Leicester explain why they won't appeal the Michael Cheika ban

Leicester have opted not to appeal the suspension given this week to Michael Cheika. The head coach was charged with disrespecting an independent match day doctor following the September 21 Gallagher Premiership win at Exeter.

He was subsequently called to attend a virtually held disciplinary hearing on Tuesday night and after it emerged on Wednesday lunchtime he was to be banned for two matches, with one game suspended until the end of the current season, Tigers said they wanted to see the full written judgement before on deciding their next move.

That 12-page document was finally published on Thursday evening and while they still “respectfully disagree” with the decision by the panel that the post-game actions of Cheika at Sandy Park were disrespectful, they have now decided not to appeal the suspension which prevents the coach from having match day involvement when they visit Kingston Park on Saturday.

A Friday evening statement read: “After careful consideration, Leicester Tigers have decided not to appeal the sanction imposed against Michael Cheika by an independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday evening.

“The head coach received a two-week suspension, with one week suspended until the end of the 2024/25 season, and will now miss Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership away game against Newcastle Falcons. Michael will be back for the home game against Northampton Saints in round four.

“After only receiving the full judgement on Thursday evening and consulting internally, it was felt that an appeal was not in the best interests of moving on from this matter.

“The club accepts that a number of errors took place in the HIA process during the round one fixture, which was acknowledged during the hearing by both the Leicester Tigers medical staff and the independent match day doctor, but it wishes to stress that it has the utmost confidence in all of our staff and their care for players.

“We believe that the very unusual circumstances, which were acknowledged by the panel and that led to the mistakes in the process, warranted an explanation post-match and therefore respectfully disagree with the decision by the panel to conclude that those actions amounted to disrespect. The club will be seeking clarification from the RFU on any similar future situations should they arise.”

