Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
25 - 14
FT
24 - 18
FT
28 - 32
FT
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
22:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
03:00
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
08:30
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
22:05
Saturday
22:05
Sunday
00:35
Sunday
02:05
Gallagher Premiership

Gallagher extend Premiership Rugby title sponsorship

By Jon Newcombe
Gallagher’s Chief Marketing Officer Chris Mead (left), Premiership Rugby’s Chief Executive Officer Simon Massie-Taylor (centre) and Gallagher’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr.

Gallagher have committed to the longest title sponsorship in Premiership history after signing a new three-year deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

As such, English rugby’s top division will continue to be known as the Gallagher Premiership until at least 2028.

By the time the current arrangement runs its course, the insurance giant will have had a decade-long association with the Premiership, eclipsing their predecessors Aviva, Guinness, Zurich, Allied Dunbar and Courage.

Gallagher has been the official title sponsor of Premiership Rugby since 2018 and has supported English rugby through a number of initiatives, including co-funding Premiership Rugby’s award-winning community programme, Project Rugby, which has seen more than 100,000 young people engage in the sport across England.

The latest news comes as a further boost to the 10-team league, which has made big strides forward since the demise of Wasps, Worcester and London Irish.

Last season Gallagher Premiership Rugby was broadcast in 164 territories – reaching more than 100 million fans across the globe. And in its debut season with TNT Sports the league achieved its fastest-ever sold-out Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final after the closest season on record.

Related

Christian Wade makes a bold Premiership try record prediction

The 33-year-old is poised for his first top-flight campaign since quitting Wasps in the early stages of the 2018/19 season for a shot at making American football’s NFL.

Read Now

Simon Massie-Taylor, Premiership Rugby Chief Executive Officer, said: “Gallagher has been an incredible partner to Premiership Rugby, and all of our clubs, over the past six years. And this new extension provides important, long-term support for the sport as we write a new story together.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gallagher and its leadership have demonstrated real commitment and passion for growing the league and we could not have asked for more from a title partner. So I speak on the behalf of everyone at Premiership Rugby and all of our clubs when I say how delighted we are to have renewed our title partnership with Gallagher. We look forward to what we can achieve in what will become a decade together in what is fast-becoming one of the most successful partnerships in sport.”

Related

Heavy-hitters: All 10 Premiership squads by weight, height and age

As the Gallagher Premiership season approaches we take a look at the physical makeup of each of the league's ten sides.

Read Now

One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Cam Roigard’s outrageously impressive Bronco time during injury rehab

2

Jean de Villiers' brave verdict on future Springbok captain

3

Warren Gatland racing to recruit Exeter's Zack Wimbush for Wales

4

'Can we campaign for the Lions to flip tour and go to South Africa?'

5

Stuart Hogg facing stalking charges against a second woman – report

6

Stephan Lewies steps down as Quins captain as England star takes over

7

Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

8

Former Wallabies react to Australia’s record loss to Argentina

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

A new coaching era has brought the same old problems and New Zealand are struggling to retain their aura as the world's best team

LONG READ

How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

New Zealand must seek incremental gains having seen the rest of the rugby world reduce their advantage.

LONG READ

Can Schmidt revisit history and revive Wallabies for ‘worst type of All Blacks'?

Australia may fear the worst with a wounded New Zealand next, but Joe Schmidt has previous in overseeing a swift transformation.

Comments on RugbyPass

t
themonster 18 minutes ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

Another to have not noticed that Frizzell had one big made-for-TV moment bowling over an opponent (thirty kilos smaller and not known anywhere for being a hard nosed defender), and then did next to nothing after that, culminating in giving way a yellow card in the WC final and making three tackle attempts all game ( and missing two of them). No turnovers and not sighted on attack. His opposite, du Toit, made almost 20 tackles and ran 30 plus metres. About the right perspective for this totally overrated Super Rugby player.

in cricket terms - a flat track bully

The obvious 6 is Vaii, with Sititi at 8 and Savea at 7 with Jacobsen as the best loose forward reserve it is possible to imagine and a far superior tackler than Frizzell.

BTW Sititi is hardly ( at 22 last week) life-embedded as a six - Kaino was probably five years older than that before being moved from 8, and Sititi clearly the more gifted as rugby talent.

2 Go to comments
J
James 25 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

High praise for Lomax Nick, he's come a long way since you highlighted his struggles against Bell a few years ago!

83 Go to comments
C
CO 34 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

True, but it's not really a thing. It's more they chase the dream of representing their dream team which is sometimes the Allblacks so will come down to a relatives and play for the best high school they can get into.


You could say Sevu Reece is one, there's been a few Fijians that have, mainly wingers and so the young guys in Fiji will try to as well. Reece didn't play for a flash private school, just a good rugby school.


The Fijians are gifted power athletes, Reece is no different even though he's a lot shorter than guys that came before him like Joe Rokocoko who was far more potent as a wing with all the height.


With hundreds of thousands of Fijians, Tongans, Samoans, etc, now fourth or fifth generation NZers there's no shortage of talent, there's a myth NZ rugby is plundering the islands which is actually the reverse with most if the Samoan team born in New Zealand.


The Australian rugby league, Ireland, home nations, etc, all focus more on NZ's young rugby players, even the professionals like Bunde Aki who was born and raised in NZ and had all his development here.


