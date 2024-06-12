Tyrel Lomax returns for Hurricanes' semi-final against Chiefs
The Hurricanes have named their matchday 23 for the semi-final in Wellington, where they’ll face 2023 finalists the Chiefs.
The headlines from the squad naming are the return of All Black Tyrel Lomax, the absence of the injured Xavier Numia, the selection of Brad Shields over Devan Flanders and the return of Ruben Love.
On the bench, Hurricanes head coach Clark Laidlaw has again opted for a 6-2 bench split, with flanker Du’Plessis Kirifi set to don the No. 21 jersey.
The coach said the decision was a reflection of the kind of challenge they’re expecting from the Chiefs.
“The Rebels really came out and took it to us with their physicality which is what we had expected,” Laidlaw stated. “We obviously have a lot of empathy toward their players, staff and fans. The Chiefs will provide another tough challenge for us, and one we are really excited for.”
With a crowd of 25,000 expected for the occasion, Laidlaw added the team were keen to represent the region.
“There’s a level of excitement in the group, another week for us to improve and grow together, and put out a performance for our fans, which we can all be proud of.
“The energy that our fans bring to Our House, gives the team that extra push, and we can feel the energy when we’re out there, representing you.”
The coach’s sentiment was echoed by Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee: “Saturday is going to be awesome. We will have a great crowd and an awesome game of rugby against the Chiefs. We encourage fans to get to the Stadium early, with gates opening at 2:30pm. There are plenty of food and beverage options, as well as activities to keep the fans entertained pre-match.”
Hurricanes team to face the Chiefs
- Pouri-Rakete-Stones
- Asafo Aumua
- Tyrel Lomax
- Justin Sangster
- Isaia Walker-Leawere
- Brad Shields ©
- Peter Lakai
- Brayden Iose
- TJ Perenara
- Brett Cameron
- Salesi Rayasi
- Jordie Barrett
- Billy Proctor
- Josh Moorby
- Ruben Love
Reserves
16. James O’Reilly
17. Tevita Mafileo
18. Pasilio Tosi
19. James Tucker
20. Devan Flanders
21. Du’Plessis Kirifi
22. Richard Judd
23. Bailyn Sullivan
Unavailable: Caleb Delany, Ben Grant, Xavier Numia, Cam Roigard
