Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
32 - 12
FT
34 - 20
FT
19 - 20
FT
35 - 28
FT
37 - 19
FT
21 - 16
FT
19 - 24
FT
25 - 13
FT
59 - 28
FT
42 - 35
FT
21 - 10
FT
32 - 18
FT
10 - 23
FT
34 - 47
FT
18 - 10
FT
Super Rugby Pacific

'I couldn’t run for two years': Olympic flyer's trying route to breakout Super season

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 23: Fehi Fineanganofo of the Hurricanes celebrates after scoring a try during the round 15 Super Rugby Pacific match between Queensland Reds and Hurricanes at Suncorp Stadium, on May 23, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

When free of mind, Fehi Fineanganofo is a handful. The barnstorming winger scored two tries for the Hurricanes in their 31-27 win against the Reds in round 15 that secured the Hurricanes a Super Rugby Pacific playoff berth for the 16th time.

The Hurricanes have not lost to an Australian side in 2025, with Fineanganofo scoring two tries in a 17-17 draw against the Western Force in Perth.

For the fifth match in a row, a Hurricanes forward failed to score a try. Before round 16’s blowout win over Moana Pasifika, Peter Lakai was the last forward to claim a five-pointer, doing so against the Crusaders at Wellington in Round 9. Between that try and the ninth minute of the Moana Pasifika contest, there were 21 tries scored, all by the backs.

The Hurricanes’ success in Brisbane was their 100th win in 213 matches at away venues. The Hurricanes have beaten the Reds ten consecutive times. The Hurricanes’ best is against the Rebels: 12 matches in a row between 2012 and 2024.

“I got my tries in front of Mum and Dad. That was a surreal moment,” Fineanganofo told RugbyPass.

“My parents are in Brisbane to support my younger brother John, who’s in the NRL with the Dolphins. Dad said to always support the ball carrier. I guess that advice paid off.”

Fixture
Super Rugby Pacific
Brumbies
35 - 28
Full-time
Hurricanes
All Stats and Data

Four years ago, Fineanganofo needed support to walk. Playing for College Rifles in a Gallaher Shield match, he suffered a serious knee injury which almost compelled him to quit sport.

“I heard my knee pop. I ran to the physio, a good sign. When pain continued, I went and saw four physios, and on my fourth visit, they told me I’d done my ACL, MCL, RCL, everything. It shattered me. I was jogging, but then I couldn’t run for two years,” Fineanganofo recalled.

A trim 105kg today, Fineanganofo ballooned to 125kg while sidelined and miserable. It was a far cry from the form that saw him flourish in the Auckland Grammar School First XV.

Born and raised in Onehunga, Fineanganofo is the middle of four siblings. He conceded “things were limited” in his upbringing, but his parents taught him to “stay away from trouble” and be “grateful for what we have.”

His older brother, Melino Fineanganofo, was drawn from the ballot to attend Auckland Grammar. In 2015, the halfback made a name for himself when he scored the winning try in the Cooper-Greenbank Cup match against King’s College on Sky Sport.

Fehi followed Melino into Auckland Grammar School and dominated 19-15 and 34-32 wins over King’s in 2019 and 2020 as highlights of his time at Mountain Road.

“Dave Askew and Ben Skeen were the first ones to give me rugby tips, a lot of reviewing, and learning to get better. I was always in midfield until Bay of Plenty chucked me on the wing,” Fineanganofo reflected.

“Growing up, I played rugby league for the Mount Albert Lions. My whole family was league. My cousin, Robert Toia, played State of Origin for Queensland on Wednesday night. I never thought my future was in rugby until I made a couple of rep sides.”

Related

Australia wins most selections in Super Rugby Pacific Team of the Year

Australian forwards have been rewarded for their consistent form with six named in a Super Rugby Pacific Team of the Year, including props Angus Bell and Allan Alaalatoa.

Read Now

In 2020, Fineanganofo was invited to attend a Barbarians Under 18 Development Camp, at the end of which he was named in the New Zealand Secondary Schools team. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this was only a paper team, and it didn’t play any games.

Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw saw Fehi for the first time shortly afterwards at the World Schools Sevens. Between 2017 and 2023, Laidlaw coached the All Blacks Sevens in 61 tournaments. They won 15 Cup titles and 275 out of 354 matches.

