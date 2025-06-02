'I couldn’t run for two years': Olympic flyer's trying route to breakout Super season

When free of mind, Fehi Fineanganofo is a handful. The barnstorming winger scored two tries for the Hurricanes in their 31-27 win against the Reds in round 15 that secured the Hurricanes a Super Rugby Pacific playoff berth for the 16th time.

The Hurricanes have not lost to an Australian side in 2025, with Fineanganofo scoring two tries in a 17-17 draw against the Western Force in Perth.

For the fifth match in a row, a Hurricanes forward failed to score a try. Before round 16’s blowout win over Moana Pasifika, Peter Lakai was the last forward to claim a five-pointer, doing so against the Crusaders at Wellington in Round 9. Between that try and the ninth minute of the Moana Pasifika contest, there were 21 tries scored, all by the backs.

The Hurricanes’ success in Brisbane was their 100th win in 213 matches at away venues. The Hurricanes have beaten the Reds ten consecutive times. The Hurricanes’ best is against the Rebels: 12 matches in a row between 2012 and 2024.

“I got my tries in front of Mum and Dad. That was a surreal moment,” Fineanganofo told RugbyPass.

“My parents are in Brisbane to support my younger brother John, who’s in the NRL with the Dolphins. Dad said to always support the ball carrier. I guess that advice paid off.”

Four years ago, Fineanganofo needed support to walk. Playing for College Rifles in a Gallaher Shield match, he suffered a serious knee injury which almost compelled him to quit sport.

“I heard my knee pop. I ran to the physio, a good sign. When pain continued, I went and saw four physios, and on my fourth visit, they told me I’d done my ACL, MCL, RCL, everything. It shattered me. I was jogging, but then I couldn’t run for two years,” Fineanganofo recalled.

A trim 105kg today, Fineanganofo ballooned to 125kg while sidelined and miserable. It was a far cry from the form that saw him flourish in the Auckland Grammar School First XV.

Born and raised in Onehunga, Fineanganofo is the middle of four siblings. He conceded “things were limited” in his upbringing, but his parents taught him to “stay away from trouble” and be “grateful for what we have.”

His older brother, Melino Fineanganofo, was drawn from the ballot to attend Auckland Grammar. In 2015, the halfback made a name for himself when he scored the winning try in the Cooper-Greenbank Cup match against King’s College on Sky Sport.

Fehi followed Melino into Auckland Grammar School and dominated 19-15 and 34-32 wins over King’s in 2019 and 2020 as highlights of his time at Mountain Road.

“Dave Askew and Ben Skeen were the first ones to give me rugby tips, a lot of reviewing, and learning to get better. I was always in midfield until Bay of Plenty chucked me on the wing,” Fineanganofo reflected.

“Growing up, I played rugby league for the Mount Albert Lions. My whole family was league. My cousin, Robert Toia, played State of Origin for Queensland on Wednesday night. I never thought my future was in rugby until I made a couple of rep sides.”

In 2020, Fineanganofo was invited to attend a Barbarians Under 18 Development Camp, at the end of which he was named in the New Zealand Secondary Schools team. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this was only a paper team, and it didn’t play any games.

Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw saw Fehi for the first time shortly afterwards at the World Schools Sevens. Between 2017 and 2023, Laidlaw coached the All Blacks Sevens in 61 tournaments. They won 15 Cup titles and 275 out of 354 matches.

“In the Covid period, we had an internal tournament in Wellington. I decided to take a punt on Fehi and Caleb Tangitau. I was convinced that with the right conditioning and guidance, they could offer a lot,” Laidlaw reflected.

“Pace and power are a unique package, the perfect blend for Sevens. Rehab from injury was tough for Fehi. The Sevens’ medical staff did an amazing job while Fehi had to work hard on his body and himself. He played his first tournament for us in Los Angeles in 2023. We won that title, and he was outstanding right through to the Paris Olympics, which I wasn’t involved with.”

Fineanganofo said: “Clarky played a massive role in my comeback. He saw potential in me, and with his help and a bit of hard work, I dropped the weight, got back in shape and earned my spot.”

Fineanganofo debuted for Bay of Plenty in the 2023 NPC and scored tries in victories against Hawkes Bay (38-35), Northland (32-26) and Southland (25-23). After the Olympics, in 2024, he scored four tries in nine appearances as the Steamers were runners-up to Wellington.

Fineanganofo scored his first try for the Hurricanes in a 38-34 win against Fijian Drua on February 22. In the last month, he’s caught fire like most of his teammates.

“Ruben Love, Brett Cameron, Callum Harkin. We have a few more players back to drive the team,” Fineanganofo said.

“For me, what’s important is to keep listening to the coaches and to take my opportunities. I’m improving every week. We feel good about the rest of the season.”

