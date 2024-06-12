Tyrel Lomax returns for Hurricanes' semi-final against Chiefs

The Hurricanes have named their matchday 23 for the semi-final in Wellington, where they’ll face 2023 finalists the Chiefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The headlines from the squad naming are the return of All Black Tyrel Lomax, the absence of the injured Xavier Numia, the selection of Brad Shields over Devan Flanders and the return of Ruben Love.

On the bench, Hurricanes head coach Clark Laidlaw has again opted for a 6-2 bench split, with flanker Du’Plessis Kirifi set to don the No. 21 jersey.

The coach said the decision was a reflection of the kind of challenge they’re expecting from the Chiefs.

“The Rebels really came out and took it to us with their physicality which is what we had expected,” Laidlaw stated. “We obviously have a lot of empathy toward their players, staff and fans. The Chiefs will provide another tough challenge for us, and one we are really excited for.”

With a crowd of 25,000 expected for the occasion, Laidlaw added the team were keen to represent the region.

“There’s a level of excitement in the group, another week for us to improve and grow together, and put out a performance for our fans, which we can all be proud of.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The energy that our fans bring to Our House, gives the team that extra push, and we can feel the energy when we’re out there, representing you.”

The coach’s sentiment was echoed by Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee: “Saturday is going to be awesome. We will have a great crowd and an awesome game of rugby against the Chiefs. We encourage fans to get to the Stadium early, with gates opening at 2:30pm. There are plenty of food and beverage options, as well as activities to keep the fans entertained pre-match.”

Hurricanes team to face the Chiefs

Pouri-Rakete-Stones Asafo Aumua Tyrel Lomax Justin Sangster Isaia Walker-Leawere Brad Shields © Peter Lakai Brayden Iose TJ Perenara Brett Cameron Salesi Rayasi Jordie Barrett Billy Proctor Josh Moorby Ruben Love

Reserves

16. James O’Reilly

17. Tevita Mafileo

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. James Tucker

20. Devan Flanders

21. Du’Plessis Kirifi

22. Richard Judd

23. Bailyn Sullivan

ADVERTISEMENT

Unavailable: Caleb Delany, Ben Grant, Xavier Numia, Cam Roigard