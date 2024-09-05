Select Edition

International

How RFU's new PGP will even help Finn Russell after Scotland duty

By Liam Heagney
Bath's Finn Russell (Photo by Bob Bradford/CameraSport via Getty Images)

This week’s unveiling of the new eight-year professional game partnership governing the set-up of elite rugby in England won’t just boost the chances of Steve Borthwick’s national team – it will also provide assistance to the likes of Scotland’s Finn Russell and other rival internationals who ply their club trade in the Gallagher Premiership.

It was Wednesday afternoon at Allianz Stadium, the new brand name for Twickenham following its recent naming rights deal, that RFU chief Bill Sweeney and some fellow administrators provided an in-depth outlook on the mechanics of the deal that has replaced the old professional game board.

The new partnership is a collaboration between the RFU and Premiership Rugby that also includes RPA, the players union, who have also wielded their influence on the deal. Included in the changes that will be implemented is the provision of mandatory rest at clubs for players such as Scotland’s Russell, the Bath out-half, after they have been on international duty.

RPA general secretary Christian Day explained: “This was work we took on with International Rugby Players and World Rugby. World Rugby are setting international standards around the world, and those standards are going to be applied here.

“The internationals – we have got Argentinians, Scottish players, Welsh players – if they play every game in an international block, they will get mandatory rest in the three weeks after the tournament.

“We talk about trying to produce a world-class environment and attract the best players. If we have a Finn Russell, who is playing for Scotland, is the perfect example. If he knows he comes to the English Premiership and comes under the World Rugby protocols, he will have mandatory rest post-tournament. He wouldn’t get that in France (when he was at Racing 92).

“That should be a real positive in attracting the best international talent, but also we obviously want to retain the best English talent. That is part of my role as the players’ association, I want to produce a world-class environment for players, that’s what I am striving towards. I represent the players playing in England.”

Premiership Rugby director Phil Winstanley insisted that the newly inked deal would not result in England tinkering with its policy of not selecting players based outside the country as part of Steve Borthwick’s Test squad.

Numerous international players have quit the Premiership in recent years, the likes of Kyle Sinckler, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell, Courtney Lawes, Sam Simmonds, David Ribbans and the Vunipola brothers moving to France and ruling themselves out of England contention.

Winstanley was adamant there would no loosening of the current home-based selection policy, especially now that the new professional game partnership has given Borthwick an enhanced elite player squad of up to 25 players where he has the final say on their sports science and medical matters.

“The bottom line is, everything we have talked about is the plan to put together a group of players that gives Steve Borthwick the best chance of English success. If we were to step outside of that, none of those access rights, controls, input, IDPs (individual player plans) exist anywhere else.

“The number of release, the training days, the time in camp together, falls away under regulation nine, so we have to stick to our position that we want the best players playing in England.”

Players in England are expected to play no more than 30 matches per season, according to the new partnership agreement.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
B.J. Spratt 11 minutes ago
Try-scoring phenom Will Jordan given rare All Blacks chance away from wing

I think Wallace Sititi will be a World Class Flanker/No 8 Star!


Hopefully he takes his chance in Cape Town. He remains very cool under pressure.


Have a look at one of the best ever WRC Tries scored by his father for Samoa V England in 2003. "Seno Sititi scores stunner in RWC 2003"

4 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 11 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

so in short you hate blackadder & love sotutu, good for you

48 Go to comments
J
JK 15 minutes ago
Three two-time World Cup winners return to Springboks’ starting side

Boring but good. I expect a very tight contest here

6 Go to comments
T
TT 19 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

1st, after BB & Mr mouth TJ performance, demotion a given.


2nd, Biggest bombshell ... the star performer, attack & defense [especially high ball], Clarke is injured / not available. Bok will be relieved.

 

But 3rd, is that a joke?  Blackadder is injured?? Again!  1st all the best, get mended. 2nd, Sorry but no team can maintain consistent performance with players of his endless unavailability due to injury. It must be about 10% availability with Blackadder. Sorry, end it, Gotta go. At least til there’s a whole season back in NPC & SR without injury.  


