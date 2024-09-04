Select Edition

International

The Bill Sweeney verdict on the England assistant staff upheaval

By Liam Heagney
Assistants Felix Jones and Aled Walters working with England earlier in 2024 (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

RFU chief Bill Sweeney has insisted that Steve Borthwick’s recent loss of assistant coaches Felix Jones and Aled Walters isn’t a repeat of the constant staff changing pattern that existed on Eddie Jones’ watch. The Australian’s tenure was affected by frequent coaching personnel changes and he was eventually shown the door at Twickenham in December 2002.

That paved the way for the then Leicester boss Borthwick, Jones’ 2019 Rugby World Cup final assistant, to become the Test team head coach.

Having ended the 2023 finals in France with a bronze medal, the feeling after England’s gritty July 2024 tour to New Zealand was that the current team was on the cusp of a successful rebuild following last winter’s Test exits of the likes of Owen Farrell, Courtney Lawes and other seasoned players.

That optimism has been dented in recent weeks, though, by the decision of strength and conditioning expert Walters – a 2019 World Cup winner with the Springboks who then helped Borthwick’s Leicester to the 2022 Premiership title – to jump ship and join Andy Farrell’s Ireland, an exit which was followed by defence coach Jones also revealing that too would quit even though he currently doesn’t have another job in the pipeline.

It was claimed that Jones, the Irishman who was involved in South Africa’s 2019 and 2023 World Cup wins, felt the England environment to be unstable, an accusation that Sweeney refuted at his media briefing on Wednesday following the unveiling of the new eight-year professional game partnership governing the sport at elite level in England.

The RFU chief delivered an update on whether Jones will be working with England for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series despite his intention to quit, while also referencing the exit of Walters to Ireland and the uncertain situation regarding Kevin Sinfield, another of Borthwick’s assistants.

“It’s not correct to compare this situation with the previous regime,” stressed Sweeney when quizzed if the recent upheaval on Borthwick’s watch mirrored what previously took place under Eddie Jones.

“I don’t believe the circumstances are the same. It’s a completely different situation. It’s a valid question, and of course we should be concerned, are concerned and get involved in it, but it’s not right to compare the two situations.”

Asked about Felix Jones’ ‘unstable environment’ accusation, he added: “I don’t think it is an unstable environment. Again you can speculate on various things around that. The England set-up is one of the best in the world, and what we need to focus on is that when people come into that environment.

“The players are very keen to get this message across that they feel they are building something special now in terms of that blend. They feel it’s a very positive environment to be able to play and coach in and they want us to continue to bring top-level, top-class coaches in.

“Of course when you bring top-class coaches in they can be targets because other people may be looking for them as well, but we can absolutely attract the best possible talent to come into the England set-up.”

Going back to the departures, Sweeney added: “We are deeply disappointed that this has taken place with no indication that it was going to happen. The fact that a number of players have publicly said that they have had their own internal meetings and they couldn’t see this coming and the environment is fine, so it is very disappointing.

“I feel for Steve. Steve has made some choices and has brought some people in and I feel for him at the moment.

“It’s pointless to speculate on the reasons why (they have quit). You can speculate on various different things, but no, there’s been no concrete reasons given. People leave for various different reasons, but it’s not appropriate to speculate on whether they are personal or whatever.”

While England suggested that the S&C vacancy caused by Walters exit was offset by having head of athletic development Calvin Morriss on board since last November, Sweeney couldn’t give a certain answer on Jones’ status for the upcoming four-game November series featuring fixtures against New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Japan.

“Felix is on a 12-month contract so this is obviously a live conversation over something that has only happened relatively recently, so we’re still going through that discussion at the moment. He’s currently employed by us. He is still working for us and he is on a 12-month contract, but this is very much a live discussion.”

Regarding Sinfield, whose future with England hasn’t been nailed down, Sweeney offered: “We are still in that situation so we are having some very positive conversations with Kevin. Nothing’s changed since the end of the tour in New Zealand.”

While the staff upheaval ignited headlines that England were in turmoil ahead of their next block of matches, Conor O’Shea, the RFU’s director of performance rugby, claimed that wasn’t the case. “I will 100 per cent concur with what Bill is saying. We are obviously disappointed they have moved on but we are very comfortable with where we are at.

“As we know in any sporting environment, in any club, there are going to be times where you’re under intense pressure and scrutiny… We’re very comfortable with where we are at.”

