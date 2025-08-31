Northern Edition
The Rugby Championship

'Clumsy': Kiwi pundits weigh in on recent All Blacks discipline issues

Anton Lienert-Brown celebrates with Beauden Barrett of New Zealand during The Rugby Championship & Bledisloe Cup match between New Zealand All Blacks and Australia Wallabies at Sky Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Long gone are the days where teams manage to play consecutive games without getting a single yellow or red card, and the All Blacks certainly have had their struggles to keep 15 players on the park in recent times.

Scott Robertson and his coaching staff will be disappointed with their five yellow cards over the course of the two Tests in Argentina to start the Rugby Championship, especially going down to thirteen players at one point of time in Buenos Aires.

Sevu Reece, Will Jordan and Tupou Va’ai were the three culprits in the Buenos Aires loss, with referee Nic Berry deeming them to all have made cynical acts over the course of the 80 minutes.

Reece and Va’ai both intentionally knocked the ball down trying to catch a pass from an Argentinian player, and Jordan was deemed to have changed his line while chasing a chip kick towards his own 22.

Related

Darry and Roe join All Blacks squad as midfielder ruled out

Caleb Clarke, Luke Jacobson and Anton Lienert-Brown have all got through Bunnings NPC action without any injuries, and will join the team in Auckland for this weekend's Test match.

Read Now

Four former All Blacks have discussed these discipline issues for Robertson’s men, ahead of arguably the biggest Test match in New Zealand since the 2011 Rugby World Cup final against France.

81-Test former All Black halfback Justin Marshall believes they have to be concerned with their recent discipline woes, because when you look at it historically, the All Blacks ship points when they are down a man.

“We’ve got to be concerned, because we leak points historically when we have players in the bin and it hurts the All Blacks,” Marshall said on The Breakdown on Sky Sport.

“Hurt them in South Africa last year, when they lost Lomax, and all of a sudden the game really turned so we’ve got to be better in that space and equally, I feel a lot of them are 50/50, unnecessary yellows.

“l’d imagine a lot of those outside back ones are similar to what we saw from Argentina I thought, I’m pretty sure Barrett’s been done for like sticking your hand out nowadays, you just can’t do it.

“So there’s a lot that are team yellow cards, and you got to wear that, but a lot of them also are clumsy and inexcusable, and they’ve got to get better at it.”

Former All Black centurion Mils Muliaina explains that the concerning part of it is that they are not trusting their outside defenders.

“The concerning part is that they’re not obviously trusting the defence, when you stick a hand out there, any of these guys coming across, it’s the system.

“So what does that come back to, are they sure that they know the defensive system? Do they trust a defensive system? That’s the clarity that they need to sort of try and get leading into South Africa.

“The one thing I would say also is nowadays, most teams are getting yellow cards. We leak a lot of points when we when we lose one, we lose two, we don’t sort of try and sort of hold things out and it’s a big concerning area for me.”

Fixture
Rugby Championship
New Zealand
24 - 17
Full-time
South Africa
All Stats and Data

Current Sky Sport analyst and former All Black first-five Stephen Donald is a firm believer that they won’t be able to give the Springboks that many opportunities, as they will have the quality to punish the Kiwis.

“It becomes a lot more important, not just in general, but when you think of this week, they want Pollard to be getting penalties within halfway,” Donald said.

“And if not, they want to be able to put a line out inside your 30 or 40, and that’s their greatest strength to attack from so more than ever.”

“I know there’s figures sort of around that, seven or eight penalties a game. If you can limit it to that, you imagine that you’re going to go long, long way to winning this Test match.”

N
Nickers 5 days ago

The team has low standards. That is why players who are constantly penalised for he same thing keep getting selected. Poor discipline is good enough. Getting a yellow card 3 times in the space of 20 games when you come on as a sub is good enough to earn selection again.


How much credibility does Barrett have to read the riot act to his team about their discipline when he is always one of the worst offenders and would be fighting for his place if he was not the captain? About as much as Sam Cane did.

S
SadersMan 5 days ago

Dummsy more like it. Four of the 5 penalty kicks were soft, & the 3 yellows were all very poor decisions. All unnecessary, & all avoidable. But you can’t coach “dumb”. Sort your heads out boys.

B
BA 5 days ago

Now I like the Beav think he does a pretty good job in front of the camera and mic but even he cannot ignore his misguided calls for ALB at 13, 4 yellows in the last year an half of ABs rugby and imo none of that has been balanced by much good stuff, wonder how his penalties numbers are looking too

C
CD older/wiser 5 days ago

Two of the yellow cards were palm up genuine attempts to intercept the ball, not blatant slap downs that deserve at least a yellow card. If the attempted intercept had occurred, there was the possibility of a try at the other end of the field. Officialdom is making a mockery of the rules. If the knock on is from a palm up genuine attempt to catch the ball, it should only be penalized by a scum.

N
Nickers 5 days ago

“Deliberate” knock on definition has been extended to cover “careless” knock-on, but I think it is right, especially for the ones out wide like Reece’s. Very low probability of him catching that ball, and very high chance of a knock - on.


The problem is if this rule is removed it will incentivise players to defend flatter and actually do this more often. Then clever defence coaches will build their whole defence around it.


