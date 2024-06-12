Select Edition

21 - 29
FT
50 - 19
FT
Tomorrow
03:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
13:00
Super Rugby Pacific

Tyrel Lomax returns for Hurricanes' semi-final against Chiefs

By Ned Lester
Justin Sangster of the Hurricanes celebrates with his team after scoring a try during the round six Super Rugby Pacific match between Highlanders and Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium, on March 30, 2024, in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

The Hurricanes have named their matchday 23 for the semi-final in Wellington, where they’ll face 2023 finalists the Chiefs.

The headlines from the squad naming are the return of All Black Tyrel Lomax, the absence of the injured Xavier Numia, the selection of Brad Shields over Devan Flanders and the return of Ruben Love.

On the bench, Hurricanes head coach Clark Laidlaw has again opted for a 6-2 bench split, with flanker Du’Plessis Kirifi set to don the No. 21 jersey.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

The coach said the decision was a reflection of the kind of challenge they’re expecting from the Chiefs.

“The Rebels really came out and took it to us with their physicality which is what we had expected,” Laidlaw stated. “We obviously have a lot of empathy toward their players, staff and fans. The Chiefs will provide another tough challenge for us, and one we are really excited for.”

With a crowd of 25,000 expected for the occasion, Laidlaw added the team were keen to represent the region.

“There’s a level of excitement in the group, another week for us to improve and grow together, and put out a performance for our fans, which we can all be proud of.

“The energy that our fans bring to Our House, gives the team that extra push, and we can feel the energy when we’re out there, representing you.”

The coach’s sentiment was echoed by Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee: “Saturday is going to be awesome. We will have a great crowd and an awesome game of rugby against the Chiefs. We encourage fans to get to the Stadium early, with gates opening at 2:30pm. There are plenty of food and beverage options, as well as activities to keep the fans entertained pre-match.”

Rieko Ioane talks Blues game plan and latest injury blow

While the injuries have tested the depth of the squad, the increased minutes for their reserve options haven't come at the expense of results.

Hurricanes team to face the Chiefs

  1. Pouri-Rakete-Stones
  2. Asafo Aumua
  3. Tyrel Lomax
  4. Justin Sangster
  5. Isaia Walker-Leawere
  6. Brad Shields ©
  7. Peter Lakai
  8. Brayden Iose
  9. TJ Perenara
  10. Brett Cameron
  11. Salesi Rayasi
  12. Jordie Barrett
  13. Billy Proctor
  14. Josh Moorby
  15. Ruben Love

Reserves

16. James O’Reilly
17. Tevita Mafileo
18. Pasilio Tosi
19. James Tucker
20. Devan Flanders
21. Du’Plessis Kirifi
22. Richard Judd
23. Bailyn Sullivan

Unavailable: Caleb Delany, Ben Grant, Xavier Numia, Cam Roigard

'Worst-case scenario' leaves All Blacks short of locks to face England

The Brumbies re-sign a matured Noah Lolesio courtesy of France stint

Rebels lock hungry for Wallabies call-up as future remains uncertain

The Highlanders confirm the departures of six players

Watch the exclusive reveal-all episode of Walk the Talk with Ardie Savea as he chats to Jim Hamilton about the RWC 2023 experience, life in Japan, playing for the All Blacks and what the future holds.

Comments

3 Comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago

Lomax absolutely destroyed the Boks in the Final. Must be close to no1 prop on the planet.

T
T-Bone 1 day ago

Good to hear
Hope he comes through ok

It’s one area of strength for the ABs with four powerful props so we have our own “bomb squad” - tipping my hat to the Boks 😄

I noticed in the World Cup with those guys coming on they got the better of Ox and Koch with the final scrum coming ever so close to a big call from the ref

T
T-Bone 22 minutes ago
Ollie Sleightholme: 'I went from 90 to 98 kilos in five weeks'

Ahem…that’s a rapid weight gain 😳 Had a great season

1 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 26 minutes ago
The Test rookie touted by Conrad Smith for All Blacks selection

Proctor deserves to be in the squad No chance Razor will break up the Jorko partnership for England given the exodus of players and injuries already ALB is also playing great so can both of them make it in?

2 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 31 minutes ago
Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm

On paper and form this appears an even series I’ll be disappointed at a 1-1 and massively disappointed if the English win 2-0 For every kiwi saying England won’t win just look at their recent form and their club teams And a timely reminder of the issues at lock for the ABs and a new coaching group But it’s exciting too - lots of talent to pick from The big area I see England having an advantage is at the ruck The ABs are fairly devoid of pilferers. Sevu Reece is probably the best!

