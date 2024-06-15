Select Edition

United Rugby Championship

Leinster player ratings vs Bulls | 2023/24 URC semi-final

By Ian Cameron
Dan Sheehan of Leinster during the United Rugby Championship semi-final match between Vodacom Bulls and Leinster at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo By Shaun Roy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Leinster player ratings: The men in blue may have sent the Ireland team in disguise to Pretoria but they struggled against a tactically astute Bulls side, who had their number and deserved their tight win.

Here’s how we rated the Leinster players, who once again choked on the big stage.

15. Jimmy O’Brien – 6
A marginally better performance from O’Brien after an error-strewn outing against Ulster a week ago. Shipped a big hit unsuccessfully attempting to stop Elrigh Louw. Some decent moments but was eclipsed by the superb Willie Le Roux.

14. Jordan Larmour – 5
The frequent kicking didn’t exactly suit him. Kept busy in defence where he was getting peppered with crossfield kicks. Injected pace into proceedings on the rare occasion he got the ball in space.

13. Garry Ringrose – 7
Announced himself with a thumping hit and it was to be the first of many. An impressive performance given he hasn’t played in three months.

12. Robbie Henshaw – 5
A solid opening from Henshaw who was powerful in contact, consistently getting over the gain line. Questions do need to be asked about why Leinster’s midfield is lacking bite, with Henshaw more battering ram than rapier these days.

11. James Lowe – 8
Plenty of kick tennis from Lowe early on and he generally came out on top in those exchanges. Took his 23rd minute try well and remained cool and collected, even on the back foot. His chip and collect was top draw. Not at fault here.

Kicks

43
Total Kicks
37
1:3
Kick To Pass Ratio
1:5.1

10. Ross Byrne – 4
His kicking radar seemed a little scrambled at altitude, with mixed accuracy from hand and the tee. His lack of presence and the nagging feeling that Leinster lack shape in attack under his stewardship is hard to shake. The standoff torch needs to be passed.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park – 7.5
Quick to the breakdown and sharp with his passing, Gibson-Park was a bright spot for Leinster. Cleaned up more messes than a janitor at a junior disco.

1. Andrew Porter – 4
Rinsed in the first scrum by Wilco Louw; a rare, rare sight for Porter and a worrying one for Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

Set Plays

4
Scrums
6
75%
Scrum Win %
67%
15
Lineout
10
93%
Lineout Win %
100%
6
Restarts Received
6
100%
Restarts Received Win %
83%

2. Dan Sheehan – 5
He and Porter were constantly split by the giant Louw as Leinster’s scrum crumbled. Tried to get involved in the loose, the highlight being his bin-manning of replacement hooker Akker van der Merwe in the 44th minute.

3. Tadhg Furlong – 5
Carried reasonably on occasion but it couldn’t gloss over a disastrous setpiece, where the chickens really have come home to roost in an area of concern for Leinster and Ireland.

4. Joe McCarthy – 5
Did his best to get in amongst with the Bulls forward. His coach-killing penalty in the 52th summed up his second half, where he seemed to lose the head.

5. James Ryan – 6
Ryan was dominant in the lineouts and carried competently when he had the opportunity. Brings a leadership otherwise lacking in his absence.

6. Ryan Baird – 5
Proved a real nuisance in the lineouts for the Bulls and was solid in the thin Pretorian air before dropping a number of costly balls as his gas tank reached empty.

7. Josh van der Flier – 6
A workhorse, van der Flier was on tackling duty today with the breakdown not being heavily invested in by either side until the latter stages when the Bulls really went after Leinster.

8. Caelan Doris – 6
Provided a much-needed boost for an ailing Leinster with his try on the 50th minute. Stayed in the fight even if the Bulls were giving them crumbs.

Replacements
16. Rónan Kelleher – 8
Scrums definitely seemed to improve with Kelleher on and he contributed in the loose too. A superb shift off the pines.

17. Cian Healy – NA
Not on long enough to rate.

18. Michael Ala’alatoa – 6
The scrums certainly didn’t get any worse with the Samoan on, which isn’t saying all that much given how poor Leinster were in this area.

