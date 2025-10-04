Injured All Blacks lock announces update after training niggle

The All Blacks have been riddled with injuries throughout the Rugby Championship in 2025, with multiple halfbacks, wingers, and outside backs going down with niggles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cameron Roigard and Cortez Ratima missed a couple of games early on in this year’s competition, while Caleb Clarke has only managed one appearance in the tournament.

Related Scott Robertson full of praise for 'powerful' wingers It was Fainga?anuku's first Test match for the All Blacks since 2023, and the former Crusader didn't at all look out of place, giving Robertson and his coaching staff a tough decision going forward in the No.11 jersey. Read Now

The All Blacks and Scott Robertson had named lock Tupou Vaa’i alongside Scott Barrett this weekend, but Vaa’i was ruled out of the contest late on Friday, as he picked up an injury in training during the week in Perth.

Vaa’i has taken to social media to address the injury, announcing that he had torn his meniscus.

The 25-year-old had solidified his spot in the All Blacks starting lineup whether it be at lock or at N0.6, but the Chiefs forward is “pretty sure” his 2025 season is done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tupou Vaa’i (@2pouvaai_)

Despite the lock not knowing for sure how long the injury will keep him out for, a torn meniscus often requires surgery which could rule him out of the end-of-year tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robertson told media in Perth last night that they had got through the game without any injuries, which is a bit of a change in 2025.

“Tonight was great, you know, like, and there’s no injuries too. I was just pleased we got through without anyone having to come off a substitute for for injury.”

Although the All Blacks got through Perth without any new injuries, they are still without a number of players who picked up niggles throughout the Rugby Championship.

All Blacks prop Ollie Norris has a back injury, Caleb Clarke is nursing an ankle injury and first-five Beauden Barrett picked up a AC joint injury in Auckland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robertson is also without Tyrel Lomax, Emoni Narawa, and Timoci Tavatavanawai who are all recovering from more serious injuries.