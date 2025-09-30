Northern Edition
International

Jamie Joseph casts eye over next generation after All Blacks XV appointment

DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 14: Caleb Tangitau of the Highlanders charges forward during the round five Super Rugby Pacific match between Highlanders and Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium, on March 14, 2025, in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

Jamie Joseph says he jumped at the chance to coach the All Blacks XV, and has been running a detailed eye over the NPC in search of New Zealand’s next generation of talent.

The former Japan head coach has moved from international coaching back to Super Rugby Pacific with the Highlanders, and was thrilled to get the nod from New Zealand Rugby as the next coach of the country’s development team.

The All Blacks XV kicked off in 2022, with more than a dozen players progressing through the team to join the All Blacks since. While Ian Foster was the All Blacks coach, he and his selectors were in charge of naming both squads ahead of the November internationals. Under Scott Robertson, there’s more collaboration in the selection calls.

“It’s a shared responsibility,” Joseph explained to Nick Bewley on Newstalk ZB. “The All Blacks obviously know exactly who they feel is the next generation. I’ve certainly been in their position before; there’s no way I want to question their selections. That goes without saying.

“But, when you’re taking 65 players, 35 for the All Blacks, and we’ll take a squad of 30, then there’s going to be some opportunity for some other guys that have perhaps shown some really good form in the NPC.

“There are a number of injuries to certain players that most probably would have been in the New Zealand XV, if not the All Blacks, so we’ve got to cater for injuries.

“So, there’s a bit of both. I’d say two-thirds of the team comes from the All Blacks coaches, and then it provides an opportunity for us as coaches to scan the NPC and try and identify the next generation…

“The role really is to help the All Blacks coaches unearth and find the next guys who are going to be All Blacks. There are some guys who might miss out on the All Blacks team at the end of the year, and so part of my job will be to give them an opportunity to show that perhaps they should have been in that touring team.”

Steering the Highlanders into a bright new future with a heavy recruitment focus, Joseph has shown plenty of nous for unearthing talent. Casting his eye over the current field, he sees plenty of potential.

“I like a lot of the young guys coming through,” he said. “We’re starting to see the New Zealand U20 side, who played in the final at the world tournament, a lot of those guys featuring at the NPC level.

“There are a lot of guys who have had their fair share of Super Rugby; there are a few cases like that in my team, the Highlanders, who have had one year in Super Rugby and now are playing very well in the NPC. And that goes for a lot of those younger guys that have perhaps had a taste of Super Rugby, but not necessarily highly experienced guys at that level.

“So there are a few guys that have shown a bit of excitement and great potential, and I’m looking forward to working with those blokes.”

The All Blacks XV squad will be announced on October 14 and will travel to Europe for games against England A and the Barbarians, as well as one additional fixture yet to be announced. For Joseph, the tour is essential for developing New Zealand’s fringe and future All Blacks, as well as gauging how they react to new challenges.

“I think it’s crucial (to understand different styles of play). We play Test matches, and there’s the kind of game that they play, and there’s the ability to get on a plane and fly 27 hours to the UK and then be responsible for performing a week later.

“It’s all those kinds of different challenges that, for our players who lack that experience, I think, are going to be invaluable. It’s a massive development tool for the next generation, for sure.”

Comments

3 Comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 5 days ago

By golly, pick Ollie.

J
JW 5 days ago

Has the media come out with any form team from the NPC? I've not seen enough unfortunately, but can imagine who he's talking about (BA will have a good list). Imagine Highlanders make up a lot as there best are still just below AB level.


Would like some true competition for them though, even the last 23 of the 35 man AB group would be awesome. Hopefully this could be something the can involve SA in concept wise now they have found their best 23 to play each week. Apparently they're loaded with cash now to invest in player development/pathways.


England a should be a good test with there talented young props coming through. Hope they treat it seriously. Perhaps having gone centrally contracted will help there?


Last years team basically

1

George Bower


2

Kurt Eklund


3

Marcel Renata / George Dyer


4

Isaia Walker-Leawere


5

Naitoa Ah Kuoi

6

Caleb Delany / Oliver Haig


7

Du'Plessis Kirifi


8

Simon Parker / Devan Flanders

9

Finlay Christie


10

Josh Jacomb / Harry Plummer

11

Kini Naholo


12

Riley Higgins

13

Dallas McLeod / AJ Lam

14

Quinn Tupaea


15

Shaun Stevenson

Substitutes

16

Bradley Slater


17

Xavier Numia


18

Saula Ma'u


19

Fabian Holland


20

Corey Kellow


21

Devan Flanders


22

Noah Hotham


23

Chay Fihaki


I can see improvements at 2 with Moananu, Ross at prop. Probably Darry replacing Haig, Ah Kuoi with time at 6, maybe Kirifi is there again to captain, otherwise no real standout there. Preston to join injury free Fakatava this time is an upgrade, same with Reihana over Plummer. I think Rona deserves to come into the midfield over these guys, maybe Jim will also return in time?


Big question makes over what to do with the likes of Dalton, Blackadder, Ennor, McLoed, Lam, Reece, if this amount remain injury free to look for a spot.

M
MDL 5 days ago

Best news of the week

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

O
Otagoman II 14 minutes ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Yeah 2 matches in a row showed clear dominance. I think even Ryan is in denial.

16 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 1 hour ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

The issue with Love is the worst, if most important, of the incompetent selections between 10 and 15 that has defined Robertson's AB's in 2024, and 2025 up until last weekend.

