirement from rugby at the age of 26 after suffering a career-ending neck injury.

Straeuli underwent surgery in March but it was not enough to save career. The 6’4, 112kg back-rower confirmed the news in a statement released by the Lions.

“Unfortunately, the playing chapter of my rugby career has ended sooner than expected,” he said. “I would like to thank everyone who has supported me in my career. It has been an absolute privilege to be able to give my all for the city of Joburg.”

Straeuli joined the Lions on trial in September 2020 and was named in the squad to face the Pumas in a pre-season friendly at Ellis Park. He went on to make 47 appearances for the franchise, scoring eight tries across the Currie Cup (23 matches), United Rugby Championship (15), Challenge Cup (6) and three friendlies.

Straeuli is the son of 1995 Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok Rudolf Straeuli; the Lions’ CEO. Before joining the Johannesburg-based franchise, he represented Stellenbosch University in the Varsity Cup and played schoolboy rugby at Glenwood High and Menlopark. He featured for the Blue Bulls’ Under-18 Academy side.

