France fly-half Anthony Belleau explains why he's signed for Saints

France international fly-half Anthony Belleau admits he has always wanted to play outside his homeland after agreeing to join Champions Cup finalists Northampton Saints next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

RugbyPass first broke the news of the move last week, and Saints have now confirmed that Belleau, 29, will arrive at the club this summer when his contract with Clermont Auvergne expires.

Belleau’s move across the English Channel will add competition for England international Fin Smith, and the 12-cap Test player says he is excited to experience Premiership rugby.

“I’ve always had it in my mind that gaining experience outside of France was something I wanted to try. I would always speak to the foreign players to learn more about their culture and the way they see rugby.

“So, when this new chance at Saints came, I couldn’t wait to take it. The way Northampton play—their fast style of rugby—is something that really appeals to me.

Exeter Chiefs Northampton All Stats and Data

“I play in the Top 14, which is a tough competition, but I follow rugby everywhere in the world, and I’m excited to play in a league like the Premiership.

“Getting into another rugby environment, learning new things and working with the coaches at Saints is something I’m really looking forward to.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m always looking to improve, and there’s no better opportunity for me to do that than with Northampton,” said Belleau, who faced Saints earlier this season in a 46–24 Champions Cup quarter-final defeat.

But he says it wasn’t just his most recent visit to the East Midlands that left an impression, recalling a much earlier trip to Franklin’s Gardens.

“That game was a hard one, but I remember as soon as Fin Smith hit the ball to kick off the game, I could hear the crowd behind me. I thought, ‘Oh, this is a big game—the supporters are here and they’re making themselves heard’.

“I came to Northampton once before, in 2004, when I was eight years old. Agen played Northampton in the European Cup, and I came with my parents. I remember it well and thought it was a good place,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson admitted it is a shame more French players don’t follow Belleau’s lead and cross the Channel to play in the Premiership.

“Anthony is an international, high-quality player who has played a lot of rugby at Toulon and Clermont. He is a very intelligent player, who is also brave in the tackle and kicks very well.

“He can play the ball, he is ambitious, but there are still parts of his game we can improve—and most importantly, he wants to learn.

“It is a shame that so few French players play in England because there is that personality and flair, and clearly there are some things we can learn from the French in how they play the game.

“France are one of the best international sides in the world at the moment. Getting someone here of Anthony’s experience is a very positive thing,” said Dowson.