'Hurt' Leicester boss Michael Cheika breaks silence on recent ban
Leicester boss Michael Cheika has insisted the disciplinary process that resulted in a two-match ban for disrespecting an independent match day doctor (IMDD) left him questioning whether he was welcome in the Gallagher Premiership.
Cheika was banned for the Tigers’ 42-10 rout of Newcastle on Saturday and watched the game remotely in Paris accompanied by his wife before her return to their native Australia. With one match of the ban suspended, he will be back in charge for this weekend’s clash with Northampton.
But Cheika has been left bruised by the process that was triggered by a disagreement with the independent match day doctor over the decision to permanently remove Ollie Chessum during Leicester’s victory over Exeter on September 21.
“I would be lying if I didn’t say I was really disappointed,” said Cheika, who appeared before the disciplinary panel last Tuesday. “Initially I didn’t want to participate at all in the judicial process because I didn’t want to hear the outcome because I knew what the outcome was going to be.
“I felt the decision wasn’t right and it hurts my reputation. I was disappointed and I almost felt like, and it’s like I’m spitting the dummy here, but I felt they don’t really want me to be in the league here because what happened is a really minor-type thing.
“Once you participate in the process then you have to abide by the rules of the game, I suppose, and that’s how it worked out. I want to stand up for myself but I don’t want to disrespect the process in any way, shape or form. Mainly because I don’t want to risk getting in trouble again.
“That’s important – not for me, I don’t care – but I don’t want to give the team any grief. That’s the last thing we need.”
The written judgement for the hearing described Cheika’s behaviour when talking to the IMDD as “overly aggressive with intense eye contact”.
Boy, “aggressive eye contact”? Unless he stuck a thumb in there, I don’t get how that’s a problem.
He's actually quite a good coach but he is a bit of cry baby & he is definitely a bully. We used to laugh when he coached the Wallabies, he'd be up in the coaches box absolutely losing it, he would react to every ref decision that went against them like a baby throwing all his toys out of the cot. It was hilarious 😁
I think I remember there was one season of super rugby where the ongoing joke was other clubs "sending him invoices" for the broken windows and doors his tantrums caused in the coaches box
