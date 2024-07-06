'Wasn't Super Rugby, was it?': Scott Robertson on his first Test as All Blacks coach

A relieved Scott Robertson was elated but grounded after his first All Blacks Test match as head coach as the team squeezed a tight 16-15 win over England in Dunedin.

The coach revealed many of the players, already well experienced at this level, had told Robertson “that’s Test footy” in the aftermath of a tense win.

He laughed off his reactions on TV as a great way to “get steam off” as the intensity of the game rose in the final stages as the All Blacks just held on when Tupou Vaa’i and Dalton Papali’i won a breakdown penalty.

“It’s good to be one from one, it could’ve been a bit different,” Robertson said in his post-match comments.

“In the first half we had a lot of opportunities we didn’t take, played some great footy, they hung on and were desperate.

“And then the second half got into an arm wrestle which we just couldn’t quite get out of.

“I was just pleased with the effort, the character, winning a couple key moments. A lot of stuff we can get better at, just pleased with the result and the mental fortitude.”

The All Blacks failed to score a try in the second half, resorting to the kicking game of reserve halfback Finlay Christie to win territory as England controlled the gain line.

They were able to take the lead through two penalty goals off the boot of Damian McKenzie to take the lead and hold on for a one point win.

“It definitely wasn’t Super Rugby was it? Especially when you get into two or three phases and then kick,” he said.

“Going into air battles, and the work off the ball, how brave you have to be in the air.

“Those little small margins there, you’ve just got to kick those goals. Every point counts. Every opportunity counts, especially when you are inside somebody’s 22.

“Just those little margins were tight.”

Roberton was exceptionally pleased with the backfield’s ability to diffuse the high balls, with McKenzie, Stephen Perofeta, Jordie and Beauden Barrett all safe as houses under England’s kicks.

“Our high ball work was outstanding. We got first off the ground, won in the air a lot, really pleased with that,” Robertson said.

The decision making around half-time was one disappointment as the All Blacks conceded three points in meaningless fashion.

They continued to attack from deep in their own half with the clock in the red and eventually were caught holding on, gifting three points which left the game tied 10-all heading to the sheds.

However, Robertson said it was put to bed early in the half-time chat with the players already aware of the mistake.

“They came in immediately and said we should have kicked it out,” Robertson said.

“We didn’t even need to tell them, they told us. I think everyone in the stadium thought that. Just go 10-7 and get off the field.”

With the win the All Blacks retained the Hillary Shield with England unable to win the series next week at Eden Park.

On the Eden Park factor, Robertson was measured around the impact the record at the ground will have after being pushed to the brink in Dunedin.

“I think firstly we’ve just got to respect Eden Park and what it’s given us over the years because we’ve prepared well,” he said.

“Tonight was a really clear reminder of what Test footy is but you’ve still got to earn it at Eden Park and we will be focused on it this week and let history speak again.”