“In the Covid period, we had an internal tournament in Wellington. I decided to take a punt on Fehi and Caleb Tangitau. I was convinced that with the right conditioning and guidance, they could offer a lot,” Laidlaw reflected.

“Pace and power are a unique package, the perfect blend for Sevens. Rehab from injury was tough for Fehi. The Sevens’ medical staff did an amazing job while Fehi had to work hard on his body and himself. He played his first tournament for us in Los Angeles in 2023. We won that title, and he was outstanding right through to the Paris Olympics, which I wasn’t involved with.”

Fineanganofo said: “Clarky played a massive role in my comeback. He saw potential in me, and with his help and a bit of hard work, I dropped the weight, got back in shape and earned my spot.”

Fineanganofo debuted for Bay of Plenty in the 2023 NPC and scored tries in victories against Hawkes Bay (38-35), Northland (32-26) and Southland (25-23). After the Olympics, in 2024, he scored four tries in nine appearances as the Steamers were runners-up to Wellington.

Fineanganofo scored his first try for the Hurricanes in a 38-34 win against Fijian Drua on February 22. In the last month, he’s caught fire like most of his teammates.

“Ruben Love, Brett Cameron, Callum Harkin. We have a few more players back to drive the team,” Fineanganofo said.

“For me, what’s important is to keep listening to the coaches and to take my opportunities. I’m improving every week. We feel good about the rest of the season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

2

'Brainiest' name in rugby handed big chance with URC club

3

Northampton confirm addition of coach with worldwide experience

4

Australian-born replacement for Lions as prop ruled out of tour

5

Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

6

Jamie George reportedly called into Lions camp

7

Concerning injury forces Springboks to extend squad with new addition

8

Bulls book Leinster URC showdown but injury to Springbok tarnishes win

Comments

2 Comments
D
DJ 6 days ago

Fineanganofo obviously has a lot of pace/power/skills etc but a couple of times this year I have been disappointed with him. It invariably is after a good Kick Chase but when the Ball goes out he slows down as if he had just won a 100/200m race and ‘casually’ runs to the adoring crowd way past where he should be. One time the opposition took a quick throw & Fineanganofo was about 15m further down the field over by the Advertising Hoardings. So chase the ball but as soon as the ball goes out of play, stop & get back into position to prevent the Quick Throw etc please.

N
Nickers 6 days ago

He’s had a great season. Hurricanes spoiled for choice with powerful finishers out wide.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Fractures appeared again in the Reds front-row in Christchurch, which could have a damning effect on their Lions tour selection hopes.

LONG READ

Underdog to big dog: Joe McCarthy’s journey from college fourth XV to Lions

The Leinster and Ireland lock spent his teenage years on the edge of obscurity, but his quiet determination has paid off.

LONG READ

Is it the end of the one-club man?

Henry Chavancy may not be a household name but the Racing 92 talisman bade farewell after 17 years and one wonders if we'll see his like again

Comments on RugbyPass

Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Former All Black Ngani Laumape signs with Moana Pasifika

Smash em’ Ngani!

2 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

“Oh woe is me”. So many parts of that game in Christchurch produced some of the worst play I have seen from Reds team in ….well probably ever !. And then they produce moments of brilliance. Great piece Nick, but for us up here in Qld. just wish it was not our team providing the fertile ground.


There was just so much that went wrong. Basic skills breaking down, such as Joe Brial dropping an easy pass when not under immediate pressure pressure, or Josh Flook getting a short pass he had to become a lineout leaper to catch. Then lack of knowledge of the laws, as when Tim Ryan did some great work toeing a ball to the line that the covering Will Jordan had to fall on, and had no support anywhere close. . Instead of getting over the ball and lifting, Ryan slid in, playing the man on the ground. Fortunately the referee either did not know, or did not remember the law. But that was a great positional opportunity gone, as the Crusaders got out of jail.


I also thought the Reds players body language was concerning, especially later in the game. In periods off downtime, such as waiting for scrums to set, players in the backline are doing a lot of talking. The Reds where so often just standing still, waiting, no talk.


All in, a very poor final game for the Super season. Now for the Lions !!

