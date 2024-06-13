Jason Gilmore named new Quins coach after Jerry Flannery exit for Boks

Former Australia A head coach Jason Gilmore has been named Harlequins’ new defence coach after the exit of Jerry Flannery last season.

Gilmore has most recently been an assistant coach with the New South Wales Waratahs in Super Rugby Pacific, while also coaching Australia A.

The Australian also took charge of his country’s U20 set-up between 2018 and 2020, leading the Junior Wallabies to a second-place finish at the 2019 World Rugby U20 Championship.

He will arrive at the club following a summer of upheaval in southwest London, with director of performance development Tabai Matson departing. That followed Flannery’s midseason exit to join Rassie Erasmus’ new-look South Africa coaching posse, with assistant defence coach Jordan Turner-Hall filling the void left by the former Ireland hooker.

Gilmore does have a taste of the Stoop already having coached the Barbarians to a 50-21 win over Quins last year.

“I am excited to be joining Harlequins and thank the club for the opportunity,” Gilmore said after his appointment.

“I understand the expectation and accountability of performance. I’m looking forward to working with the staff and playing group to continue to build a defensive identity at the club.

“Seeing the supporters and the matchday atmosphere last year at The Stoop with the Barbarians is something I can’t wait to experience with Quins.”

Quins director of rugby Billy Millard added: “Jason is someone we have been really impressed with. He’s a hardnosed defence coach who brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our coaching programme.

“We know he’ll adapt quickly to our environment and we’re confident he’ll bring significant improvements to our game.”