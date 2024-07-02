Getting to know: France U20s out-half Hugo Reus

Thursday’s second match day at the World Rugby U20 Championship promises another edge-of-seat day of entertainment with plenty of must-see games. Amongst them is the heavyweight meeting of defending world champions France and current Rugby Championship champions New Zealand in Stellenbosch.

Both teams won their opening games last Saturday, the French defeating Spain at DHL Stadium and the Kiwis picking off Wales at Athlone. A standout moment in the victory for France was the incredible out-the-back, no-look pass produced by Hugo Reus in the third minute to create his team’s opening try. Hang it in the Louvre was the general reaction.

Reus was only a late confirmation in the French squad, as it wasn’t until La Rochelle were eliminated from the Top 14 at the semi-final stage that his name was pencilled in to travel out before their opening match.

HITS, BUMPS AND HANDOFFS! | The biggest collisions from the U20s World Championships HITS, BUMPS AND HANDOFFS! | The biggest collisions from the U20s World Championships

The No10 was also named as his country’s captain, and it was after he had descended from a photoshoot on top of the DHL Stadium roof that he set aside a few minutes to rattle through the Getting to Know RugbyPass Q&A interview:

THE BASICS

Born: February 21, 2004;

Joined France age-grade: U18, 2021/22;

Club: La Rochelle;

Height: 6ft;

Weight: 84kg;

Position: Out-half;

Boots: Adidas Predator;

Gumshield: Prochocs;

Headgear: No;

School: Victor Louis.

Oh my word Hugo Reus, what a pass! ? A memorable opening score at the #WorldRugbyU20s for @FranceRugby ??#FRAvESP pic.twitter.com/4reHDkLTLl — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) June 29, 2024

RATE YOURSELF (out of 100)

Pace: Have no clue;

Passing: It’s good, it’s my position at fly-half. I don’t know? 80;

Tackling: I don’t tackle much in the game. 60;

Kicking: 90.

THE PAST

My favourite France player of all time is… I would say Freddie Michalak;

Favourite try I have ever scored is… I would say for La Rochelle (doesn’t specify which one);

A rugby memory that makes me smile is… Last year when we were U20s world champions;

The moment I realised I could make it is… I would say last year when I signed my first contract;

One piece of advice I would give to my younger self is… To continue to work hard;

My best subject in school was… PE;

The first player who made me fall in love with rugby is… Jonny Wilkinson;

Growing up, my position was… I played centre and yes, the back, but mainly fly-half;

The coach who has most impacted my game is… I would say Ronan O’Gara.

THE PRESENT

My best attributes on the field are… My kicking, I think;

One thing I’m doing to improve my education is… Yes, I do business school (Excelia);

My favourite current France player is… I would say Antoine Dupont;

My favourite YouTuber is… Yeah, yeah, I would say Squeezie;

My hardest working teammate is… I would say Leo Carbonneau;

My most skilful teammate is… Leo Carbonneau;

My favourite training drill is… To do some kicking;

My favourite music artist is… Now? Bigflo & Oli.

THE FUTURE

A player who could go all the way is… I hope some of the players do. I would say Mathis Ferte;

If I could play with anyone, I would like to play with… I would say Antoine Dupont;

I will be happy with my career if I… To go to the big team of French rugby and to win some trophy;

One thing I want to add to my game is… I would say my skill;

If I could play in any other country, I would play in… New Zealand;

One person I want to meet is… I would say Jonny Wilkinson;

One trophy I would love to win is… A World Cup.