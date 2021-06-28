Hammer blow for Gatland | Lions Weekly Round-up #1

6:44am, 28 June 2021

The British & Irish Lions Weekly round-up, brought to you by The Famous Grouse

ADVERTISEMENT

TEAM NEWS

Warren Gatland was dealt a hammer blow to his plans over the weekend when his captain and most experienced player Alun Wyn Jones was ruled out of the tour after dislocating his shoulder only seven minutes into the Lions’ opening match against Japan. The 157-cap skipper has been replaced as captain by Ireland’s Conor Murray, while fellow Welshman Adam Beard replaces him in the squad.

Less than 15 minutes after Jones left the BT Murrayfield pitch on Saturday, his compatriot Justin Tipuric was also walking down the tunnel holding his arm with what is another tour-ending shoulder injury. The flanker, who was selected for his third tour, has been replaced by Wales’ Josh Navidi in the squad.

The Lions beat the Brave Blossoms 28-10 courtesy of tries from debutants Josh Adams, Duhan van der Merwe and Tadhg Beirne, as well as 2017 tourist Robbie Henshaw.

OFF THE PITCH

A day after their win in Edinburgh, the Lions set off for Johannesburg, where they will take on the Emirates Lions on Saturday. Exeter Chiefs quartet Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jonny Hill, Sam Simmonds and Stuart Hogg also arrived in the Scottish capital on Sunday following their Gallagher Premiership final loss to Harlequins at Twickenham on Saturday.

Meanwhile, South Africa cancelled training on Sunday and have moved into a bio-secure bubble after three positive Covid-19 test results were confirmed in the squad. The three players are Vincent Koch, Herschel Jantjies and Sbu Nkosi. The Springboks are set to take on Georgia on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

STAT OF THE WEEK

The victory against Japan meant the Lions are now unbeaten in the opening match of their last 13 tours. The last time they lost their first match was in 1971 against Queensland, although they did draw with Argentina in 2005.

TOURIST OF THE WEEK

Conor Murray admitted that when Gatland told him he would be taking the reins as tour captain, it blindsided him. “Warren asked me just before the cap ceremony and it was surreal. I still don’t have my head around it, but it’s an unbelievable honour. It’s something that I never thought would be possible,” said Murray. “I didn’t think about it long. I said, ‘absolutely, it’ll be a massive honour. Thank you very much for this opportunity’.”

ADVERTISEMENT

TWEET OF THE WEEK

Reflecting on the loss of Alun Wyn Jones, Jonny McGinty tweeted: “Rugby needs more storylines so how about this…the Test series is drawn 1-1, just before the anthems in the 3rd test all the lights go off, The Undertaker’s music starts, flames erupt and suddenly AWJ is standing at the head of the team to lead the Lions to victory?”

Rugby needs more storylines so how about this…the Test series is drawn 1-1, just before the anthems in the 3rd test all the lights go off, The Undertaker's music starts, flames erupt and suddenly AWJ is standing at the head of the team to lead the Lions to victory? — Jonny McGinty (@spacemanjonny) June 27, 2021

The Famous Grouse is proud to be the Official Whisky Partner of The British & Irish Lions 2021

The partnership builds on more than 30 years of heritage with the sport of rugby as the whisky looks to continue to drive engagement with rugby fans across the UK & Ireland.

The Famous Grouse shares many similarities with the sport such as skill, craft and an unwavering dedication to be the best of the best. The Scotch whisky brand will celebrate such common values through its Spirit of Rugby campaign, leveraging its relationship with The British & Irish Lions to engage with fans and embody the sport’s unparalleled sportsmanship and camaraderie.

To join the rugby conversation please visit @TheFamousGrouseUK on Facebook, @TheFamousGrouse on Twitter and @TheFamousGrouseUK on Instagram