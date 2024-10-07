Northern Edition

British & Irish Lions

Lions reach profit-sharing agreement with players

By Jon Newcombe
(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Selection for next year’s British and Irish Lions tour to Australia will come with added financial benefits for those involved following a ground-breaking profit-sharing agreement.

The agreement will see the creation of a new partnership model whereby a portion of distributable post-Tour profits will be made available for sharing between players.

In addition to the new financial model, the agreement will also result in increased collaboration between the Lions and the players particularly around scheduling and preparation.

For 2025, this will include a training camp and the pre-Tour Lions 1888 Cup match in June, following the squad announcement.

British & Irish Lions Chair, Ieuan Evans, who played a starring role on the successful 1989 tour to Australia, said: “This is a significant development for the players who are integral to the success of every Lions tour, and it is right that their efforts on and off the pitch are recognised.

“With less than nine months to go until the first test in Australia, anticipation is building, and we are committed to creating the very best environment for our players both on and off the pitch.”

England captain Jamie George has been an influential voice in gaining more representation for players in discussions around the future landscape of professional rugby, and he is delighted at the latest development.

George, who went on the 2017 and 2021 tours and has been capped four times in a red jersey, said: “Being selected as a Lion is considered by many players to be the pinnacle of their career. Wearing the jersey brings with it a unique duty, not only to perform on the day, but to uphold a legacy for the generations of Lions to come. To have the players’ voice heard and valued in shaping the team’s future is a very welcome development.”

Meanwhile, Finn Russell, who looks destined for one of the fly-half berths, added: “The Lions have built a great legacy that goes beyond the game itself. The players have always been at the heart of it and it’s only right that we create an environment where players are recognised for their efforts.”

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Toaster 31 minutes ago
Roigard recalled as All Blacks squad for Northern Tour named

Papalii isn’t out of form

He’s just not getting played full stop

14 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 38 minutes ago
England make announcement on Kevin Sinfield future

So KS resigns to spend more time on other interests, only to be talked back in a reduced role.


FJ resigns before he’s really started citing an “unstable environment”.


S&C team also decide it’s time to resign.


It’s beginning to look like Borthwick is a flog ‘em ‘til they drop merchant, just like Eddie was…!

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 51 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Nah, France just don’t have the traditions of touring and therefore don’t place the same importance to it as most other nations, so this compromise is sensible for them. Secondly, the clubs are privately owned and the FFR has precisely ZERO chance of ordering them around. Not individually and not a cat in hell’s chance collectively. Thirdly, the other leagues just don’t have the same latent opportunity for rugby to dominate as it does in southern france - it’s the no.1 sport for that sizeable portion of their population.


In simple terms: French rugby is unique. They do it their way, and they always will. Just because their model, culture and decisions are different and don’t suit others doesn’t mean they’re wrong. Or that they will change…


Ps the biggest tour they could go on would be to South Africa!

18 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 58 minutes ago
Ireland star 'split open' close friend in 2011 training ground bust-up

He did the damage in the NZ series. New Zealanders throwing toys out of the pram is a compliment in many ways.

11 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 59 minutes ago
Ireland star 'split open' close friend in 2011 training ground bust-up

It's not an All Black anthology.

11 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 1 hour ago
Ireland star 'split open' close friend in 2011 training ground bust-up

At least we only breed knobs at no 10.....

11 Go to comments
S
SK 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

So Imagine if the club game grew exponentially Ed and it became all powerful in England and the URC as it is now in France. After this every Northern nation would face the same choice as France and NZ would never see another full strength tour from a European nation again. That would be travesty. How important would the British and Irish Lions be as an institution then? What would this do to International Rugby? Is this not the essence of the Club vs Country debate and who should win that? France have a unique problem but they can also go back to the clubs and say lets find a compromise where we balance the playing minutes without compromising a tour that is as big as it comes. Why is it that national team compromises before the clubs and makes a farce out of a major international rugby series? These occasions don't come along very often. France Tour NZ maybe twice in a decade. Surely they could have done more to respect arguably the biggest tour they could go on.

18 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Kanaloa tried to set up a franchise in Hawaii but couldn’t cut it with either mlr or SRP.


The key is unlocking Japan, so let’s hope nz have learned some humility for their approach to these negotiations coz the Japanese are holding the flush hand. Cash is king!

18 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 1 hour ago
Ireland star 'split open' close friend in 2011 training ground bust-up

Only the second foreign captain to win a series in NZ? He did retire a respected legend. Just not for bitter New Zealanders. No offence but, who cares?

11 Go to comments
A
AD 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

👍

18 Go to comments
A
AD 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Agree re Japan and the Pacific Ed.


If Japan won't let a couple of OZ teams and 5 NZ teams join their comp....which I suspect they won't, something else innovative should be tried.


My idea is 2 Oz teams (North and South for simplicity) + 5 NZ teams + 2 Pacific teams playing in a high quality comp called the "All Black Zone".....ABZ.