19. Ross Molony – 5
Molony added fresh legs but failed to turn the tide.

20. Jack Conan – 6
Sporting a moustache, Conan never took a backward step but struggled to make inroads against a resolute Bulls defence.

21. Luke McGrath – 6
McGrath’s service was crisp, but his influence was limited as the Bulls maintained end-game control.

22. Ciarán Frawley – 4
A nightmare cameo for Frawley who has been excellent all season, but whose botched kick reception for the Sergel Petersen try may have been the losing of the match.

23. Jamie Osborne – 7
Osborne made a noticeable impact in his short time on the pitch, with several telling carries that broke the Bulls’ defensive line and provided a late spark for Leinster.

C
Chris 58 mins ago

Good omen for the Springboks. Lekker

B
BeegMike 16 minutes ago
Some TV critics reckon 'Leo Cullen is under a lot of pressure now'

Best team in the world, ends third in the URC

2 Go to comments
B
BeegMike 19 minutes ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Best team in the world, ends third in the URC

27 Go to comments
A
Andrew 19 minutes ago
Injury-stricken Chiefs know ‘the job ain’t done’ after famous semi-final win

Tyrone Thompson is no mug as a hooker.replacement.

2 Go to comments
a
andy 34 minutes ago
Rapid rise: Chiefs’ Wallace Sititi goes ‘to another level’ against Canes

Hurricanes fan Sititi awesome D Mac my man of match his control was unreal and his tackling

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 42 minutes ago
Hurricanes v Chiefs: Canes beaten by a better team, All Blacks bolter emerges

The team that finished second certainly had the easiest draw through the playoffs. It's going to be tough for the Chiefs to put in another big effort after that battle.

2 Go to comments
C
Chris 58 minutes ago
Leinster player ratings vs Bulls | 2023/24 URC semi-final

Good omen for the Springboks. Lekker

1 Go to comments
S
Sinenhlanhla 1 hours ago
Glasgow vs Munster | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

What just happened?😲

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Bulls vs Leinster | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Eish Ireland. Warrappened?

2 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 3 hours ago
'Doesn't look happy': Munster slammed for disrespecting Ireland captain

O’Mahony’s problem is that he becomes fixated about getting even, IMHO that is why he’s getting hooked - he just loses the plot.

8 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Terrible officiating, by both ref and TMO. At best it was unconscious bias. It’s the dirtiest I have seen Leinster play, and the ref didn’t notice. Or worse, he chose to ignore it. The TMO could have kept the ref honest in some key moments. Maybe he was also willing a Leinster win, or just enjoying a beer.

27 Go to comments
P
PDV 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Explain to me why Leinster are supposed to be the best club side in the world. Three years and not a single trophy.

27 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Had to love the stadium playing “in your head, in your head……”😂😂

27 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

That was the most inept display of officiating that I have ever seen!

27 Go to comments
B
Blaaaah 5 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Well done Bulls. Virtually no Springboks in the team that can count as Springboks starters at present against a side filled with Irish caps. If the ref didnt have blinkers the score wouldve been far more favourable to the home side.

27 Go to comments
C
Charles 5 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Well done Bulls! Defeating a 15 man Ireland team + the ref. The test matches are going to be interesting.

27 Go to comments
R
Rob 5 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Not really alarm bells, as disappointing as that loss is people easily forget that players play differently for club and country, Ireland don’t defend like Leinster. Tight match, tough calls congrats to the bulls on a good win

27 Go to comments
S
Synergy 7 hours ago
Leinster vs Bulls deserves a full house... where is it?

NH still whinging about losing the RWC to S A 😄

8 Go to comments
N
Nickers 8 hours ago
Jason Ryan labels contentious All Blacks selection call 'spicy' and 'tasty'

Refreshing to hear something so candid and positive about what’s going on behind the scenes.

9 Go to comments
M
Michele 9 hours ago
English Championship statement: ‘We have got what we came for’

Does anyone know when these plans will be implemented? I’m wondering when promotion/relegation is coming in.

1 Go to comments
c
carlos 9 hours ago
Why Sebastian Cancelliere has fallen for Glasgow

Grande Sebas! Y mas grande tu viejo! Lo envidio, a mi no me “dejan” jugar mas…😢

2 Go to comments
