8:17pm, 31 March 2021

Coach Jason Holland has rewarded his Hurricanes charges for their successful flogging of the Highlanders last week, making just three changes to his starting side for their important match-up with the Blues in Auckland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former All Black Julian Savea has been recalled to the team in place of Wes Goosen on the right wing, having sat out the 30-19 win in Dunedin.

Up front, Fraser Armstrong has been named to start at loosehead prop, while James Blackwell returns to the second row in place of Isaia Walker-Leawere, who moves to the bench alongside Wes Goosen and Xavier Numia after the trio started under the roof at Forsyth-Barr Stadium.

All Blacks Dane Coles, Sevu Reece, Shannon Frizell, and Scott Barrett share who their favourite teammates are and who their toughest ever opponents have been in a test match. Brought to you by Healthspan Elite. #AllBlacks #TeamTalk

Holland said the coaching staff were continuing their plan to rotate some players and give others an opportunity through the tough Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign.

He was more than happy with how the squad had returned to training this week after what was a morale-boosting performance against the Highlanders.

“We have felt all the way through we have been doing a lot of positive things, it was just about taking out a few of the things that were costing us picking up points and wins,” he said.

“We are excited about the challenge of heading to Eden Park in search of our second win but we also know we’ll have to keep making improvements to our overall game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With last week’s round of results condensing the competition ladder behind the leading Crusaders, Holland said there remained plenty of incentive for the squad.

“We have plenty to play for and we will go to Auckland with plenty of belief,” Holland added.

Last week’s victory over the Highlanders marked the Hurricanes’ first win of the competition while the Blues are sitting on a two-match losing streak.

The loser on Saturday night will face a torrid time keeping themselves in contention for the finals with the Hurricanes, in particular, likely to find themselves out of the running altogether.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday’s game will be broadcast live and on-demand on RugbyPass for subscribers who hold a Super Rugby Aotearoa season pass.

Hurricanes: Jordie Barrett, Julian Savea, Billy Proctor, Ngani Laumape, Salesi Rayasi, Orbyn Leger, Luke Campbell, Ardie Savea, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Reed Prinsep, Scott Scrafton, James Blackwell, Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles, Fraser Armstrong. Reserves: Ricky Riccitelli, Xavier Numia, Tevita Mafileo, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Devan Flanders, Jonathan Taumateine, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Wes Goosen.

– with Hurricanes Rugby