Have carefully chosen time slots/dates and matches sold to USA, Japan the rest of Asia, Australia, NZ and the Pacific.


Base Moana Pacifika in Hawaii.


Do a deal with Japan so televised matches don't clash with theirs. Have a Champions Cup with the Japanese comp, and accept Australians playing in Japan as "home" based players.


Get $$ from broadcast deals (streaming) + sugar daddies.


Imagination not nostalgia

18 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Due to papering cracks. Not good enough. Fresh start, new people. It's no shame to copy someone else if their system works better. Find out why they are successful and do the same. Rugby in OZ is about those in power, and it should be the other way around. It should be all about rugby. No one person is bigger than rugby. Once they realise that, then only will the problems be sorted out

18 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Yes and no to that. When it comes to the top 5 teams, those teams should all play their best against each other. Experiment with experience and youth against the others, so that they can see at least some stars. I agree however with tours to SA, NZ, England, Ireland and France all being used best on best. The French is wasting a big chance for their top players to gain experience against a very dangerous AB's team, although inconsistent at the moment. The new NZ coach have shown his hand and the players he choose is who the French will see in the 2027 WC. It's why they won't win the WC. They throw away big chances like this. It's disrespecting the AB's not taking your best players and you are also hurting those same French top players by denying them the chance they all dream about as boys.

18 Go to comments
F
Flankly 1 hour ago
'Luck undeniably plays a part in rugby, even if it might be taboo to admit it'

In top flight rugby the underdog wins only 8% of the time. In soccer it more like 29%. Not saying that's a good thing (there is research to show that jeopardy increases interest and attendance), but there is actually much less luck about rugby than other sports.


Fwiw I don't agree that narrowness of wins is much of a signal of luck. There are good examples of top players consistently raising their games by just enough to beat the opponent in front of them. For example, Bjorn Borg was regularly taken to five sets in early rounds of Wimbledon, by very low-seeded players, but would raise his game in each round (including the final) by just enough to win the championship. He won five Wimbledon titles, of course.


In rugby, single score wins are often about mental strength. The dying minutes of a close game can often be about which team can maintain their defensive structures, maintain their discipline, and find a way to get that crucial maul try, penalty, dropped goal, or line break. Some teams rise to that challenge better than others. In fact some teams consistently keep the scores close until the last 20 minutes, and then raise their games to win the arm wrestle by a few points.


The other observation about luck is that fans tend to ignore probability distributions when considering an incident. For example, a "lucky bounce" can result in a winger collecting a ball and scoring in the last minute of the game. The opposing fans will double click on the win being lucky, but a statistician might consider how many times that team had a bad bounce during the game. There may have been five or ten times during that game when a better bounce would have resulted in a try. In that context the story is not about the "lucky bounce", but about what would have happened if they had not been so unfortunate with so many "unlucky bounces".

2 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Exactly AD. NZ didn’t really think their plans through very well when they allowed SA to be cast adrift. The way forward for NZ & AUS is Japan and the pacific but it’s a long hard road ahead…

18 Go to comments
A
AD 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Exactly.

But strangely they are slightly better than the 2023 version

18 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

You’ve missed the point entirely. France aren’t doing this for fun since the clubs have first call on their players. It’s to protect their top players from physical and mental burn out. The alternative is not pretty, or safe!

18 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

To sort out rugby in OZ, first the whole board needs to go. The problem starts and ends there because they are completely useless.

18 Go to comments
A
AD 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

As an Australian, I can unfortunately see that NZ is somewhat like us in lagging behind the rest of the world,...only less so.


They shouldn't have been surprised. NZ themselves have sometimes used a team lacking all of their stars. In fact (like Australia) they do so at the moment via their no OS rules.


I think that the combined (or individual) thinking of OZ and NZ continues to miss modern thinking when it comes to organising, scheduling, coaching, tactics, selecting and money. Less so than Australia, but it’s there.


Somehow it feels very 20th century.


Sticking to an SR competition that clearly doesn't work on a number of fronts, but most notably on quality, competitiveness, public support and money stuns me.


I was also surprised by the NZ continuation of some elements of outmoded coaching from a new young wiz-bang coach. Selecting om 2023 form instead of 2024 form indicates to me that everything is just a little bit behind.


I know SR for 2025 is "locked in", but more of the same beyond then will finish off the game in Oz and seriously damage it in NZ

18 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Yep, also in a unique situation with their league thriving commercially and damn right to protect that. Sure, every rugby fan would love to see their first xv head south but there has to be a compromise somewhere and this (sensibly) looks like it. Also take into account that the French just don’t have the same touring traditions so it genuinely doesn’t mean quite as much to them.


As for nz, they’ve already started kicking off, running to mummy in Dublin complaining about the big boys being unfair to them. They really didn’t give a fcuk when the boot was on the other foot for the Boks in sr, did they? What goes around, comes around…

18 Go to comments
