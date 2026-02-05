Northern Edition
Six Nations

Dupont revisits controversy over ACL injury against Ireland last year

By PA
Antoine Dupont, the France captain, is consoled by team mate Maxime Lucu as he walks off the field after an injury to his knee during the Guinness Six Nations 2025 match between Ireland and France at Aviva Stadium on March 08, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

France captain Antoine Dupont holds no grudges over the incident in which he suffered a serious knee injury as he prepares to make his long-awaited international comeback in Thursday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland.

The scrum-half spent more than nine months on the sidelines after rupturing cruciate ligaments in Les Bleus’ dominant 42-27 win in Dublin last March.

He was hurt during a ruck clearout when Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne fell on his right leg after being pushed by team-mate Andrew Porter, prompting strong criticism of the pair from France head coach Fabien Galthie.

Dupont, widely-regarded as the world’s best player, returned to club action with Toulouse in late November and is poised to lead his country into the championship curtain-raiser in Paris.

“Physically I feel very well,” said the 29-year-old.

Fixture
Six Nations
France
36 - 14
Full-time
Ireland
All Stats and Data

“As I said from the beginning of my comeback, I found very good sensations so I am happy to have been able to have several games before the opening of the Six Nations.

“For last year, I think it’s an accident.

“Both players sent me messages on Instagram after the game and I said, ‘No worries, I know that it was an accident, it happens sometimes’, so I don’t think it was voluntary (deliberate).”

Reigning champions France are strong favourites to launch their title defence with victory over Andy Farrell’s side.

“When you play Ireland, it’s always a tough game, especially during the Six Nations,” said Dupont.

“We expect them to be at their best level and we know we will have to play our best rugby if we want to win tomorrow and start this competition in a good way.”

France boss Galthie raised some eyebrows ahead of the tournament by leaving former captain Gregory Alldritt, centre Gael Fickou and wing Damian Penaud out of his squad.

The hosts appeared to be in relaxed mood during Wednesday afternoon’s captain’s run at Stade de France.

“In the past we had to play several games without big names and our young players are playing very well in the Top 14 so it’s very well for them to be on the team,” said Dupont.

“It represents the team well to be focused but relaxed. We’ve still got time until tomorrow night so it’s important to enjoy every moment, to enjoy the Stade de France, to enjoy the captain’s run.

“We’ll have enough time tomorrow to be focused on the game.”

S
SB 4 days ago

It was a shame for him to get injured in that way, great to see him back.

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

Accidentally on purpose?


Just kidding. Relax.

J
JPM 4 days ago

Always mischievous HH !! 😉😂

