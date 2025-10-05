Geoff Parling says removing 4 Leicester players was 'pivotal'

Leicester head coach Geoff Parling believed his side always had the quality to get back into the game after seeing them complete a remarkable turnaround to beat Harlequins 29-19 at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

The Tigers looked down and out when they trailed 19-0 after 52 minutes before a yellow card for Quins hooker Jack Walker proved the catalyst to ensure Parling’s first home Gallagher PREM match did not end in failure.

After Walker’s departure, Leicester turned the game firmly on its head by running in four tries. Will Wand scored two of them, with Jack van Poortvliet and Ollie Hassell-Collins also crossing while Billy Searle converted three and added a penalty.

Will Porter scored Harlequins’ only try. Jarrod Evans converted it and kicked three penalties with Jamie Benson also adding a penalty.

Parling said: “Despite the scoreline, I thought we produced a lot of good stuff in the first half but it looked like we were getting ratty with ourselves as things weren’t coming off.

“We then conceded a breakaway try just before the interval and that knocked the wind out of our sails.

“After that I was really pleased with the fight we showed as we had our backs to the wall but I always thought we had the quality to get back in the game.

“Changing four players at one time early in the second half was a pivotal moment as I believe we needed fresh legs to get back in the game.

“The bench did make a big impact and once we scored the first try, the belief came back into our game.”

Harlequins head coach Jason Gilmore was disappointed with his side’s second-half effort as, for the second week running, a decent lead evaporated to leave them with just one bonus point from their opening two league fixtures.

He said: “We have to be better in controlling territory and possession as we let ourselves down in that area today.

“Once that happens you get regularly pinged and it brings the referee into the game. It’s disappointing as last season we conceded the least amount of penalties in the league.

“We struggled against Bath’s power game last week but I thought we were better in that area today.

“However, we should have been further ahead at half-time as we bombed a try in the left hand corner and then, in the second half, Jarrod (Evans) missed a penalty touch and we were back in our half with the crucial yellow card soon following.”