Leicester skipper Tom Youngs cited for post-game incident versus Bristol

4:31am, 11 June 2021

Claims that the players had been exonerated for the unruly bust-up that marred the end of last weekend’s Leicester versus Bristol Gallagher Premiership match at Welford Road have proven to be untrue as Tigers skipper Tom Youngs has been cited six days after the game.

It was Tuesday when the Press Association reported that players involved in the incident that marred the end of the match had avoided disciplinary action. Leicester prop Ellis Genge and Bears No8 Nathan Hughes were involved in one flashpoint as tempers flared at the climax of a fractious showdown.

The final whistle also saw Richard Wigglesworth of Leicester and John Afoa of Bristol tussle near the corner flag, resulting in players from both sides running in and leading the incident involving Genge and Hughes. However, the citing officer reportedly declined to trigger disciplinary proceedings due to no offences reaching the threshold of a red card.

It has now emerged, though, that Leicester captain Youngs does have a case to answer for an alleged incident that took place after a match that he started and played half of before being replaced by Julian Montoya.

An RFU statement on Friday read: “Tom Youngs of Leicester Tigers will appear before an online independent disciplinary panel on the evening of Thursday, June 17. Youngs is charged with conduct prejudicial to the interests of the union and the game, contrary to RFU rule 5.12.

“This charge is for disrespecting the authority of the match official (contrary to World Rugby law 9.28) following Leicester vs Bristol game on June 5. The incident occurred after the full-time whistle. The independent disciplinary panel will comprise Ian Unsworth QC (chair) with Gareth Graham and one other panel member to be confirmed.”

The fallout from last Saturday’s contest, which was eventually won 26-23 by Bristol, had featured at both club’s media conferences this week as the respective coaches, Leicester’s Steve Borthwick and Bristol Pat Lam, gave updates on the RFU investigation surrounding their touchline spat which was sparked by the status of Bears sub John Afoa.

Borthwick said on Tuesday: “It’s pretty clear what was being done, what was being said by people on the sideline. I’m sure you have watched it, I’m sure you have heard it and I’m sure whoever is investigating it will see it as well. I don’t really need to comment on it and I’ll just crack on with trying to coach well and trying to do things in what is deemed to be the right way.”

Lam responded the next day, saying: “I’m absolutely over the moon that I received an email that there is an enquiry going on which is fantastic because it enables a true context and the full story… I’m just really pleased that the full context comes out because what people see is part of a bigger picture.

“Once that is gone through, a process, then the full picture will be explained and then people can make judgment… I’m looking forward for this process to happen, so until that happens and it is completed I can’t say too much more but I’m happy.”

