Jonathan Joseph staying but Bath could lose another international

9:52am, 03 September 2021

England international Jonathan Joseph is staying at Bath this season but Fijian international centre Josh Matavesi could still be off to Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director of rugby Stuart Hooper has clarified the situation after Joseph, 30, was linked with a move to Toulon while Matavesi, is interesting a number of Japanese Top League clubs.

Cornish-born Matavesi, who has won 24 caps for Fiji, would be signing for his seventh professional club having already appeared for Exeter Chiefs, Newcastle Falcons, Ospreys, Racing 92, Worcester Warriors and Bath.

Hooper told Somersetlive: “JJ [Jonathan Joseph] is absolutely fully committed. He and I have had a number of conversations. There was speculation in the press but JJ is absolutely committed to Bath and he is desperate to have a great season which is great for us. We are currently talking, me and Josh, about what the future looks like for him.

“There has been interest from elsewhere which is of interest to him as well. There hasn’t been any agreement yet so I can’t confirm either way whether he will or won’t be here but we are certainly in discussion about the terms in which he could leave.”

Scotland international Cameron Redpath is still recovering from knee surgery but Hooper is happy with other options that have emerged from the clubs younger ranks.

He said: “I am hugely confident about Max Ojomoh and Will Butt and whenever you have a squad you have got to make decisions to allow people to grow. What you don’t want to be doing is blocking people from growing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have got Max who has been away with England and he has given himself a fantastic opportunity by going there and putting himself in a new environment where he has learned a lot of new things and shown what he can do.”