5 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
30 on the trot: Reds the latest victims of Crusaders' playoff fortress

Im 18 mate. Good banter either way though, make sure you watch the trophy parade in Otautahi at the end of the year!

13 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Good point. I’m assuming thats Tom hooper for the brumbies but i’ll check. And of course skelton would make a big difference

5 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Former All Black Ngani Laumape signs with Moana Pasifika

Excellent signing

2 Go to comments
t
thewizard 2 hours ago
Former All Blacks weigh in on Rieko Ioane’s social media antics

Not exactly coming from a strong position is he. I would suggest on his form over the last couple of seasons he’ll just be another forgotten ex All Black very soon.

6 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Cheers NB. That semi was a damp squib as the Reds were just not in it physically. There werenot prepared to hit hard in the tackle and go to that place where it hurts at the breakdown. Crusaders were prepared to do that. The Reds can't just relay on the fast ruck attacking game to win these crunch matches they need mongrel to stay in the fight. The Wallaby pack should now be dominated by Brumbies as a couple of Reds played themselves out. Of note Jake Gordon is favoured to be test skipper which looks like Harry Wilson at best will be a sub against the Lions.

5 Go to comments
M
Mike 2 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Never underestimate the impact that the second row have on the scrummage, particularly the tight head lock who ideally should be a physical monster. So I’m guessing it’s teamwork combined with good technique from the Brumbies front 5.

5 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
Noah Lolesio has all the tools necessary thanks to Wallabies icon

No doubt the Brumbies & Loloseo will be competitive for a while but can’t see them repeating what the Blues achieved. Chiefs have lots of firepower and Brumbies defences are fragile at best.

1 Go to comments
d
dw 3 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Thanks Nick. As someone who played very amateur level and was involved in scrums I still find some of it a mystery. Slips and Allan have performed really well this year but neither are huge..is this just pure hard work and technique? Or have the team got some incredible teamwork happening from 1 to 8 to get the shove right?


The qld tight five really struggled but I'd say Nongorr is the 3rd choice at 3 behind Allan and Tupou?

5 Go to comments
W
WI 3 hours ago
Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

I liked the ref statistics a lot. Made it enjoyable to read the article.


As far as judging the quality of his performances, I don’t remember a game in the professional era where the ref wasn’t horrid and missed calls. At least they show up so an organized game can be played.

9 Go to comments
P
PM 4 hours ago
Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

He generally likes to let the game flow but he is prone to being a bit twitchy in showing cards.

9 Go to comments
J
James 4 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqDfBE_zHoU&list=PLtLqkC7VnfzZZn3JkLlDZ8HvaRoDQRBZj&index=3


The Good, the Bad and the Rugby ANZ. About 55 mins in

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Thanks for that James, any idea which Pod?


Not surprised, the kid is special, with a different skillset to BB.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Dunno, you have a better chance of asking him than me!😂

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Rassie was clear that the decision was due to financial necessity, not because he wanted wider experience for his players or anything like that.


“I have no doubt we wouldn’t have been able to keep the players in South Africa as we just don’t have the money to. It is reality, and the moment you accept reality and we work with this and we find creative ways around that.”


That’s a direct quote from this very website.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Well that’s certainly not true. If you look at the 1996 squad for instance you have players at Bristol(2), Saints, London Irish(2), Leicester, Newcastle(2), Quins(2) and Sarries. And Ireland were serial wooden spooners in those days!


Fast forward to 2001 when they started a run of second places and there’s only Murphy, Maggs and Easterby overseas. By 2013 there’s none (a temporary exception was made for Sexton after that, but no more.) And that’s when they became serial winners,


Of course I can’t prove a causal link with their success any more that you can prove a causal ling with South Africa’s.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Someone is always on trial on Ruby Pass!😂

223 Go to comments
M
MC 6 hours ago
アンダードッグからビッグドッグへ:ジョー・マッカーシーの大学4位からライオンズへの道のり

Big Joe really not that big …

1 Go to comments
N
N 7 hours ago
Frustrated village rugby club handed 4,500-mile travel schedule

Good work, RFU.

1 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Whose ship has sailed before the first All Blacks squad? Who's ship has sailed in the All Blacks?
Search