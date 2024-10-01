Why it's time for the British and Irish Lions to face the Pacific Islands

Intense passion, earth-shattering physicality, ball-handling madness, and the power to overcome any challenge. These are some of the thoughts which spring to mind when you consider what Pacific Islands rugby is all about. Yet all of them are still a pale portrayal of what Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, and their Pacific counterparts bring to the sport. Their footprint in rugby is enormous and vibrant.

These nations have contributed greatly to the expansion and evolution of the game, pushing new boundaries and setting new trends. But even with all their contribution to clubs, leagues, countries, and world tournaments, their opportunities to host top-level Test opposition have often been scarce. Is it time to consider a stop-off – or even a whole tour – for the British and Irish Lions in these famous rugby-obsessed countries?

The commercial limitations render the latter prospect unlikely for now. But with Moana Pasifika and Fijian Drua well established in Super Rugby Pacific, and Fiji’s grassroots pathway successfully developing and retaining players, a Test against one of Fiji, Samoa or Tonga could provide next year’s Lions with an enticing curtain-raiser on their voyage Down Under.

The Fijian Drua have brought vibrancy and talent to Super Rugby Pacific (Photo by Pita Simpson/Getty Images)

We have seen Fiji’s Churchill Park in Lautoka packed for international matches. Of the three nations, Fiji has by far the largest population and most advanced infrastructure, though recent player allegations of union corruption and talk of a boycott during the Rugby World Cup have blighted the organisation’s image. And even if Fiji hosted the Lions, Samoa and Tonga would be left on the outside looking in.

No doubt, a combined Pacific Nations XV could capture imaginations and, if properly executed, offer a stern opposition for the tourists. The Pacific Islanders concept came to be in 2002, with the formation of the Pacific Islands Rugby Alliance, its purpose to create a mutual agenda between Tonga, Samoa and Fiji, with the Niue and Cook Islands joining a year later. This amalgamated team lasted seven years and toured three times: Australia in 2004, the United Kingdom in 2006 and both England and Italy in 2008. They wielded an array of iconic talent, with Rupeni Caucaunibuca, Tusi Pisi, Simon Raiwalui, Sione Lauaki, Kameli Ratuvou, Seru Rabeni and Epi Taione all wearing the jersey.

They beat Italy, the Reds and Waratahs, and provided credible opposition to the Springboks and Wallabies, drawing healthy crowds with the novelty of the concept and the brilliance of those taking the field. Despite the initial success, the organisation ended abruptly in 2009 when Samoa resigned from the PIRA citing irreconcilable differences over the number of tours planned. And so, for the past 15 years, the Pacific Islanders XV has been placed on a dusty shelf, waiting for its light to be rekindled.

Everyone in Tonga watched the British and Irish games, even me when I was young. Having experienced the frenzy, I have to say that it would be a good idea for us.

With the rugby community expanding to new nations and fans, the legendary Lions could use these fixtures to scale new heights and bring their brand to new territories. Just picture the fervour across the Pasifika population if the Lions juggernaut took on their heroes. There might even be a ready-made slot in 2025, with the sad demise of the Melbourne Rebels franchise leaving a gap in the tour fixture list.

“[The demise of the Rebels] certainly creates an opportunity for a Pasifika XV to play the Lions in Melbourne on Tuesday, July 22 – and Rugby Australia have even suggested that will likely be the case,” says RugbyPass contributor and Australian rugby journalist, Brett McKay.

“Now, while it makes sense that this match being played as a full Test Match against a combined Pacific Islands selection, the match being a Tuesday night probably makes that unlikely. But it would be great to see a Pacific Island selection come even just from Super Rugby Pacific – the best from Moana Pasifika, the Fijian Drua, and maybe even anyone playing with the Australian and New Zealand teams who are eligible for any of the Island nations, but not capped by the Wallabies or All Blacks.”

But do the protagonists themselves agree with the ideas? Tonga back-row Tanginoa Halaifonua is in favour of the Pacific Islanders’ return, but would like his own nation to have the opportunity to take on the Lions.

The Pacific Islanders took on most of the top rugby nations, including the All Blacks (Photo by Sandra Teddy/Getty Images)

“I think it would be a better idea to play the best Pacific team,” says the 28-year-old Stade Francais player. “On the other hand, we want to build up rugby in Tonga and take it to a good level so it’s a good chance for us Tongan teams, but both options would be perfect. Nations like ours deserve more international games on their home turf.

“I remember watching the 2004 Pacific Islanders tour. We had some big players like Sione Lauaki. Those memories are the perfect examples of why it is important to bring back the Pacific team to international competitions.

