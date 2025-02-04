Award winners Kaiser Chiefs set to rock new Hong Kong Sevens stadium

English indie rock band Kaiser Chiefs has been announced as the headline act ahead of next month’s Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, which will be held at the ultra-modern new venue Kai Trak Stadium from March 28-30.

Big acts like The Beach Boys, Madness, The Wailers and The Village People have helped bring one of the world’s biggest rugby parties to life in years gone by, and this season’s Hong Kong Sevens will be similar as Kaiser Chiefs and DJ Pete Tong prepare to rock the new venue.

It was confirmed in September that the prestigious rugby sevens event would be heading to a new home during the 2024/25 HSBC SVNS Series season. With 50,000 people able to pack out this stadium, the rugby party will be even bigger in less than two months.

Award-winning rockers Kaiser Chiefs have released eight original albums which began with their popular album Employment in 2005, which sold more than three million copies and was recognised by the Brit Awards.

Kaiser Chiefs were named the Best British Group, were awarded an NME for Best Album, and they were also shortlisted for the highly-prestigious Mercury Prize which aims to recognise top artists from the United Kingdom or Ireland.

Some of their biggest hits include I Predict A Riot in 2005 and Ruby which was a UK number one hit in 2007. Thousands will have the chance to sing along when they perform at 4:45 pm on Sunday afternoon.

After that, Tong will transform the stadium into a disco with a set at 6:35 pm. Tong is an accomplished producer, promoter, DJ and presenter who will have thousands on their feet late on the final day at the Hong Kong Sevens.

Local Cantopop band RubberBand will help get the party started on day one. The multiple-award-winning band are considered one of Hong Kong China’s most popular bands, with RubberBand having released 10 albums to date.

Italian artist GALA will also perform a singalong on Saturday, with their set list including multi-platinum song Freed From Desire. That song has been adopted as an anthem by French Rugby, and also football clubs Manchester City, AC Milan and Newcastle United.

The Kong Sevens will get underway with the first pool match at 10:30 am on Friday, while the Opening Ceremony starts later at 6:40 pm. With an exciting combination of world-class rugby, entertainment and food, there’s a reason fans travel from all over to attend.

Last season, New Zealand claimed the women’s and men’s ‘double’ as they took out both Cup finals on the final day at Hong Kong Stadium. It was a fitting farewell to that stadium which had become incredibly popular and famous over decades of hosting the event.