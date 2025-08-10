Fourteen of the very best Top 14 U22 talents to follow in 2025/26

Amazing young talents and the Top 14 – a perfect marriage that has given the rugby world some of its most thrilling superstars. From Antoine Dupont to Davit Niniashvili, the top flight of French rugby continues to deliver outstanding players year after year.

So, who are the rising prospects ready to bring thunder to the Top 14 storm? We’ve picked 14 names to jot down in your mental notebook to follow throughout the season.

It’s worth noting we’ve tried to avoid players who featured on the 2024/25 list, though a few exceptions have been made for individuals with a special blend of ability and potential.

Tom Raffy – ASM Clermont, 21 (born 2004), fly-half, France

Could Tom Raffy become a future headache not just for Christophe Urios but also for Fabien Galthié? The 21-year-old fly-half is a bona fide entertainer, capable of twisting the opposition to his will and conjuring moments of the unexpected. While he has never played in a U20 World Cup, Raffy is seen as one of the brightest talents of his generation and looks destined to become a Top 14 household name.

Esteban Capilla – Aviron Bayonnais, 22 (born 2003), back row, France

He’s played in the Top 14, won the Madrid 7s with France in 2024, helped the Bleuets lift a U20 Men’s Rugby World Cup and is now chasing full Test honours. Esteban Capilla is one of Bayonne’s rising stars, remembered for his relentless mindset and earth-shattering tackling.

Théo Chabouni – Castres Olympique, 21 (born 2003), full-back, France

Those who followed the 2024/25 Champions Cup season will remember Théo Chabouni’s stand-out display against Saracens, helping Castres to a 32-24 win with a try and several clean breaks. His pace and footwork are potent weapons, but it’s his aerial game and counter-attacking instincts that really mark him out — he can launch a dangerous attack in an instant.

Arthur Mathiron – LOU, 22 (born 2003), wing, France

The prodigal son has returned — but will he become a blazing threat for LOU? After two prolific years in the Pro D2, where he scored 20 tries, Mathiron is back with Lyon, whose coaches see a bright future for one of the most dangerous outside backs of his generation. With Niniashvili moving to La Rochelle, Mathiron now has the perfect chance to shine in the Top 14.

Hugo Reus – Montpellier, 21 (born 2004), fly-half, France

If Tom Raffy has a chance to reach the stars, what can be said of Hugo Reus, a key figure in France’s 2023 U20 World Cup triumph? Reus joined Montpellier midway through last season and quickly earned his place in the matchday 23, scoring 39 points in eight games. At just 21, he often plays with the composure of a veteran, guiding his team with calm authority.

Léo Carbonneau – Racing 92, 20 (born 2004), scrum-half, France

Nolann Le Garrec’s departure has left a gap at scrum-half for Racing 92, and Léo Carbonneau looks set to fill it. The former Brive No.9 is a livewire, capable of breaking open defences with his running game and injecting pace into any contest. Add in his accomplished kicking, and he looks the full package.

Mathis Ferté – RC Toulon, 21 (born 2004), outside back, France

Another ex-Brive player, Mathis Ferté lit up the last two Pro D2 seasons with 22 tries and an average of 1.5 clean breaks per game. Agile, instinctive and inventive, he looks well placed to develop into one of Toulon’s key attacking threats.

Noah Néné – Stade Français, 20 (born 2004), centre, France

Can Noah Néné seize the chance to become one of Stade Français’ leading men? The U20 international has shades of Gaël Fickou in his game – combining pace and power with a fierce defensive edge. The season ahead will be a challenge, but Néné has the tools to become a backline mainstay.

Noah Nene of Stade Francais during the Investec Champions Cup Pool 4 Round 3 match between Leinster and Stade Francais at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ugo Pacome – Stade Rochelais, 20 (born 2005), utility back, France

Ugo Pacome’s arrival at Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle could be one of the more underrated signings of recent years. The full-back is a gifted playmaker, blessed with sharp decision-making, a fine kicking game and the ability to turn a match in a heartbeat.

Thomas Lacombre – Stade Toulousain, 21 (born 2004), hooker, France

With France looking for the next hooker to follow Julien Marchand and Peato Mauvaka, Thomas Lacombre could be the man. His set-piece work is strong, but it’s his tireless off-the-ball contribution and relentless mindset that stand out. Already a regular squad member for Toulouse, he’s learning his craft under Ugo Mola and looks set for bigger things.

Théo Attissogbé – Section Paloise, 20 (born 2004), outside back, France

How could Théo Attissogbé be left out? Already capped by France, the rapid outside back is a nightmare for defenders with his pace, unpredictability and knack for finding space where none seems to exist.

Marko Gazzotti – Union Bordeaux-Bègles, 20 (born 2004), back row, France

Ruthless, intense and unbreakable, Marko Gazzotti is already a Test international at just 20. A key man in UBB’s Champions Cup triumph, he made crucial tackles and turnovers throughout the campaign and is seen as a future France regular.

Kyllian Ringuet – US Montauban, 21 (born 2003), back row, France

In the Pro D2 final he attempted 25 tackles and made all of them. Ringuet finished last season as the third-best tackler in the competition with 390 in under 27 games, the youngest player to hit such numbers. His stamina and defensive reading make him an invaluable workhorse.

Posolo Tuilagi – USA Perpignan, 21 (born 2004), lock, France

Like Attissogbé and Reus, Tuilagi fully merits a second appearance on this list. A towering presence, he uses his physicality well and has overcome a series of injuries to get himself back in the France frame.