Reece was definitely attempting to catch the ball, but only managing finger tip contact with a very outstretched arm says he was never in a position to catch it, even if he wanted to.

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

That creates a whole new problem with TMOs needing to deliberate on the mechanics and intentions one the players involved. As well as the subjectivity that brings along with.


The risk is being penalized the reward is scoring an intercept try. We don’t want to encourage players playing the gap and going for intercepts they have no business going for and only risk a scrum.


This isn’t basketball.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SB 30 minutes ago
All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

Not for me. I thoroughly enjoyed Ireland vs France, the South Africa vs Australia first test and the Australia vs Argentina match more. It had all the hype and did not live up to expectations, especially because the Springboks failed to turn up in the first half making error after error.

50 Go to comments
S
SB 31 minutes ago
Sititi: Centurion-to-be Savea has 'revolutionised' loose forward play

Luckily All Rugby shows every game that Matera has played since the 13/14 season. He has played at 7 at club level but very rarely. His last game there was in June 2021 for Stade Francais. Sorry to use the word always, that was not correct. Nearly all the time he plays 6 or 8 at club level.

15 Go to comments
S
SM 41 minutes ago
We’ve seen good players get worse within the All Blacks

No argument with 99% of this article. But you're bananas if J Barret “hasn't done anything to earn selection”. I see you don't watch northern hemisphere rugby.

76 Go to comments
P
PR 46 minutes ago
All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

Agreed. All Blacks clinical when it mattered most and thoroughly deserved the win.

50 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 50 minutes ago
'There's been a lot of noise': Quinn Tupaea on the All Blacks' backline

People forget that Tupaea was one of the few positive newcomers during a bleak period a few years ago. Proper midfielder, it’s great to see him back.

1 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks centurion Savea reacts to dream-like moment in win over Boks

As a passionate South Africa supporter I'm obviously gutted we lost, and missed our chance to make history. But I’m a huge fan of the Springbok vs All Black rivalry and have huge respect for the All Black players. Congratulations to Ardie Savea on his 100th cap, classy player and Great All Black.

1 Go to comments
N
NK 1 hour ago
Sititi: Centurion-to-be Savea has 'revolutionised' loose forward play

“Always” is a strong word, mate, and I somehow doubt that anyone can check every game Matera ever played at club level.

He can play across the back row and we have seen it multiple times for club and country. Argentina used to play with him at OS and Kremer at BS. Today they played JM Gonzalez at OS, Kremer at BS and Matera at 8.



...

15 Go to comments
N
NK 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | 2025 Rugby Championship

Rieko and Jordie being rated with equal marks is strange. Apart from his try saving involvement, Rieko was average at best.

DMac probably deserved 0.5 more for his aerial game.



...

12 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
We’ve seen good players get worse within the All Blacks



the worst AB team for some time to defend the record and the best Bok side to arrive at Eden Park for some time to break it.

You have trouble reading like OTS?



...

76 Go to comments
S
SteveD 2 hours ago
All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

Thank heaven this is apparently the last full so-called Rugby Championship until 2029. While the ABs deserved to win, it was only because some of the Boks were pretty useless! Dickson did not impress either, and the weather was awful. Altogether pretty boring for a neutral and we can only hope that it doesn't hose down in Wellington next week and Nika Amashukeli does his usual excellent job of penalising each side equally.

50 Go to comments
P
PM 2 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

The game was closer than the scores suggest.

Wiese returns next week and he would have been made for this game, so should make a difference,



...

6 Go to comments
C
Can I have a word your Honour? 3 hours ago
All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

I’m not too sure if Karl Dickson does any URC games as being English, he does the Gallagher PREM whereas the URC is SA, Ire, Wal & Sco. He might have refereed a couple of the SA Teams in the Champions & Challenge Cup games though if they qualified & weren’t playing an English side.

50 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
Franco Smith sheds light on 'good conversations' with RFU over England role

Didn’t they come pretty close with Nick Mallett at one stage?

3 Go to comments
J
John H 3 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | 2025 Rugby Championship

Scrum issue is not always present. AB Samisoni Taukeiho is not the best scrummage. May start McAlister next week, as Taylorxwill be out

12 Go to comments
B
BAZ 3 hours ago
Ireland v Black Ferns: What and who do Ireland have to fear?

REIGNS FOR REINS? got a dictionary?😯

2 Go to comments
B
BAZ 3 hours ago
Ireland v Black Ferns: What and who do Ireland have to fear?

REIGNS for REINS? got a dictionary?😎

2 Go to comments
B
BAZ 3 hours ago
Rassie vows changes after Springboks gift All Blacks early points

I THINK RASSIE ERASMUS IS UPSET! IS HASSLED !!Like me for getting a ban for a well worded Black Ferns development again in the wrong place so won’t be offered a job!

1 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

The error count is just consistently too high

6 Go to comments
S
SB 4 hours ago
New Zealand vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

And we need to do it fast.

14 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

Most of these ratings are a couple of points too high. Kwagga's 4 is unfairly low.

In the one game that the Boks have been targeting for months, this looked nothing like a world champion team. It was not old guys running out of gas towards the end, nor a team without talent or a game plan, it was a team displaying a shocking number of errors, both forced and unforced. And between the errors there was very little that was outstanding or brilliant.



...

6 Go to comments