You will still get some of the best talent in the islands considering a shift to Australia, NZ or elsewhere but increasingly the top Fijians want to play for their own nation and can earn huge incomes offshore but still play for Fiji.


Rugby League is massively popular with the Auckland Samoan community, a lot of them will prefer NRL league teams than the Super rugby sides and will happily head off to an Australian team.


There is no professional competitions in the islands and hence basically no money.


The other myth is the Allblacks would be rubbish without them, Argentina doesn't have any and Ireland might have one and they generally comfortably beat the island sides and are now regularly beating the Allblacks which have more than ever. The Allblacks formative fame was built without them until the early 1970's.

83 Go to comments
N
NB 51 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

I've heard quite a lot about Fabian Holland now... Naturalized Dutchman? Where does he sit in the AB pecking order?

83 Go to comments
N
NB 53 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

I always saw them playing positive rugby from the very outset of games. Opponents tried to neutralize them first, not the other way around.


One of their minor weaknesses in that period was over-confidence in what they did - they didn't believe anyone could stop them if they played well!

83 Go to comments
d
d 54 minutes ago
Drew Mitchell considers Wallabies’ chances of upset win over All Blacks

That last line really sums up the Wallabies. But it could just as well have been written about the ABs, who have yet to string two consecutive adequate performances together. Also they are at their worst when complacent, which given the hiding the Wallabies just took, is quite probable.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 56 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Here's the issue:


The NZ public EXPECT to win all the time, there is no breathing space for "rebuilding".


The state of Rugby Union at the top of the tree for the foreseeable future means that NZ will have to mix it with at least 3 to 4 quality sides that can and will knock one another over on any given weekend. In no particular order we know that SA , Ireland , France, England can get the job done against NZ and vice versa across the board. Welcome to the new world order NZ, this is the reality.

83 Go to comments
N
NB 56 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

As I understand it islanders often used to move to NZ early in life on sports scholarships etc. Nothing wrong with that.

83 Go to comments
N
NB 57 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Yes it is taking a bit of time KK. More than it used to!


I agree that the backs need more work than the forwards. They need Roigard back at 9, and need more from 10 and 15 managing the game than they got from DMac and Will J at the weekend.

83 Go to comments
d
d 58 minutes ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

I have my doubts about Robertson, but lets be fair "half way through his first year" is only a few weeks in a frantic schedule, and most of that has been a similarly frantic juggling to find suitable replacements for all the retirements.


I don't think we can really expect any more from this year than to blood a whole bunch of rookies and get really serious next year.

2 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Maybe he is, it still doesn't cancel his grounding at Randwick, and in NSW as both coach and player.

225 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 1 hour ago
Don't blame Super Rugby for All Blacks' woes

Tadhg Furlong is the best tighthead in the world.

4 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

I doubt ROG would go back to being an assistant now though, even with the ABs.

225 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

No - Razor. I don't recall Joe ever coaching in SR... B o P in NPC.

225 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks’ defeats to Springboks has ex-Wallaby ‘scared’

We've got a kiwi coach so it won't really count. We are being sabotaged.

3 Go to comments
d
d 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks’ defeats to Springboks has ex-Wallaby ‘scared’

who says Razor is "one of the best coaches in the world"? He is just a provincial coach who talked himself into the job when the previous guy got the boot, and has yet to prove he has the goods.

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

So he’s played two games at FB.

78 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
Don't blame Super Rugby for All Blacks' woes

This is actually a good take and something many people were saying after the squad was announced - it was a combination of reputation and potential, not form.


Blues and Hurricanes were consistently the two best sides, yet the team was packed with Chiefs and Crusaders, many of whom barely featured in Super Rugby, if at all.


Will Jordan is a great example - undoubtedly one of the most talented players in NZ, and would hands down have made a World XV at the end of last year. He certainly hasn't been bad for the ABs this year, but clearly completely undercooked after so long out. One or two NPC games under his belt before walking out for the ABs is not enough. Ruben Love on the other was match fit and in outstanding form.


Who were the best loose forwards in SR? Sititi, Sotutu, Lakai, Ioane, and Iose. I'd like to think the ABs selectors are above playing favourites but when so many underdone and underperforming players are preferred to match fit players who are playing great rugby it's hard to say they're not.

4 Go to comments
R
Rob 2 hours ago
Munster hoping bold transfer decisions can help deliver more URC glory

Not sure their departures free up that much space in the books, RGs salary was paid by a private investor and half of zebos was covered by the IRFU or a private investor. There’s also the impact of the new provincial investment for central contracts so they’re now paying part of Beirnes salary and O’Mahony and Murray coming off their central contracts even with part of their wage covered is going to impact the budget. Just some context for anyone wondering why they didn’t break the bank on another superstar again.

1 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 2 hours ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

If you added: Fabian Holland, Frizell, Roigard, Mo’unga, Ruben Love to the All Blacks in 2025, it would be a significantly better team.


Blackadder, Sititi, and Finau fighting it out to be the reserve loose forward.

83 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Can Schmidt revisit history and revive Wallabies for ‘worst type of All Blacks'? Can Schmidt revisit history and revive Wallabies for ‘worst type of All Blacks'?
Search