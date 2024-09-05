Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
26 - 38
FT
39 - 30
FT
34 - 19
FT
Today
23:00
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
11:15
Tomorrow
22:05
Tomorrow
22:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
15:00
Saturday
22:05
Sunday
00:35
Sunday
09:00
International

Bill Sweeney's 'underperformed massively' assessment of England

By Liam Heagney
RFU CEO Bill Sweeney visits the England dressing room at Rugby World Cup 2023 (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

RFU chief Bill Sweeney is optimistic that Wednesday’s launch of a new eight-year men’s professional game partnership will deliver better long-term results for Steve Borthwick’s England.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CEO, who gave his 100 per cent backing to the head coach following recent staff upheaval, didn’t pull his punches at the Allianz Stadium launch when delivering his verdict on England’s record since 2003, the year they won the Rugby World Cup and a Six Nations Grand Slam under Clive Woodward.

“From an outcomes point of view, sport is about results, about success,” he insisted. “We have underperformed massively since 2003. We have only won four Six Nations championships, one Grand Slam – 2011, 2016, 17 and 2020. You’d expect more from us and we definitely want to deliver more.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

“We believe we should always be in contention for Six Nations championships and Grand Slams. We believe we should always be in contention in the latter stages of knockouts of World Cups to go forward and win the World Cup.

“We do sincerely believe this gives us a mechanism and the collaboration with the RPA, the players, the PRL clubs and the RFU to enable us to actually do that. We are already seeing some very good outcomes.

Related

'There will obviously be an occasion where there is disagreement'

The new eight-year plan governing the professional game in England, which allows for an elite playing squad of 50, was unveiled at Twickenham on Wednesday afternoon and it has given Test team head coach Steve Borthwick greater control over 25 of these elite players on an annual basis.

Read Now

“The U20s Junior World Cup win this year was 12 months ahead of time. We thought we would really be contention next year. As Conor (O’Shea, the RFU director of high performance) has said, we have got stronger U20s coming through and a stronger again U18s coming through.

“A lot of that has already been through improved relationships, how Conor and Phil (Winstanley of Premiership Rugby) and the clubs work together in terms of accessing those players and developing those players.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So we think this is an exciting time for the game. It’s a completely different look and feel and structure to govern the professional game going forward, massively different from the previous professional game agreement.

“And frankly, after 18 months of really friendly negotiations, we are just desperate to get away from the deal fatigue and actually get on with implementation and execution.”

That execution will see Borthwick being able to select up to 25 players in an enhanced elite player squad and have the final say on all their sports science and medical matters.

Having followed up an encouraging March in the Six Nations with two plucky tour efforts in New Zealand, the Borthwick regime was rocked by the loss of S&C boss Aled Walters to Andy Farrell’s Ireland while defence coach Felix Jones has also tendered his resignation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sweeney was adamant that these staff issues weren’t a repeat of the personnel merry-go-round that unfolded under Eddie Jones, Borthwick’s predecessor as England boss. Instead, he gave Borthwick his full backing despite the sudden upheaval.

“We are obviously very disappointed,” he said. “You would have seen in New Zealand a lot of good momentum in terms of the way England have been playing with Steve as head coach. We have got a really nice blend of experience and young players coming in now.

“There is real excitement around that. The way we played at the backend of the Six Nations and then in New Zealand was really encouraging and then we have got the autumn coming up, so for that to happen was massively disappointing. It came out of the blue. Totally unexpected.

“What I can say, though, is Steve has absolute 100 per cent support from us, from me personally and from the RFU, and I can also say categorically says he has 100 per cent support from the players in that squad.

“He talked to the players in the squad. They are quite keen to deliver a message which is we have got a really enjoyable environment in that camp, we have got a nice blend of experience and youth, we have got fun, have activities going on.

“They seem to genuinely enjoy being in camp and they want to make sure they have got coaches coming in who are passionate about our journey and the vision we have got to buy into this new structure. To answer your question, disappointing. Things happen. We just need to focus now on moving on.”

Related

World Rugby U20 Championship: The RugbyPass team of the tournament

England flew out of South Africa last Saturday evening to Heathrow as the rightful champions, the consistency of their potent scrum and manipulative defence helping them to a deserved first title since 2016.

Read Now

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Register now here to be the first to hear about tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

NFL insider breaks down why Kansas really released Louis Rees-Zammit

2

Will Jordan on whether he’d beat Boks Kolbe and Arendse in 100m dash

3

The prediction George Skivington has made about Louis Rees-Zammit

4

The ominous Pieter-Steph du Toit warning just issued by Boks

5

Wayne Barnes replaces former England captain in RFU role

6

5’7” wing Cheslin Kolbe explains brutal bump on lock Scott Barrett

7

URC statement: Postponement of opening round South African derbies

8

Assistant coach’s blunt update on Dalton Papali’i’s injury status

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Why it's Ciaran Frawley's time in the Ireland 10 jersey

The drop-goal hero wants to prove he can be Leinster and Ireland's go-to fly-half.

FEATURE

Why the domestic departure of South Africa has left the All Blacks short of power

The might of the South African team has been sorely missed from Super Rugby and the All Blacks are struggling to replicate their power

FEATURE

Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

Results aside, the new Wallabies coach will be judged most keenly on his attacking style.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
B.J. Spratt 10 minutes ago
Try-scoring phenom Will Jordan given rare All Blacks chance away from wing

I think Wallace Sititi will be a World Class Flanker/No 8 Star!


