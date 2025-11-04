Northern Edition
Rugby World Cup

'It was a sucker punch': The blow that swung THAT Ireland-All Blacks clash

Will Jordan of New Zealand runs with the ball to score his team third try during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between Ireland and New Zealand at Stade de France on October 14, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

The 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final between New Zealand and Ireland will go down as one of the most heart-breaking, epic games of all-time.

Over 60,000 Irish fans travelled to Paris hoping to see world number one Ireland end their quarter-final curse against the All Blacks.

However, a fast start by Ian Foster’s All Blacks kept Ireland behind the 8-ball from the beginning. Ireland climbed back into the contest to trail 18-17 at half-time, but it was a “sucker punch” from Will Jordan that really dented the Irish dream according to journalist Murray Kinsella.

“The Will Jordan try is probably the aspect of that game that will live with me, because I think it summed up one of the essential parts of that game, Joe Schmidt,” Kinsella says on the new Tests of Time documentary on RugbyPass TV.

Long-time Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt returned to New Zealand following the 2019 Rugby World Cup, and after joining the All Blacks coaching staff as an assistant in 2022, was influential in plotting their downfall.

The launch play that the All Blacks used on the Jordan try had Schmidt’s fingerprints all over it.

“His plan for Ireland, a four man lineout, was quite unusual. Ireland hadn’t defended against many of them,” Kinsella says.

“New Zealand actually hadn’t run many of them in the couple of years to the World Cup.

“It was just a different picture that absolutely Ireland wouldn’t have expected to face it.

“He [Mo’unga] has the pace on the back of it to take out some of those backfield defenders and give will Jordan a chance to finish.”

First five Richie Mo’unga squared up and took on the Irish line, dummying between hooker Dan Sheehan and slipping the tackle of Josh van der Flier.

Once he broke through, he was able to commit the cover defender on the left side, giving Jordan an open channel to find the line.

The speedster made no mistake in extending the lead to 23-17, which became a crucial eight point game at 25-17 when Jordie Barrett nailed the sideline conversion.

“It was a sucker punch from New Zealand,” Kinsella says of the moment.

“It’s definitely one of those moments that harm your confidence and your belief that you can get the job done.

“So it was a really telling blow for New Zealand, for Will Jordan to scorch home from from 60 metres out.”

Rupert Cox (Lead Commentator), Murray Kinsella (Journalist), Bernard Jackman (ex-Ireland rugby player and analyst), Daniel Gallan (Journalist) and Johnnie Beattie (ex-Scotland international) breakdown the Ireland vs New Zealand quarter-final from the 2023 Rugby World Cup in the first episode of the cinematic stories “Tests of Time”, debuting on RugbyPass YouTube and RugbyPass TV on Wednesday evening 6pm GMT. 

d
d 12 days ago

This is just nonsense revisionist history. Let me tell you the real story. This was an Ab side coached by a man who believed that the best tactic was to make the opposition play all the rugby. They were devoid of creative attack from the set piece and had no answer to the rush defence beyond that “kick the ball in the air and hope” (sound familiar? that’s why i call Razor’s attack strategy “Foster 2.0”). They had been smashed by the Boks in a warmup and thumped by France in the pools. Few in NZ gave them any hope of reaching the semis. Nonetheless, on the day the whole side stood strong against a fierce Irish attack.


at 72 minutes the score was actually ABs 28, Ireland 24, so despite the article, nothing in it. now I quote from the Guardian

“ Ireland catch and drive a 5m lineout and Kelleher is over the line but Jordie Barrett somehow gets under the ball and prevents it being grounded! That is an unbelievable defensive intervention as that looked a try all day.”


THAT was the decisive moment of the match.

H
Hammer Head 12 days ago

I’m curious as to the relevance of this article. Isn’t there anything to write about the game that just happened.


Why are we going down memory lane? Why does this article read as out of the blue and devoid of context?

P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 12 days ago

Rugbypass have just started a series about big test matches, episode one is this game. I think it’s a promo piece for the show put out now due to the Chicago game last weekend.

