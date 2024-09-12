Gallagher extend Premiership Rugby title sponsorship

Gallagher have committed to the longest title sponsorship in Premiership history after signing a new three-year deal.

As such, English rugby’s top division will continue to be known as the Gallagher Premiership until at least 2028.

By the time the current arrangement runs its course, the insurance giant will have had a decade-long association with the Premiership, eclipsing their predecessors Aviva, Guinness, Zurich, Allied Dunbar and Courage.

Gallagher has been the official title sponsor of Premiership Rugby since 2018 and has supported English rugby through a number of initiatives, including co-funding Premiership Rugby’s award-winning community programme, Project Rugby, which has seen more than 100,000 young people engage in the sport across England.

The latest news comes as a further boost to the 10-team league, which has made big strides forward since the demise of Wasps, Worcester and London Irish.

Last season Gallagher Premiership Rugby was broadcast in 164 territories – reaching more than 100 million fans across the globe. And in its debut season with TNT Sports the league achieved its fastest-ever sold-out Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final after the closest season on record.

Simon Massie-Taylor, Premiership Rugby Chief Executive Officer, said: “Gallagher has been an incredible partner to Premiership Rugby, and all of our clubs, over the past six years. And this new extension provides important, long-term support for the sport as we write a new story together.

“Gallagher and its leadership have demonstrated real commitment and passion for growing the league and we could not have asked for more from a title partner. So I speak on the behalf of everyone at Premiership Rugby and all of our clubs when I say how delighted we are to have renewed our title partnership with Gallagher. We look forward to what we can achieve in what will become a decade together in what is fast-becoming one of the most successful partnerships in sport.”