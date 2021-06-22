Get Lions Rugby news, insights and video direct to your inbox! Get Lions Rugby news direct!
Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Gallagher Premiership    

'He knows when to suck in the big ones': How Marler repaid Harlequins' VIP treatment

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Harlequins general manager Billy Millard has paid homage to the influence wielded by England loosehead Joe Marler on last Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership semi-final result. Rather than take the bus to Bristol with the rest of the team on Friday, the London club arranged for the prop to instead be flown by helicopter to the Ashton Gate match on the Saturday following the birth of his fourth child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marler more than repaid the expense of his VIP trip to the game as he played the entire 80-minute match – something most unusual for a Premiership prop – and he then also lasted 14 minutes of the 20-minute extra-time period before eventually giving way to Santiago Garcia Botta who helped Harlequins see out their remarkable 43-36 victory.

The 30-year-old front-rower was picked up at Tonbridge School near his home in Kent on Saturday and was flown to North Bristol RFC where he was collected by player welfare officer Andy Sanger to successfully round off the trip organised by team head of operations Graeme Bowerbank.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
A RugbyPass All Access special on the greatest South African team of all time

After outlining that his wife’s latest pregnancy was the reason why he made himself unavailable to England in the recent Guinness Six Nations, Marler went on to play a vital role in the upswing in results at Harlequins who finished out the regular season in fourth place despite the head of rugby, Paul Gustard, quitting the club in January.  

Unavailability for England resulted in Marler featuring in 17 of Harlequins’ last 18 Premiership matches (16 starts and a single run as a replacement) and the energetic fashion in which he put himself about the place at Ashton Gate immensely helped his team to overcome a 0-28 deficit and it epitomised his importance to the club.  

“He is much loved,” said Millard when asked by RugbyPass to put into words the impact new-father Marler had on Saturday. “He has obviously had a new baba and that comes before anything. We gave him the time to be with his family and the club supported him through that. We had no doubt that he was going to come and deliver. He is an exceptional footballer and a man who cares deeply for the playing group and the club so there was no surprise there. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“We would have been asking him during the game how he was feeling and when he is done he’s done and if these boys are saying they have still got a bit in them, then we will listen to that. We have obviously got a lot of statistics and analysis and we know how long these guys can operate for and at what level, so that was all tracked and then in the occasion, you dig a bit deeper. He is an experienced campaigner who can pace himself. He knows when to go, knows when to suck in the big ones, and he did it really well.”

There will be no repeat VIP helicopter treatment for Marler next Saturday, though, as the Harlequins players and coaches will all walk to Twickenham from The Stoop for their final versus Exeter, a reprise of what the title-winning Conor O’Shea squad did nine years ago before they defeated Leicester in the decider.

The new propping blood gunning for All Blacks selection The All Blacks will look to rejuvenate their front-row in 2021. Which men are due a call-up? Tom Vinicombe Jerome Kaino’s final bow Four years on from his departure from New Zealand, Jerome Kaino is enjoying his final days as a player. Patrick McKendry How the Blues and Highlanders will approach their finals clash Analysis: There may be similarities in how NZ's Super Rugby teams play, but they each have their quirks. Ben Wylie A handful of debutants likely for All Blacks re-build After a limited year in 2020, the All Blacks finally have a full calendar ahead of them to rebuild. Gregor Paul Neil Barnes’ old-school impact on the Chiefs Neil Barnes' tenure with the Chiefs is coming to an end after five years with the franchise. Michael Pulman

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Gallagher Premiership    

'He knows when to suck in the big ones': How Marler repaid Harlequins' VIP treatment

Search