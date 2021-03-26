7:38am, 26 March 2021

Leicester boss Steve Borthwick has moved to bolster his options at hooker by recruiting Nic Dolly from Championship outfit Coventry following the recent injury suffered by Julian Montoya, another signing during the 2020/21 Gallagher Premiership season.

The Argentine started his Leicester career on fire, scoring three tries in four appearances, but he hasn’t featured since suffering a training ground injury required him to undergo a procedure to solve an issue Leicester have refused to specify.

It has resulted in Borthwick now bringing in Dolly from Coventry, the club he had joined for the recently started 2021 Championship season. He will arrive on what Leicester describe as a “multi-year deal”.

Born in Australia, the English-qualified 21-year-old forward joined Sale in 2017 and has since represented England at U18s, U20s Six Nations and at the 2019 Junior World Championship where he packed down alongside Leicester’s Joe Heyes who featured in the acclaimed RugbyPass documentary series on the Tigers academy.

Having had spells at Sale RFC, Rotherham and Jersey, Dolly had linked up with Coventry for their new season but he has now been elevated into the fold at Leicester in a piece of business that has seen outside back Sam Aspland-Robinson hook up with Coventry on dual registration.

We've agreed with @LeicesterTigers for Nic Dolly to join them immediately. But in come Jordon Poole (hooker, @ExeterChiefs), Sam Aspland-Robinson (wing, Tigers), Kai Owen (prop, @WorcsWarriors). Head to https://t.co/QeF0gT4vZb for all the info pic.twitter.com/ZnX9OmRPsi — Coventry Rugby (@CoventryRugby) March 26, 2021

Leicester boss Borthwick told his club’s website: “Nic is a promising young player who we are excited to welcome to Tigers. He is an ambitious, hard-working player and an impressive young man who we believe can add to our squad and develop his game as a member of the Leicester squad. Nic has expressed his want to be a part of what we are building here in Leicester and to contribute to Tigers on and off the pitch.”

Dolly added: “I’m really excited to be joining this group of boys, with so much experience. Tigers have so much history and I’m looking forward to learning, growing and contributing to this great club. I’m excited to be working under Steve Borthwick, with all his knowledge, attention to detail and the environment he has created. It’s inevitable that you are going to develop and is going to be a challenge but one I’m excited about.”

