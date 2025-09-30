Jamie Joseph casts eye over next generation after All Blacks XV appointment

Jamie Joseph says he jumped at the chance to coach the All Blacks XV, and has been running a detailed eye over the NPC in search of New Zealand’s next generation of talent.

The former Japan head coach has moved from international coaching back to Super Rugby Pacific with the Highlanders, and was thrilled to get the nod from New Zealand Rugby as the next coach of the country’s development team.

The All Blacks XV kicked off in 2022, with more than a dozen players progressing through the team to join the All Blacks since. While Ian Foster was the All Blacks coach, he and his selectors were in charge of naming both squads ahead of the November internationals. Under Scott Robertson, there’s more collaboration in the selection calls.

“It’s a shared responsibility,” Joseph explained to Nick Bewley on Newstalk ZB. “The All Blacks obviously know exactly who they feel is the next generation. I’ve certainly been in their position before; there’s no way I want to question their selections. That goes without saying.

“But, when you’re taking 65 players, 35 for the All Blacks, and we’ll take a squad of 30, then there’s going to be some opportunity for some other guys that have perhaps shown some really good form in the NPC.

“There are a number of injuries to certain players that most probably would have been in the New Zealand XV, if not the All Blacks, so we’ve got to cater for injuries.

“So, there’s a bit of both. I’d say two-thirds of the team comes from the All Blacks coaches, and then it provides an opportunity for us as coaches to scan the NPC and try and identify the next generation…

“The role really is to help the All Blacks coaches unearth and find the next guys who are going to be All Blacks. There are some guys who might miss out on the All Blacks team at the end of the year, and so part of my job will be to give them an opportunity to show that perhaps they should have been in that touring team.”

Steering the Highlanders into a bright new future with a heavy recruitment focus, Joseph has shown plenty of nous for unearthing talent. Casting his eye over the current field, he sees plenty of potential.

“I like a lot of the young guys coming through,” he said. “We’re starting to see the New Zealand U20 side, who played in the final at the world tournament, a lot of those guys featuring at the NPC level.

“There are a lot of guys who have had their fair share of Super Rugby; there are a few cases like that in my team, the Highlanders, who have had one year in Super Rugby and now are playing very well in the NPC. And that goes for a lot of those younger guys that have perhaps had a taste of Super Rugby, but not necessarily highly experienced guys at that level.

“So there are a few guys that have shown a bit of excitement and great potential, and I’m looking forward to working with those blokes.”

The All Blacks XV squad will be announced on October 14 and will travel to Europe for games against England A and the Barbarians, as well as one additional fixture yet to be announced. For Joseph, the tour is essential for developing New Zealand’s fringe and future All Blacks, as well as gauging how they react to new challenges.

“I think it’s crucial (to understand different styles of play). We play Test matches, and there’s the kind of game that they play, and there’s the ability to get on a plane and fly 27 hours to the UK and then be responsible for performing a week later.

“It’s all those kinds of different challenges that, for our players who lack that experience, I think, are going to be invaluable. It’s a massive development tool for the next generation, for sure.”