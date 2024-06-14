Glasgow stick with same XV for Munster with one change on bench

Franco Smith has opted to stick with the same XV that triumphed over the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship quarter-final for their semi-final clash with reigning champions Munster at Thomond Park on Saturday.

The only change in the matchday squad sees tighthead Murphy Walker come onto the bench in place of Nathan McBeth, who earned a call-up to Gregor Townsend’s Scotland squad this week.

Walker’s inclusion means Oli Kebble will move from being a replacement tighthead last week to a replacement loosehead this week.

“Munster are one of the most consistent teams in the league, and time and time again they have shown that they know what it takes to win on the biggest stage,” Smith told glasgowwarriors.org after naming his side.

“They are a well-drilled side who possess a real physical edge, that we know will compete for everything when given the chance.

“They also possess one of the strongest home records in the competition that they will be looking to defend tomorrow night, and we know we will have to be at our best to meet their challenge.”

Glasgow XV

1 Jamie Bhatti (104)

2 Johnny Matthews (71)

3 Zander Fagerson (147)

4 Scott Cummings (124)

5 Richie Gray (113)

6 Matt Fagerson (109)

7 Rory Darge (46)

8 Jack Dempsey (48)

9 George Horne (117)

10 Tom Jordan (48)

11 Kyle Steyn (C) (75)

12 Sione Tuipulotu (53)

13 Huw Jones (69)

14 Sebastian Cancelliere (36)

15 Josh McKay (47)

Replacements

16 George Turner (100)

17 Oli Kebble (103)

18 Murphy Walker (13)

19 Max Williamson (18)

20 Euan Ferrie (19)

21 Henco Venter (19)

22 Jamie Dobie (66)

23 Ross Thompson (50)