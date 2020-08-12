10:05pm, 12 August 2020

Dane Coles is set to become the Hurricanes most capped forward when the Hurricanes face the Highlanders under the roof in Dunedin this weekend.

The Wellington stalwart will hit 119 caps on Saturday, passing Jeffrey Toomaga-Allen’s record of 118.

The Hurricanes are on the hunt for their sixth straight win after beating the Chiefs 31 – 18 at Sky Stadium a week ago.

And whilst the Crusaders may have won the title, there’s still plenty up to grabs in this final round, with the Hurricanes able to secure second place overall if they and the Crusaders were to come out on top in their respective games.

As far as the starting XV goes, there is very little change to Saturday’s forward pack.

Ben May will play his 98th and final game for the side before ending his Super Rugby career, whilst Ardie Savea will just miss out on becoming a centurion in playing his 99th game for the Hurricanes.

In the backs, Jamie Booth and Billy Proctor will get their first starts of Super Rugby Aotearoa, TJ Perenara is unavailable as his wife is due to give birth to their first child.

Ricky Riccitelli will fill the spot of back-up hooker, getting a place on the bench ahead of Asafo Aumua who has been sick all week.

Jonathan Taumateine and Salesi Rayasi could potentially get some minutes on the paddock too, after being named on the bench for the first time this year.

A win will mean the Hurricanes round out the year by bringing up 200 Super Rugby wins.

Hurricanes: Jordie Barrett, Vince Aso, Billy Proctor, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Wes Goosen, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Jamie Booth, Ardie Savea, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Reed Prinsep, Scott Scrafton, James Blackwell, Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles (c), Ben May. Reserves: Ricky Riccitelli, Tevita Mafileo, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Liam Mitchell, Devan Flanders, Jonathan Taumateine, Salesi Rayasi, Chase Tiatia.

– Hurricanes Rugby