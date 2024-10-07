Lions reach profit-sharing agreement with players

Selection for next year’s British and Irish Lions tour to Australia will come with added financial benefits for those involved following a ground-breaking profit-sharing agreement.

The agreement will see the creation of a new partnership model whereby a portion of distributable post-Tour profits will be made available for sharing between players.

In addition to the new financial model, the agreement will also result in increased collaboration between the Lions and the players particularly around scheduling and preparation.

For 2025, this will include a training camp and the pre-Tour Lions 1888 Cup match in June, following the squad announcement.

British & Irish Lions Chair, Ieuan Evans, who played a starring role on the successful 1989 tour to Australia, said: “This is a significant development for the players who are integral to the success of every Lions tour, and it is right that their efforts on and off the pitch are recognised.

“With less than nine months to go until the first test in Australia, anticipation is building, and we are committed to creating the very best environment for our players both on and off the pitch.”

England captain Jamie George has been an influential voice in gaining more representation for players in discussions around the future landscape of professional rugby, and he is delighted at the latest development.

George, who went on the 2017 and 2021 tours and has been capped four times in a red jersey, said: “Being selected as a Lion is considered by many players to be the pinnacle of their career. Wearing the jersey brings with it a unique duty, not only to perform on the day, but to uphold a legacy for the generations of Lions to come. To have the players’ voice heard and valued in shaping the team’s future is a very welcome development.”

Meanwhile, Finn Russell, who looks destined for one of the fly-half berths, added: “The Lions have built a great legacy that goes beyond the game itself. The players have always been at the heart of it and it’s only right that we create an environment where players are recognised for their efforts.”