“I think everyone in Tonga watched the British and Irish games, even me when I was young. I remember sitting and enjoying the games. Having experienced the frenzy, I have to say that it would be a good idea for us, Pacific nations, to have some fixtures against them.

“It has the potential to be a great spectacle, as our nations have that flair and expensive game that fans love to watch. Imagine if we can put out a team from that level against the Lions, it would be definitely special.”

Legendary former Chiefs and Samoa centre, Tim Nanai-Williams, also has memories of that time, especially the day the Islanders faced the mighty All Blacks.

Fiji would be the Pacific Islands country most ready to host a Lions game, as they have great conditions, big venues, and are ready to welcome that type of fixture.

“On one side you had Tana Umaga, Dan Carter, Keven Mealamu and Xavier Rush, and on the other you could find the great Sitiveni Sivivatu, Sione Lauaki, Seru Rabeni, and Brian Lima,” says the Beziers veteran. “You had these great Pacific Island players going against the All Blacks, and it is one of the reasons why I clearly remember that game like it was played yesterday.”

But would a game between the Lions and the best Pacific XV work? Nanai-Williams thinks so.

“I reckon a fixture between the two should happen if we are talking about growing the game. It would be great for the Pacific teams and nations to have that kind of game, especially if it could be played there.

“Fiji would be the Pacific Islands country most ready to host a Lions game, as they have great conditions, big venues, and are ready to welcome that type of fixture. Tonga and Samoa don’t have stadiums of that size, so Fiji would be the best suited to host it.”

McKay highlights the importance of showing the Pacific nations how valued they are by rugby.

“This is one way the Lions could create a touchpoint with part of the rugby world they’ve not played against. More than that, it would show the significant Pasifika population in Melbourne that they matter. And Rugby Australia probably owe them that, with the Rebels no longer in the picture.”

Tim Nanai-Williams on duty for Samoa at Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan (Photo by Francois Nel/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Nanai-Williams says the opportunity to play for a Pacific Islanders side would be “one of the greatest opportunities of my life”. He talks about playing with Fijian dazzlers Semi Radradra and Josua Tuisova, and his close friends Ben Tameifuna and Augustine Pulu of Tonga. “Imagine the damage all four of them would do if they shared the same team!”

The 35-year-old also stresses how the historical significance of the British and Irish side would make waves on the islands, and help further develop their respective rugby set-ups.

“Since the Lions tours started you can see the impact that has had on rugby. So, when they played against New Zealand and Australia, you know you were about to watch a great spectacle, and I do think any Pacific Island fan would be deeply excited to have a game of those proportions. If we think about the young kids living in the islands, a fixture like that could make a great impact.

“It could help push Tonga, Fiji, and Samoa to pursue professionalisation. At the end of the day, we need more teams like the Moana Pasifika, who have done well in the last couple of years. If we had the Lions coming, I am sure the people at the top would think of what the next step would be, especially on how to retain the young talent around the islands and to boost our high-performance programmes.”

The British and Lions tour, with its noble and very valuable past, needs to find new ways to excite and energise the rugby fanbase.

Rugby can be loath to part from its cherished traditions, but McKay explains the Lions have shown willingness to adapt their touring schedules during the professional era.

“The Lions didn’t play South Africa for a period of time, and now they do. The Lions only ever toured and didn’t play ‘at home’, but they played Argentina in Cardiff in 2005, Japan in Edinburgh in 2021, and will play Argentina in Dublin next year before heading south. So clearly, they can change the way they organise matches.

“The idea of touring Argentina and South America has been floated before, and Los Pumas’ performance in The Rugby Championship and Rugby World Cups show they wouldn’t be undeserving of such a series. But again, commercial realities will dictate these debates, not moral arguments, and not even well-deserving rugby arguments. The British and Irish Lions now, for all their history and tradition, are a commercial rugby entity. They’ll go where the money pulls them.”

The British and Lions tour, with its noble and very valuable past, needs to find new ways to excite and energise the rugby fanbase and honour those nations who have already contributed massively to the game, but still need that final push. The heritage, culture, passion, and belief of Tonga, Fiji, Samoa and others are the perfect settings, and Nanai-Williams’ final words encapsulate this.

“You can see the impact the All Blacks have with the haka, and it is something that makes people want to learn about their culture. Fiji, Samoa, and Tonga have the same, and I think if we all want to keep growing the game, we should also learn a bit more about our heritage and culture. It isn’t that hard as we have some things in common like our way of life ‘faith, family, and rugby’.”