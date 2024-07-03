Gloucester CEO pens open letter addressing George Skivington future

Gloucester CEO Alex Brown has given his “full support” to director of rugby George Skivington ahead of next season.

The Cherry and Whites brought an end to a bizarre campaign recently, where a Premiership Rugby Cup and Challenge Cup final were accompanied by a dismal Gallagher Premiership campaign with only five wins and a second-from-bottom finish.

In a letter written to Gloucester fans on Wednesday, Brown said how he and the club’s coaching staff have “spent considerable time reviewing last season”.

The former Gloucester lock proceeded to outline where they believe the club went wrong last season, outlining the “cycle” the West Country outfit found themselves in. He noted that fans had expressed a displeasure with the club’s style of play, and vowed to address that issue.

“We want to entertain at Kingsholm,” he wrote.

“We want to make you proud of your team. We want everyone here to enjoy what they do; we believe that comes with a freedom and license to be creative.

“We have been guilty of not taking that approach, of potentially being too restrictive in our game and that may have put unnecessary pressure on all of us; coaches and players alike.

“That pressure can quickly mount and becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy and arguably, we found ourselves in that cycle last season.”

Brown believes the fleet of new signings arriving at Kingsholm this summer, particularly in the back line, will help steer Gloucester in a new direction under the leadership of Skivington, who has the board’s full support.

Gloucester have plenty of international class incoming with Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams and Christian Wade set to add to the “exciting talent” Brown feels the club already possesses.

After their season finished in May, Gloucester are now back in preseason training, with the new Premiership season beginning on the weekend of September 20.