7 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 45 minutes ago
Maturing lock Isaia Walker-Leawere has become a leader of the Hurricanes pack

Hmmm I wonder if Ryan and Razor can mould this guy These next 1 or 2 games could make or break it for him Played well but gives the impression of perhaps not being fully switched on Has the size - perhaps an inch or two short But he’s that bit bigger than others

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 47 minutes ago
NZR statement: Two coaches added to Scott Robertson’s All Blacks

Corey Flynn! Who saw that one coming to the ABs??? Inside track has it he was only interested in the check towards the end of his career and couldn’t be arsed training to standard…

7 Go to comments
M
Mitch 1 hours ago
Noah Lolesio: 'I've experienced all the ups and downs of international footy'

Still can’t believe BOK fidb’t give the Brumbies the penalty he should have which would have potentially won the thrm that game. Gotta say Brett, I’m disappointed about the start times for the weekend's games. There’s no way the NRL would move a game to accommodate a super rugby semi, so it’s sad to see super rugby being so accommodating.

3 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hours ago
Ex-England flyhalf says Crusaders downfall means series win over the All Blacks a 'realistic chance'

Same old story with England…..think they can but deep inside they know it will not happen

60 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
Joe Marchant on brutal chat with Eddie Jones that led to England exit

Come back to Super Rugby. Loved having him at the Blues.

5 Go to comments
R
Robbie 2 hours ago
Joe Marchant on brutal chat with Eddie Jones that led to England exit

Scrap eligibility rules now

5 Go to comments
D
Dave 3 hours ago
NZR statement: Two coaches added to Scott Robertson’s All Blacks

Sorry…whos crying??

7 Go to comments
s
stephen. 3 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

You'll soon change your tune if they were to lose that series. Since when was a rugby tour to New Zealand a non-event. In

11 Go to comments
J
Jmann 5 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

France have never won a RWC and failed to do so at home. NZ have won 3 (and probably should have won 6 if we’re honest). Hey France… you continue being you ;)

11 Go to comments
A
Ardy 7 hours ago
How the 'un-Australian' Brumbies are flying the flag in Super Rugby

I agree with Larkham’s statement about the Brumbies that they are ‘pragmatic’ and being realistic allows them to be competitive and the best team in Australia. The coaching of the Tahs looking to beef up rather than speed up, the Reds with all the skills but hate travelling away from Old, ditto the Force but without all the skills the Reds have. The Rebels playing South African rugby for most of the season and ensuring Gordon got little ball and well away from the Ad Line looked like something from 10 years ago in S.A. Losing Carter Gordon along with the Rebels is not a good sign for our rugby and Schmidt’s task, already a big ask has just got harder. I am hoping the Brumbies go all the way this year but have not picked them in my comp.

83 Go to comments
J
Jen 7 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

Cancel the games. If it’s too hard for the French to rustle up a full-strength side or they don’t care enough about it then let’s just can it.

11 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
'Worst-case scenario' leaves All Blacks short of locks to face England

from the Baby Blacks in 1986, the RWC’87 Champions were born.

9 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
Tyrel Lomax returns for Hurricanes' semi-final against Chiefs

Lomax absolutely destroyed the Boks in the Final. Must be close to no1 prop on the planet.

3 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
Titans statement: Wallabies' Carter Gordon quits union for NRL

Absolutely BONKERS decision. Australia has an incoming Lions tour - the biggest series of games outside a RWC. And 2 years after that a home RWC. Instead Gordon will be turning out for the GC Titans, historically one of the worst teams in the NRL. His agent should be axed.

8 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

France never send a full strength squad down under. Ever. But they always insist on a full strength AB team to tour France.

11 Go to comments
J
Jon 8 hours ago
Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm

> It is a hothousing opportunity for sure but there is also a chance England could get burned. Could be the elephant in the room that this happens first up against Japan and NZ get the rough end of the stick, a pricked and fired up England side. One wonders how their backs to combine though. Tough ask to have this countered by the simple unknown. NZ won’t be new but wouldn’t be surprised if it didn’t mean England were comfortable with knowing what _theyre_ up against.

7 Go to comments
J
Jmann 8 hours ago
Why the All Blacks should follow the 'Marco Pierre White theory of rugby selection'

Stephenson still has suspect defense.

15 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Noah Lolesio: 'I've experienced all the ups and downs of international footy' Noah Lolesio: 'I've experienced all the ups and downs of international footy'