Hopefully he takes his chance in Cape Town. He remains very cool under pressure.


Have a look at one of the best ever WRC Tries scored by his father for Samoa V England in 2003. "Seno Sititi scores stunner in RWC 2003"

4 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 11 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

so in short you hate blackadder & love sotutu, good for you

48 Go to comments
J
JK 15 minutes ago
Three two-time World Cup winners return to Springboks’ starting side

Boring but good. I expect a very tight contest here

6 Go to comments
T
TT 19 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

1st, after BB & Mr mouth TJ performance, demotion a given.


2nd, Biggest bombshell ... the star performer, attack & defense [especially high ball], Clarke is injured / not available. Bok will be relieved.

 

But 3rd, is that a joke?  Blackadder is injured?? Again!  1st all the best, get mended. 2nd, Sorry but no team can maintain consistent performance with players of his endless unavailability due to injury. It must be about 10% availability with Blackadder. Sorry, end it, Gotta go. At least til there’s a whole season back in NPC & SR without injury.  


Re Blackadder, time to stop operating in this  pretend player fantasy that Mr 66% Razor & Ryan are. Bring on the top SR loosie performer, Sotutu , with his massive performance advantages. Yes iron out his few small wrinkles ie penalties & tackle height (you’re coaches Mr 66%’s Razor & Ryan??...can develop players??).

48 Go to comments
M
Md1991 22 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

The all blacks seem to be the only international team that struggles with tackle height these days. I’d think it would be a pretty high priority to get right but they don’t seem to be able to do that…

It’s just easier to moan after the fact and have an excuse for losing.

75 Go to comments
D
DP 22 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

I think that was meant to be "against the Boks". He can't handle our forwards - Twickenham mauling saw him receive a yellow, WC final was red, last weekend SHOULD have been another card.. yellow no doubt upgraded to a red.. so lets see how he goes this weekend.

75 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 23 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

But we do understand prejudice. We live with it and we can recognise it when we see it.

75 Go to comments
B
BM 25 minutes ago
Argentina vs Australia | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

THESE TWO NOT NAMING !!

1 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 26 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

It must be terribly frustrating to know that the world is against you.

75 Go to comments
d
dk 27 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

You've also got to root for him given his cancer battle as well. Seems a hell of a bloke.

48 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 27 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

Never used hyperbole yourself I take it. Everything you say is to be taken at strictly gramatical English value, and you are ducking the issue. He is still the worst tackler in international rugby and I still believe he is due for a card soon not because he's dirty or a cheat but his technique clearly has escaped coaching. Now you can comment if you would like to contribute something meaningful.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 29 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

Yeh, struggling without much support for Harbour I think but lets see how he deals with it!

48 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 31 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

You really are a muppet. But I do understand your posts come from a deep distress and anxiety. Sympathy mate - there are a lot of Saffers like you too. Don't say anything bad about SA or they'll bring up some completely irrelevant statement. I am not saying Cane is bad or a cheat or dirty I am saying he has a terrible tackle technique which has earned him an unenviable reputation.

75 Go to comments
P
PR 33 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

Tell me you haven't just made a joke about necklacing.

75 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 34 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

Don't be a muppet. WTF has that got to do with Cane's cards. I am not saying he is dirty - he doesn't do it on purpose. He just has a terrible tackle technique. He is a liability to NZ and he will get sent off again soon according to the stats. You should try not to take things so personally I am stating an indisputable stats - he is one of the AB players who have been sent off the most.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 36 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

Yes, agreed. More influential on perceptions that a maul error when trying to make a play.


But then why isn't the captain dropped! He clearly should have seen the need to be on the other side more than were he was. DDA did just enough to fall off the clean to not bring attention to himself. I suspect it was intentional though.


That's a confidence thing though, to have the mentality that "no, I'm not in the wrong position that I should be brought into a ruck like this. I'm going to shrug this guy off and get into my position", he's been stuffed around with and he just kind of accepted his fate but then DDA new what he was doing and he was left looking silly.


Yes, I think you've bullied your own point Nickers. All the guys trialed at 6 have been with an air to longterm replacements for Kaino and not been ready (haven't played like veterans or to the manor born. I don't think anyone was expecting Finau to play like a 6 who was going to be a rock from the outset. Who knows, if Akira decided to stay perhaps Frizells jersey was his and FInau the project. Remember he had fairly good games against England without any such howlers so it is just at this cutting edge he's found wanting. So in that respect, I think you're heavily over egging it, as you probably did the mistakes that Sititi made in Arg1, which I also think were very good mistakes for a new guy to be making even though you can say he gifted them the game.

48 Go to comments
K
KB 42 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

A carded player versus a roid culture...I'll take the cards

75 Go to comments
K
KB 44 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

And multiple springbok players that are banned because of steroid use? There are four or six of them at the moment so your rugby is filthy

75 Go to comments
O
OJohn 45 minutes ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

And the chances of a kiwi living in NZ invoking that in the Wallabies ......is........zero

168 Go to comments
d
dk 46 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

It's disappointing how innocuous he's been. We were all hoping he would deliver.

48 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Why it's Ciaran Frawley's time in the Ireland 10 jersey Why it's Ciaran Frawley's time in the Ireland 10 jersey
Search