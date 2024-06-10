Rieko Ioane talks Blues game plan and latest injury blow

Losing their captain to an MCL sprain isn’t how the Blues were hoping to head into the Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals, but the team say they are no strangers to adversity and won’t let it get between them and a title.

ADVERTISEMENT

All Black lock Patrick Tuipulotu is set to miss 6-7 weeks with the knee injury he picked up during the quarter-final win over the Fijian Drua on the weekend.

The Auckland club have survived much of the 2024 season without their experienced leader, with Tuipulotu having missed early rounds with a jaw injury. Fellow starting lock Sam Darry has also missed time through injury in 2024.

While the injuries have tested the depth of the squad, the increased minutes for their reserve options haven’t come at the expense of results, and there will be confidence the team’s championship ambitions have not been dented.

“Something that’s been awesome about our team is we’ve had late call-ups, we’ve had injuries midweek and everyone’s been able to step up and Vern [Cotter] has put the confidence and belief in the boys who haven’t had too much game time that they’re still ready,” star centre Rieko Ioane said.

The All Black, having experienced the adversity of injury himself throughout this season, elaborated on Cotter’s coaching style.

“He believes in the athletes we have in this team and he’s formed a game plan around those. We love having our big boys carrying hard through the middle and then passing it to our fast wings.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brumbies can expect a healthy dose of more of the same, and the Australian heavyweights will be eager to make this contest more competitive than the two’s last encounter, a 46-7 thumping, also at Eden Park.

Both teams are facing a short turnaround, playing on Friday evening after a Saturday quarter-final.

“The reviews are done and now we’re looking ahead to the Brumbies. We’re professionals and one day [less of preparation] shouldn’t make too much difference.”

Part of the review was identifying a drop-off in defensive intensity in the third quarter against the Drua, something the Blues know they’ll get punished for against the Brumbies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We know three points can decide a game so discipline, defence and tidying up some of our tactical stuff are important.”

Ioane emphasised the importance of emotional balance, something that his season’s run of injuries has taught him plenty about.