Re Blackadder, time to stop operating in this  pretend player fantasy that Mr 66% Razor & Ryan are. Bring on the top SR loosie performer, Sotutu , with his massive performance advantages. Yes iron out his few small wrinkles ie penalties & tackle height (you’re coaches Mr 66%’s Razor & Ryan??...can develop players??).

48 Go to comments
M
Md1991 22 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

The all blacks seem to be the only international team that struggles with tackle height these days. I’d think it would be a pretty high priority to get right but they don’t seem to be able to do that…

It’s just easier to moan after the fact and have an excuse for losing.

75 Go to comments
D
DP 23 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

I think that was meant to be "against the Boks". He can't handle our forwards - Twickenham mauling saw him receive a yellow, WC final was red, last weekend SHOULD have been another card.. yellow no doubt upgraded to a red.. so lets see how he goes this weekend.

75 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 23 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

But we do understand prejudice. We live with it and we can recognise it when we see it.

75 Go to comments
B
BM 26 minutes ago
Argentina vs Australia | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

THESE TWO NOT NAMING !!

1 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 27 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

It must be terribly frustrating to know that the world is against you.

75 Go to comments
d
dk 28 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

You've also got to root for him given his cancer battle as well. Seems a hell of a bloke.

48 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 28 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

Never used hyperbole yourself I take it. Everything you say is to be taken at strictly gramatical English value, and you are ducking the issue. He is still the worst tackler in international rugby and I still believe he is due for a card soon not because he's dirty or a cheat but his technique clearly has escaped coaching. Now you can comment if you would like to contribute something meaningful.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 29 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

Yeh, struggling without much support for Harbour I think but lets see how he deals with it!

48 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 31 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

You really are a muppet. But I do understand your posts come from a deep distress and anxiety. Sympathy mate - there are a lot of Saffers like you too. Don't say anything bad about SA or they'll bring up some completely irrelevant statement. I am not saying Cane is bad or a cheat or dirty I am saying he has a terrible tackle technique which has earned him an unenviable reputation.

75 Go to comments
P
PR 34 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

Tell me you haven't just made a joke about necklacing.

75 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 34 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

Don't be a muppet. WTF has that got to do with Cane's cards. I am not saying he is dirty - he doesn't do it on purpose. He just has a terrible tackle technique. He is a liability to NZ and he will get sent off again soon according to the stats. You should try not to take things so personally I am stating an indisputable stats - he is one of the AB players who have been sent off the most.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 36 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

Yes, agreed. More influential on perceptions that a maul error when trying to make a play.


But then why isn't the captain dropped! He clearly should have seen the need to be on the other side more than were he was. DDA did just enough to fall off the clean to not bring attention to himself. I suspect it was intentional though.


That's a confidence thing though, to have the mentality that "no, I'm not in the wrong position that I should be brought into a ruck like this. I'm going to shrug this guy off and get into my position", he's been stuffed around with and he just kind of accepted his fate but then DDA new what he was doing and he was left looking silly.


Yes, I think you've bullied your own point Nickers. All the guys trialed at 6 have been with an air to longterm replacements for Kaino and not been ready (haven't played like veterans or to the manor born. I don't think anyone was expecting Finau to play like a 6 who was going to be a rock from the outset. Who knows, if Akira decided to stay perhaps Frizells jersey was his and FInau the project. Remember he had fairly good games against England without any such howlers so it is just at this cutting edge he's found wanting. So in that respect, I think you're heavily over egging it, as you probably did the mistakes that Sititi made in Arg1, which I also think were very good mistakes for a new guy to be making even though you can say he gifted them the game.

48 Go to comments
K
KB 43 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

A carded player versus a roid culture...I'll take the cards

75 Go to comments
K
KB 44 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

And multiple springbok players that are banned because of steroid use? There are four or six of them at the moment so your rugby is filthy

75 Go to comments
O
OJohn 46 minutes ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

And the chances of a kiwi living in NZ invoking that in the Wallabies ......is........zero

168 Go to comments
d
dk 47 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

It's disappointing how innocuous he's been. We were all hoping he would deliver.

48 Go to comments
