'It was a sucker punch': The blow that swung THAT Ireland-All Blacks clash

The 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final between New Zealand and Ireland will go down as one of the most heart-breaking, epic games of all-time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 60,000 Irish fans travelled to Paris hoping to see world number one Ireland end their quarter-final curse against the All Blacks.

However, a fast start by Ian Foster’s All Blacks kept Ireland behind the 8-ball from the beginning. Ireland climbed back into the contest to trail 18-17 at half-time, but it was a “sucker punch” from Will Jordan that really dented the Irish dream according to journalist Murray Kinsella.

Tests of time – Episode 1 | Trailer | RPTV The 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter final between New Zealand and Ireland will forever be remembered as an all time classic. Episode one of Tests of Time looks into what made that night so special. Watch now on RugbyPass TV. Watch now Tests of time – Episode 1 | Trailer | RPTV The 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter final between New Zealand and Ireland will forever be remembered as an all time classic. Episode one of Tests of Time looks into what made that night so special. Watch now on RugbyPass TV.

“The Will Jordan try is probably the aspect of that game that will live with me, because I think it summed up one of the essential parts of that game, Joe Schmidt,” Kinsella says on the new Tests of Time documentary on RugbyPass TV.

Long-time Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt returned to New Zealand following the 2019 Rugby World Cup, and after joining the All Blacks coaching staff as an assistant in 2022, was influential in plotting their downfall.

The launch play that the All Blacks used on the Jordan try had Schmidt’s fingerprints all over it.

“His plan for Ireland, a four man lineout, was quite unusual. Ireland hadn’t defended against many of them,” Kinsella says.

“New Zealand actually hadn’t run many of them in the couple of years to the World Cup.

“It was just a different picture that absolutely Ireland wouldn’t have expected to face it.

“He [Mo’unga] has the pace on the back of it to take out some of those backfield defenders and give will Jordan a chance to finish.”

First five Richie Mo’unga squared up and took on the Irish line, dummying between hooker Dan Sheehan and slipping the tackle of Josh van der Flier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once he broke through, he was able to commit the cover defender on the left side, giving Jordan an open channel to find the line.

The speedster made no mistake in extending the lead to 23-17, which became a crucial eight point game at 25-17 when Jordie Barrett nailed the sideline conversion.

“It was a sucker punch from New Zealand,” Kinsella says of the moment.

“It’s definitely one of those moments that harm your confidence and your belief that you can get the job done.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So it was a really telling blow for New Zealand, for Will Jordan to scorch home from from 60 metres out.”

Rupert Cox (Lead Commentator), Murray Kinsella (Journalist), Bernard Jackman (ex-Ireland rugby player and analyst), Daniel Gallan (Journalist) and Johnnie Beattie (ex-Scotland international) breakdown the Ireland vs New Zealand quarter-final from the 2023 Rugby World Cup in the first episode of the cinematic stories “Tests of Time”, debuting on RugbyPass YouTube and RugbyPass TV on Wednesday evening 6pm GMT.