Very few raise serious questions over the forwards and halfbacks. They have brought new players [Tosi, Norris, Holland, Parker, Sititi, Ratima, Hotham] through quickly even though they had more experienced options and already had a relatively inexperienced group in place. They haven't flinched, have given them squad places, given them minutes. The forwards are the best NZ's got, and they are developing. Ryan and Robertson know what they are doing there.



...

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Barrett to return, Lomax to miss Northern Tour for All Blacks

He definately speaks gibberish. I wonder how the players understand him.

7 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Yep Sacha is at the start a bit like Dan Carter. But it is the start of something special…

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'



Laurie Mains is not giving much credit to the SA scrum. He thinks that the ABs had a concentration problem rather than an ability one.

That would explain a one-off scrum but not a series where they are under the pump. Both the AB tightheads were under extreme pressure though Lomax will get back into it.



...

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

He’s certainly not Nass Botha of for that matter Gerald Bosch JD! I think 10 is covered but the backline coordination is better off turnover ball than it is in phase play.

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Not sure that theory extends to front row though Rugs, with Louw atg over 140 kilos and the Tank at 130. Wessels has the attribute you note but he’s about 20 kilos lighter.

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

It must have been disheartening for the AB props to come off so badly v the Boks having upsized so considerably.

France still needs ot find a THP to replace Uini Atonio so not sure even they are ready for the front rows SA will throw at them. A lot depend on Tevita Tatafu right now.



...

16 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Try again.

Love is 24, not 25. He and Feinberg-Mngomezulu's were born 14 months apart, so Love is only 1 year ahead of him in the professional cycle.



...

30 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'



The days of a complete tight 5 on the bench are over. Unless of course Rassie resurrects it in the playoff rounds in RWC 2027.

I wouldn’t bet on it Rugs! I thnik he’s put it in cotton wool, but I expect we’ll be seeing more of teh 6/2 and 7/1 with some hybrid forwards/backs on the bench.



...

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

The under 20s Argies did not play with a ‘no props policy’ at all and it was a welcome breath of fresh air. We’ll be seeing more of Rapetti, Wenger, Galvan, Rodriguez etc in future years…

16 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Agree you only get experienced by playing. But time on the field e.g. at 14 or 15 will make Love more comfortable when he gets a run at 10.

Robertson should look to give Love time at 10 on the end of year tour. A start might be a bit too far. Maybe start Love at 14 or 15 against Wales or Scotland; and - hopefully - if the All Blacks build a decent lead, move Love into 10 for the rest of the test.



...

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

That shows how pathetic it’s become under Razor. Two years of coaching and all we are hoping for is a player to get a shot in the last test of his second year.

30 Go to comments
D
DM 2 hours ago
Joe Schmidt sends clear message to run down Wallabies

The lack of depth in elite players caused Bledisloe demise. NZ can bring in elite replacements Australia not so much. Contrast McKenzie and Edmed eg. One experienced one out of his depth.Bit tough to criticises fitness given 2nd half comebacks this season. And AB didn't “brush off” Australia. Given depth NZ less impressive. And Australia beat South Africa and Argentina and were competitive every game. NZ last oneagainst SA a national shame

4 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Sacha also got a game. Something Razor refuses to give Love or any other young 10. Actually they arnt young. Just younger than BB by 8 years.

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Thay’ all true, test rugby shouldn’t be a freeby but you have to develop younger players. Iys almost like we need BB to go down injured for the whole NH tour, but apparently he’s going to be fine do no developing will get done.

After Saturday, I think its time to see JB at 15, QT and LF centres.



...

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Agree, it appears injury is the only way in to the team in the 10 position. Youth was once a part of rugby that NZ did so well.

30 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Its simply because Razor refuses to develop any 10s because he is saving the spot. Jacomb and Reihanna are now older than BB and DC were when they won world player of year awards.

All Eggs, one basket.



...

30 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Papali’i and Sotutu have been great in NPC this year and reminding us that they could’ve been on the field this year. Papali’i would’ve been a great ruck presence in some of those slugfests vs the Pumas and Springboks and Hoskins, after a bit of a dip in his Blues form this year from last year (not helped by injuries) regained that form for Counties. Fusitu’a was being called a potential All Black at at the end of the year - he could be getting a run too, same with Xavier Numia who was one of the players to watch last year before injury.

In the backs though, they need to do a big overhaul and focus on who’s not likely to be in decline by 2027. Clarke, Carter, Fainga’anuku, Tupaea, Proctor, Jordan and Narawa need to stay. Reece needs to go as does Rieko. Jacomb, Reihana and Love all need to be given more and more game time as the games progress if we want to make sure we don’t get locked into Beaudy and DMac. Ennor is a huge risk because he’s far too injury prone. The most untapped talent in that backline that sadly was lost to injury is Tavatavanawai and he needs to be looked at more when he’s healthy. The other one is Kyren Taumoefolau, assuming he keeps his form up for the Chiefs next year.



...

30 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 2 hours ago
'Still learning': Former AB's weigh in on limited minutes for Ruben Love

Foster should never have been elevated there in the first place. I have my issues with Razor at the moment, particularly around selections and fairly boring tactics, but the four years of Foster also brought us back a few years in development. Anyone who saw his Chiefs teams of the 2000s could’ve seen this coming - it was an exciting but inconsistent bunch that would follow up amazing tries with bonehead mistakes.

30 Go to comments