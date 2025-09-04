Ireland star to make Gloucester debut but no sign yet of All Black signing

Ireland fly-half Ross Byrne is set to make his first appearance for Gloucester in Friday’s pre-season clash with Munster at Kingsholm.

The 30-year-old, who joined from Leinster in the summer, will steer the backline in the opening half of a game in which the Cherry and Whites have named two distinct XVs, one for each half.

Alongside Byrne, a host of Gloucester’s summer signings are also in line for their first run-outs in cherry and white. England centre Will Joseph and winger Ben Loader feature, with South African flanker James Venter, hooker Jack Innard and Scotland forward Jack Mann adding further fresh options up front.

The backs are bolstered by academy half-back Mikey Austin, versatile Harlequins product Will Trenholm and former Newcastle prospect Ben Redshaw. Josh Basham, recruited from Japan’s Shimizu Koto Blue Sharks, and Jono Benz-Salomon from Hartpury also start their Gloucester journeys.

Gloucester’s second-half selection sees George Barton at fly-half and Jack Clement wearing the captain’s armband at No.8. Veteran Argentina lock Matias Alemanno provides ballast, while more of the new signings get their chance to impress as George Skivington rotates his squad.

There is no sign yet of 53-cap All Black prop Nepo Laulala, who is still completing his return from the Achilles injury that cut short his stint with Toulouse. The tighthead has been rehabbing at Kingsholm since the spring and is expected to be available later in the Premiership season.

Munster have also named two line-ups as new head coach Clayton McMillan takes charge for the first time. Former England and Leicester Tigers centre Dan Kelly, former Northampton fly-half JJ Hanrahan and lock Conor Ryan will make their first appearances since signing in the summer.

Andrew Smith and Lee Barron are also in line to play after joining permanently in July, while a crop of academy graduates – including Shay McCarthy, Evan O’Connell, Ruadhán Quinn and Kieran Ryan – are handed opportunities. Barron already picked up three caps at the tail end of last season after transferring mid-term from Leinster.

Ireland wing Shane Daly returns from the hamstring injury sustained with Ireland A in February.

The match kicks off at 5pm at Kingsholm. Munster continue pre-season at home to Bath on September 12, while Gloucester host Northampton in their Premiership opener later this month.

Gloucester – First Half

15 Charlie Atkinson, 14 Ben Loader, 13 Will Joseph, 12 Will Butler, 11 Ollie Thorley, 10 Ross Byrne, 9 Caolan Englefield; 1 Ciaran Knight, 2 Jack Singleton, 3 Kirill Gotovtsev, 4 Freddie Thomas, 5 Cam Jordan, 6 Josh Basham, 7 Lewis Ludlow (C), 8 Jack Mann.

Gloucester – Second Half

15 Josh Hathaway, 14 Jake Morris, 13 Josiah Edwards-Giraud, 12 Max Knight, 11 Jack Cotgreave, 10 George Barton, 9 Mikey Austin; 1 Harrison Bellamy, 2 Jack Innard, 3 Jono Benz-Salomon, 4 Deian Gwynne, 5 Matias Alemanno, 6 Will Trenholm, 7 James Venter, 8 Jack Clement (C).

Replacements: George Knowles, Archie McArthur, Olly Allport, Harry Taylor, Caio James, Rhys Price.

Munster – First Half

15 Mike Haley, 14 Andrew Smith, 13 Tom Farrell, 12 Dan Kelly, 11 Shay McCarthy, 10 Tony Butler, 9 Ethan Coughlan; 1 Jeremy Loughman, 2 Niall Scannell, 3 John Ryan, 4 Evan O’Connell, 5 Fineen Wycherley, 6 Ruadhán Quinn, 7 John Hodnett, 8 Brian Gleeson.

Replacements: Max Clein, Mark Donnelly, Kieran Ryan.

Munster – Second Half

15 Thaakir Abrahams, 14 Shane Daly, 13 Seán O’Brien, 12 Alex Nankivell, 11 Diarmuid Kilgallen, 10 JJ Hanrahan, 9 Paddy Patterson; 1 Josh Wycherley, 2 Lee Barron, 3 Oli Jager, 4 Conor Ryan, 5 Fineen Wycherley/Evan O’Connell, 6 Seán Edogbo, 7 Ruadhán Quinn/John Hodnett, 8 Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Max Clein, Mark Donnelly, Kieran Ryan.